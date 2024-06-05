Mystery objects spotted flying across solar eclipse by YouTuber leave astronomers perplexed

On April 8 this year, the Moon’s shadow swept across the United States, blocking the Sun altogether. Millions of people witnessed the breathtaking total solar eclipse. It was also special because it was the longest totality on land for over a decade. And so, it provided a rare opportunity for eclipse chasers to capture the phenomenon. YouTuber and aerospace engineer Destin Sandlin was among those who beautifully captured the eclipse on their cameras, but strangely enough, he discovered some mysterious objects flying across the frame.

Image Source: The total solar eclipse is seen before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Sandlin (@smartereveryday) uploaded footage of the eclipse on YouTube and captioned it, “I accidentally photographed something unknown during the eclipse.” His video has garnered over 3 million views in just two weeks. "When I started looking at this footage, I wanted to see C2 (beginning of the eclipse) and C3 (the end of it), Baily's beads, around the edges of the mountains of the Moon, right?” Sandlin said in the video. Baily’s Beads are known as the last limb of the Sun when it is starting to get shadowed by the Moon.

Many people are watching this and sending me footage of similar objects in their footage. Very fun.

New Video:

I Accidentally Photographed Something Unknown During the Eclipse - Smarter Every Day 298https://t.co/vWXtQd2aae pic.twitter.com/5yFRQ3kaN3 — Smarter Every Day (@smartereveryday) May 19, 2024

Sandlin continued, "So, I started looking at it, and then I realized there is something flying across the sky, like right at C3. It could be a bug, it could be a plane, or it could be a satellite." He asked the viewers whether the mysterious object was a satellite or just a flying bug.

Apart from this object, he also stumbled upon another thing in the eclipse footage that appears for a flip second. In the video, he showed the portion of the footage that captured this stunning object. It looked like a glowing white plasma spreading on the edge of the solar disk, crossing the face of the Moon. Sandlin’s hypothesis is that these objects are satellites, however, astronomers are not so sure.

Image Source: The moon crosses in front of the Sun during a total solar eclipse at Lake Monroe on April 08, 2024, in Indiana, United States. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

For instance, Sandlin reached out to astronomer Jonathan McDowell and showed him the footage to see his reaction. Upon watching the footage, Jonathan asked, “Is this in real-time?” When Sandlin replied with a "yes," Jonathan said, “I think it’s a bug.” He said that the object was "going too fast" to be a satellite, further explaining that the possibility of it being a satellite cannot be ruled out either.

Image Source: The "diamond ring" effect is seen during a total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024, in Lake Carmi, Vermont. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“The Sun is about half a degree across and it took about half a second,” Jonathan pondered, “Let’s suppose that this is a few hundred kilometers away. Let’s say 500 kilometres away. Divide 500 by 60. That’s about eight kilometers a second. This is not inconsistent with the speed of the satellite going overhead.” He said there’s always a dim possibility that the object could be a satellite, “It doesn’t mean it was sure a satellite, but it’s intriguing,” he reflected.

Sandlin also showed the footage to another YouTuber, Jeff Geerling, who too had captured this mysterious object during the eclipse. The duo described that they were 130 meters apart at the time of recording the eclipse. Jeff said he saw the video and thought it was a satellite whizzing past the solar disk.

However, an expert thought just the opposite. "I have strong doubts these are satellites," Dr Marco Langbroek, lecturer in Optical Space Situational Awareness at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, commented on Sandlin’s footage on X. "At the eclipsed Sun position, the phase angle of satellites is 180 degrees - i.e. you are looking at their ‘dark sides’, they are (like the Moon in front of the Sun!) not illuminated and hence, should not be visible."

I have strong doubts these are satellites. At the eclipsed sun position, the phase angle of satellites is 180 degrees - i.e. you are looking at their "dark sides": they are (like the moon in front of the sun!) not illuminated and hence should not be visible. — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) May 20, 2024

Other people said that it could be things like meteors and Earthshine. But Marco said it couldn’t be Earthshine, otherwise similar objects would be visible in late twilight when satellites enter Earth’s shadow. “I doubt that is strong enough - visibility within earth shadow has been reported for the ISS and might be due to earthshine, but is very faint,” he wrote.

Image Source: An airplane contrail is lit by the setting sun as a waxing crescent moon illuminated with earthshine. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Eclipses are strange phenomena. While astronomers are still trying to figure out what exactly these mysterious objects are, if they turn out to be satellites, the event would be noted as even stranger.