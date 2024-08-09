Queen Elizabeth II's mysterious letter to Sydney people that can't be opened until 2085

Standing majestically on George Street, Sydney, the historic Queen Victoria Building (QVB) houses a mystery that has made people worldwide curious. Inside the building, attached to a red interior wall is a telephone booth-like case in black. Engraved at the top of the case are the letters "The Queen’s Letter." Beneath the engraving is a framed note peeking through a glass vault. Hidden somewhere on the other side of the vault is a secret letter that Queen Elizabeth II wrote in 1986. According to her instructions, the letter cannot be opened until 2085. And so, no one knows what’s written in the letter, reported News.com.au.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by History of Sydney (@historyofsydney)

According to the outlet, the mysterious letter was written in November 1986. It is addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, along with some instructions that read: “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.” As the instructions depict, the letter is supposed to convey a message to the citizens of Sydney.

Representative Image Source: Queen Elizabeth II signs the visitors book at Aras an Uachtarain with Prince Philip. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The letter was reportedly written during the celebrations of the restoration of QVB, which was named after Elizabeth’s great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 1898. Cosmopolitan offers another cue writing that on the specific date the Queen asked the letter to be opened, a 99-year-old lease by a Malaysian company on QVB will conclude, i.e. 2085. So, her letter could be related to that, but no one can say it with certainty yet. According to 7News Australia, not even the Queen’s personal staff knows anything about the contents concealed inside this time capsule, as the letter has been encased inside the glass vault ever since she passed away. The monarch died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 and her final resting place was at Balmoral, per ELLE.

Image Source: Romanesque Revival building designed by architect George McRae located on George Street. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

This wasn't the only letter by the Queen that raised public interest. According to PEOPLE, before her death, Queen Elizabeth wrote two private letters: one for her son, King Charles, and another for her top aide. After she died, her staff discovered some of her famous red boxes used for the daily dispatch of official papers around the U.K. Inside one box, they found a sealed letter addressed to Prince Charles and a private letter.

Image Source: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to Daily Express UK, the Queen also wrote a secret letter that revealed how she felt about her grandson Prince Harry's security in the United Kingdom. She considered it imperative that her grandson and his wife, Meghan Markle, kept effective security despite stepping down as working royals. Currently, Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, the eldest son of the Queen, holds the title of Queen consort of the United Kingdom.