Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious post on wife Blake Lively 'going missing' during Super Bowl

The 47-year-old Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds, played a lighthearted joke on his wife by posting a snappy wisecrack on his Instagram page. In this post, he shared a still snapshot of himself standing in front of a screen that was playing the trailer of Deadpool 3, the one that debuted during the match break. Captioning this image, he wrote the hilarious remark, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?”

In response to his prank, Lively, who, at this time, was also at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, watching the Super Bowl, posted an Instagram story. In this story, she shared a similar image of herself, donning a long red sweater and jeans, standing in front of the same television screen, with Ryan's Deadpool character on the screen playing behind her. "Honey I'm home," the actress wrote on the image’s overlay, "My day was good. Yours?"

Reynolds, who tied the knot with Lively in 2012, then shared a story with a shot of Lively's arm, jingling with a number of glittering bangles and a Deadpool charm. He captioned the story by writing yet another hilarious note, "Found my wife." The instance swooned the fans of Reynolds and Lively, adding yet another charm to the already towering fandom of the Super Bowl.

After the game, Lively and Reynolds congratulated quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the three-time Super Bowl champion was leaving the stadium. The same was also shared in a Twitter clip by a reporter Rich Jones. Reynolds hugged Mahomes and briefly chatted with him about the game. Blake too congratulated the quarterback champion by complimenting him as amazing.

Ever heard of Wrexham, Patrick?@MirrorUSSports @DailyMirror pic.twitter.com/wwGUwBrwXe — Rich Jones (@RichJonesMedia) October 2, 2023

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl and The Shallows star, Blake Lively, was witnessed throughout the match cheering alongside her friend Taylor Swift who was visiting the match to cheer for her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Lively was bedizened in a red Adidas tracksuit and a white cropped tank top with stiletto heels and retro eighties-style curls. On the other side, the Love Story singer Taylor Swift, arrived at the stadium wearing a black crop top and black jeans alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift.

Swift paired her look with her signature red lipstick and a red jacket slipped over her shoulder, in support of the Chiefs’ red jerseys. Swift also wore a necklace with the number 87 around her neck; the necklace was a tribute to Kelce’s jersey number. Swift had arrived at the Super Bowl just a day after one of her shows in Tokyo, which was a part of her Eras Tour.

In addition to Ice Spice and Lively, the popstar Swift was also joined by her good friend Lana Del Rey who was spotted in the Super Bowl wearing a 49ers jacket. The “Bad Blood” singer and Lana also shook hands at a moment during the match. With football, fireworks, stardom and flirtatious fairy tales, no wonder, the Super Bowl 2024 turned out to be a record-breaking tearjerker for the fans.