Shaq once rejected $40m deal after being confronted by a fan's mom. He than made affordable shoes for all

In an age when sporting legends have evolved into brands signing massive deals to sell sportswear and sneakers, it's rare to find celebs for whom it's not all about the money. But some of them put their fans as well as principles when it comes to allowing brands to use their face. In 1998, Shaquille O’Neal encountered the mother of a young fan who was upset about merchandise, particularly the Reebok sneakers that he endorsed, being as expensive as $100. Already known as a “big-tipper,” Shaq once again displayed generosity by instantly cutting ties with Reebok, a decision that cost him $40 million.

With the belief that the love of his fans didn’t have to cost them Earth, he partnered with Walmart and rolled out his separate line of shoes priced in a way that they were affordable for most. “That day, I cut ties with Reebok,” he said in an episode of the Full Send Podcast. After the meeting with the upset mother, he not only rejected the multi-million-dollar Reebok deal but also offered her $2,000. The woman rejected the money and asked him a question that changed his entire perspective on things. “Why do you make shoes that kids can’t even afford,” the angry mom asked. Shaq was shocked after being confronted in such a bold manner and at that very moment, he decided to do something about making his merchandise more accessible. “I said keep the money… this ain’t right. I’ll still wear the shoes I do during the season, but I’ll be looking to do my own thing. So, I started the Shaq brand. I went to my favorite store, Walmart, and we did a deal,” he said in the podcast.

In another interview that he gave in 2021, Shaq revealed that since the launch of his affordable shoe brand, his team had sold more than 400 million pairs of shoes, and the number continues to rise, as per Yahoo Finance. “I was in all stores and my price point for the shoes was $29-$19, and since then we sold over 400 million pairs,” he said according to the outlet. “It’s not that kids don’t want to wear $20 shoes. They don’t want to wear shoes that look like they cost $20.” According to The Sports Rush, the shoes sold by Shaq’s brand are available at Walmart and are priced between just $15 and $30. But despite being significantly cheaper, these shoes are not inferior when it comes to quality.

The story of Shaq’s generosity is now creating a buzz on the internet. On Reddit, where it was shared by u/suzukigun4life in the r/todayilearned group, the story was upvoted by more than 114,000 people. “Shaq has got to be one of the biggest philanthropic athletes out there, props to him,” wrote u/zryder2 in a comment. u/rickjwagner said, “The more I hear about Shaq, the more I think he's a model human being.”