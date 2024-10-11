Shaquille O'Neal once tipped a waitress $4,000 simply because she asked

NBA and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is known for being a generous and empathetic soul and he never fails to disappoint. The star recently revealed during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show in 2017 that he once tipped $4000 to a waitress, helping her cover two months of rent. Shaq appeared on Kimmel at the time of the unveiling of Shaq’s new statue outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The retired basketball legend is now an active sports analyst on the television program “Inside the NBA.” The four-time NBA champion is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time. Since retiring, Shaq has become a national treasure, often making the headlines for helping people in all walks of life. Jimmy Kimmel asked him about his tipping habits, “I heard that you are a big tipper,” Shaq confirmed that he was. Shaq said that even during regular visits to the store to buy donuts and soda, he usually goes back home to bring the storekeeper some tips. He then went on to say that he likes to offer generous gratuities while dining at restaurants. "When I'm at a restaurant, I am a big tipper," said Shaq.

"I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order the bigger your tip will be, alright?' And then the food will come fast, and then when we get ready to leave, I'll ask them, 'How much you want?'” He then described that once a waitress told him that the most she had received in a tip was $4000, to which he said, “Okay, no problem." Jimmy gasped at hearing that Shaq tipped $4000 to the waitress. Shaq added, "It was a young lady. She said, 'Oh my god you're gonna pay my rent for two months.’" Then Jimmy asked him what about the valet. Shaq replied that he usually tipped around $300 to the valet.

BIG thanks to @SHAQ for filling in for Jimmy last night! pic.twitter.com/KCM1abCBSF — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 31, 2017

Shaquille O'Neal has assets worth more than $400 million. He made $292 million in NBA salary alone during his career and has utilized his wealth to become a business tycoon. Tipping $4000 to a waitress is not the only instance when Shaq has displayed his generosity. Kindness and generosity are one of the priceless virtues Shaq’s father taught him. Once upon a time, his father made him buy burgers for a homeless man, as reported by Sportskeeda. In another instance, he also helped a local man at a jewelry store pay for his engagement ring, as reported by Upworthy.

Even more so, Shaq’s generosity isn't reserved just for the poor. He once gave Tyronn Lue $20,000 to help him during the NBA lockout in 1999, according to Fadeaway World. The Lakers legend was brought up by his stepfather Philip Harrison and his mother, Lucille O'Neal. Shaq is also the creator of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation through which he raises funds to support children and youth to achieve their full potential.