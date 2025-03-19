Scientists find a THC-free marijuana compound that could replace opioids

Promising research is showing a new possibility in pain relief for people recovering from surgery and for those suffering from fibromyalgia. Scientists from the University of Arizona reported to SciTechDaily that the terpenes derived from a sativa strain of Cannabis can relieve chronic pain more effectively than opioids. The kicker is that while these terpenes are from marijuana, they can be used and experienced without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound within the plant.
“Our research is showing that terpenes are not a good option for reducing acute pain resulting from an injury, such as stubbing your toe or touching a hot stove; however, we are seeing significant reductions in pain when terpenes are used for chronic or pathological pain,” said Dr. John Streicher of the University of Arizona’s Comprehensive Center for Pain & Addiction. “This study was the first to investigate the impact of terpenes in preclinical models of fibromyalgia and post-operative pain and expand the scope of potential pain-relieving treatments using terpenes.”
Fibromyalgia is a disease that impacts 2% to 3% of the population in the United States. It causes chronic musculoskeletal pain that often interferes with a person’s day-to-day life. While cannabis is often prescribed for people with fibromyalgia as a pain reliever, further research into these terpenes could give patients the pain relief benefits without the high that comes with consumption.
“With fibromyalgia, there isn’t much understanding of what the pain state is, and there are not a lot of great options for treating it,” said Streicher. “Our findings show that terpenes may be a viable treatment option for fibromyalgia pain, which could potentially have a large impact and make a difference for an under-treated population.”
Regarding basic chronic pain relief, this discovery could help curb opioid addiction in America by offering a less addictive and dangerous pain relief option. Opioids are typically prescribed to help relieve pain after certain surgical procedures, however there is a push to find alternatives given to the addictive properties and potency of those drugs. According to the Center for Disease Control, out of the 108,000 people who died from a drug overdose in 2022, 76% of them overdosed on opioids.
While a person suffering from chronic pain should consult their doctor before pursuing a method for treating their pain, there are some non-pharmacological options suggested by Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and the National Health Service of the U.K. Low-impact exercise such as walking, swimming, stretching, or yoga has been found to help relieve pain through physical activity. Talk therapy and possibly hypnosis by vetted, accredited therapists can also help mentally manage pain. Regularly participating in meditation has been shown to assist in pain management as well.
Again, it is important to consult a doctor before attempting any pain management treatment or routine to ensure the best results without incurring further harm. With this scientific discovery, the hope is that more options and safer options for pain relief can become more available so that everyone can enjoy their lives without feeling encumbered.