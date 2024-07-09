NASA had heart-wrenching plan for Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in case Apollo 11 mission failed

July 20, 1969, will always remain an important date in human history. With the Apollo 11 spacecraft, mankind took its first steps on the Moon. However, reaching and walking on the celestial body was just one part of the mission. To deem the mission successful, the spacecraft and the three astronauts onboard had to return to Earth safely. Since it was the first mission of its kind, no one was sure about the outcome. So, then-President Robert Nixon was handed an alternative speech, popularly known as "the contingency speech," to deliver to the country had any tragedy struck the Apollo 11 spacecraft, per Space.com.

Image Source: Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin is photographed by Neil Armstrong as he stands by the lunar module on July 21, 1969, on the Moon. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Neil Armstrong, Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, and Michael Collins etched their names in history after becoming the first men to reach the lunar surface. Their trip back home although had uncertainties as their space vessel faced technical issues which were serious enough to ensure that these men would not be able to return to Earth.

Image Source: American astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin Jnr steps onto the lunar surface from the Apollo 11 lunar module to become the second man to walk on the moon. (Photo by Neil Armstrong/MPI/Getty Images)

A few weeks before the launch of Apollo 11, an astronaut from the Apollo 8 mission advised senior presidential speechwriter, William Safire, to prepare for the possibility of a disaster. According to former NASA chief historian Roger Launius, the Apollo 8 astronaut was majorly worried for Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, the duo who had to walk on the moon. Since Michael Collins was orbiting the moon in the command module, he was expected to make it back. "It's one thing to die in a blaze of glory in an explosion, and it's another if you [slowly] run out of oxygen," Launius explained.

Left with no choice, Safire soon began to write a different, more somber version of the presidential address titled, "In the Event of Moon Disaster." He, however, feared that the plan would bring 'bad luck,' per LADBible.

Image Source: Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., stands near a scientific experiment on the lunar surface. Man's first landing on the Moon occurred July 20, 1969, as the Lunar Module touched down on the east side of the Moon. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

In the event of the untimely demise of Armstrong and Aldrin, Nixon would open his speech by saying, "Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace. These brave men, Neil Armstrong, and Edwin Aldrin, know that there is no hope for their recovery. But they also know that there is hope for mankind in their sacrifice." The president would then call the duo ‘brave’ before stating that they were "laying down their lives for mankind’s most noble goal" — "the search for truth and understanding."

Representative Image Source: US President Richard Nixon answers questions about the Watergate scandal in the East Room of the White House on October 1973 in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

"In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men of flesh and blood," the president would read. He would end his speech by addressing how another part of the universe would now be linked to mankind forever. The speech read, "For every human being who looks up at the moon in the nights to come will know that there is some corner of another world that is forever mankind."

Additionally, NASA's contingency plan noted that the president would telephone each of the widows-to-be before giving the speech. After that, all communications with the astronauts were to be ceased. It was also decided that after the presidential speech, a clergyman would adopt the same procedure as a burial at the sea, and would commend the astronaut's souls to "the deepest of the deep."

This is the speech Richard Nixon would have given had the moon landing failed.



The last line is really something. pic.twitter.com/LnR8Oy7ksT — President Beb! (@presidentbeb) June 7, 2023

Fortunately, "The Contingency Speech" never saw the light of day as the astronauts successfully and safely reached back home. To this day, Apollo 11 stands as the most iconic space mission in history.