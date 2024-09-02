Millennial explains with 'proof' that they're aging better than Gen Z

Gen Zers and Gen Alpha are heavy on their youth and enjoy their appearance and glow. Millennials, on the other hand, are learning how to accept the process of aging as they enter their adulthood. There has been a quirky debate going on about aging and millennials claim that the younger generations may be aging faster, thanks to the change in lifestyle. Moreover, older people strongly argue that they are aging even better than the previous generation of millennials. Chris Bautista (@bautistud) conducted some interesting research and laid out the facts. As a millennial, he decided to clear the doubts of the Gen Zs once and for all. Addressing all the Gen Zs, Bautista said, “Millennials look fantastic for our age and you cannot tell us otherwise.”

He stated, “The reason why you think we don’t look great for our ages is because we have set the new standard of what it looks like to age.” Going back to the 80s and 90s, the millennial explained how much the aging process for millennials has reduced. He revealed that he was 37 years old, about to be 38, and compared his appearance to that of 38-year-olds back in the 90s. To illustrate his point, he used examples from popular sitcoms and TV shows from previous decades, and the contrast was jaw-dropping. While Bautista spoke with his wrinkle-free, clear and bright skin and head full of hair, the other than 30 and 40-year-olds in the show were poles apart.

Starting with the popular sitcom “Married…with Children,” the character Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill was 39 years old at the time. However, he looked far older with visible balding spots and a much more mature face. Bautista, though almost the same age, seemed like a younger brother or kid in front of him. Regarding the renowned comedic character George Costanza in the series “Seinfeld,” actor Jason Alexander was 31 at the time. With his receding hairline and other features, he seemed much older than Bautista. The characters that Bautista revealed one after the other had much more mature features despite being in their mid-thirties and early forties.

The 37-year-old didn't back down and presented more of his so-called proof for GenZ to inspect and compare. The next example was a large-scale one. Bautista shared a photo of the entire cast of “Cheers,” a sitcom from 1982. He mentioned that all the characters in the poster were between 20 and 40 years old, and no one was older. However, the pattern revealed that each one of them looked way older. “I’m older than every single one of these in the photo. I’m a decade older than Kelsey Grammar,” he remarked.

Pointing towards the 35-year-old John Ratzenberger in the photo, the millennial hysterically said that people would believe if he said this is his “grandpa.” The millennial undoubtedly received massive support from fellow millennials in the comments. @tadpole787 wrote, “Those GenZ ‘How do I look’ videos make me sad. They all look older than me and I’m almost 40.” @amy_v_211 added, “Millennials got the fountain of youth.”

