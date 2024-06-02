Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona has taken over 140 years to build and here's why it's worth it

They say "slow and steady wins the race" and this timeless adage is true for Barcelona's famously unfinished Sagrada Familia church. This architectural marvel has been in progress for over 140 years and is still in a race against time to achieve its completion. As per recent developments, the construction project will conclude in 2026, as per EuroNews.

Image Source: A general view of the tourist site of the Sagrada Familia on April 25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain (Photo by James D. Morgan /Getty Images)

The construction of the religious masterpiece began in 1882 when Bishop Urquinaona laid its cornerstone. One might wonder why it is taking more than a century for this prestigious structure to attain completion. Well, there are multiple reasons behind it, but it is mainly because of unavoidable delays and funding issues.

Also known as La Sagrada Familia, this top attraction of Barcelona was designed by Antoni Gaudí, a Catalan architect and a modernist who also created several other eccentric structures in Barcelona’s cityscape, like the Palau Guell and Casa Calvet. He took over the project within a year of its commencement. It was his visionary designs that transformed the basilica into a nature-influenced masterpiece. Despite putting intense efforts into constructing 3D models for the architecture, he acknowledged that the project would not see the light of day during his lifetime.

Image Source: Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926) Catalan architect c. 1882 (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

Gaudi dedicated over 43 years of his life to this marvel and it was his death that acted as the first major setback to the construction. He passed away in 1926 due to a tram accident. It has been estimated that the project was only 15 to 25% complete at the time of his death.

Image Source: La Sagrada Familia' stands over residential buildings on October 26, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. The first stone was laid on March 19, 1882. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A decade after Gaudi's death, the church faced its second setback in the form of the Spanish Civil War. Anarchists halted the work on the church and destroyed vital parts of the building, which significantly impacted the construction. After the end of the civil war in 1939, the construction resumed for the ambitious project but there was no major progress. From 1939 to 1986, four architects were appointed to oversee the construction but sadly, lack of funding got in the way. The completion of the bell towers, though, was considered a major milestone for the project in 1976.

Image Source: A general view of the tourist site of the Sagrada Familia on April 25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. It is the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world.

Like a slow-moving train, the project started to pick momentum and in 2005, the structure's prowess was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Soon in 2007, the Spanish government handed a setback as they proposed to build an underground rail system underneath the century-old structure. Three years later, Pope Benedict XVI visited La Sagrada to dedicate it as an official basilica. The last setback for the church happened due to COVID-19 in 2020, which halted progress by two more years.

Image Source: Pope Benedict XVI waves to the crowd on his way from the La Sagrada Familia on November 7, 2010, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In 2026, Spain will finally see the completion of one of the longest-running constructions of the present era. With the construction of the Tower of Jesus, one of the cathedral's 18 towers, set to be completed in the year, the project will finally mark its completion.

As of now, the architectural marvel is open to tourists and has been visited by millions of people worldwide. A stat from Sagrada Família has claimed that it had received over 3,781,000 visitors in 2022.