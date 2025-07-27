Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The renowned scientist shared his views on God in his book 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions.'

Stephen Hawking, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, multiverse theory, God debate, atheism, black hole theory, theoretical physics, ALS, cosmology, famous scientists, science and religion, Hawking quotes, no God

Stephen Hawking seemed to have answers for everything.

Stephen Hawking (Wikicommons)
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJul 27, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

The existence of God has been a point of debate for centuries, examined through both religious beliefs and scientific inquiry. Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology, addressed this question in his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions.

Although Hawking’s book was mostly completed before he passed, his family and academic colleagues helped finish it posthumously. In it, Hawking explored his thoughts on God’s existence, a topic he often faced as a scientist. Reflecting on his own disability, he remarked, “For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. Well, I suppose it’s possible that I’ve upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature.” His words reflect a belief in science as a way to understand the universe without needing to invoke divine forces.

 Stephen Hawking Stephen HawkingStephen Hawking (Wikicommons)

Image Source: Professor Stephen Hawking attends the gala screening of "Hawking" on the opening night of the Cambridge Film Festival held at Emmanuel College on September 19, 2013 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

He added that people like him, who believe in science, "believe that there are certain laws that are always obeyed. If you like, you can say the laws are the work of God, but that is more a definition of God than a proof of his existence."

Hawking refused to acknowledge the existence of God with his most direct, personal answer as he outrightly said, "It’s my view that the simplest explanation is that there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate."

The late astrophysicist had a prestigious career and made enormous contributions to science. He was commended for his work on the physics of black holes. Hawking proposed that black holes emit subatomic particles until they eventually explode. He also proposed the multiverse theory, which states that our universe is one of many parallel universes existing in a fractal-like multiverse, published in the Journal of High Energy Physics.

The genius scientist struggled with health complications throughout his adult life. At 21, he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is a type of motor neuron disease. Despite the life-threatening disease, Hawking managed to live much of his life in a motorized wheelchair, communicating mostly with the assistance of a portable system mounted on its arms.

The renowned scientist passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018, in his home. A year before that, he said he was thankful for his extended life. "I never expected to reach 75, so I feel very fortunate to be able to reflect on my legacy," he said in an interview with BBC.


This article originally appeared last year.

alsatheismblack hole theorybrief answers to the big questionscosmologyfamous scientistsfinal bookgod debatehawking godhawking legacyhawking quotesjournal of high energy physicsmotor neuron diseasemultiverse theoryno godscience and religionscience vs faithscientific inquiryscientist stephen hawkingstephen hawkingstephen hawking about godstephen hawking godstephen hawking newsstephen hawking on godtheoretical physicswheelchair scientistpast events

The Latest

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length
Health

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length

Michael Jordan at a podium
Heroes

NBA legend Michael Jordan opens up fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

Mark Hamill points to an image of his Luke Skywalker character
Culture

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay. His response was perfect.

5 positive feel-good comedy films that aren’t corny or preachy
Culture

5 positive feel-good comedy films that aren’t corny or preachy

More For You

honest obituary, viral obituary, family estrangement, domestic violence, truth in death, obituary controversy, abusive parent, funeral honesty, toxic legacy, obituary ethics
Obituary and picture of Leslie Ray Charping.
Photo created from Sheila Smith Facebook page.

Daughter unpacks brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off. But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying? Sheila Smith made headlines last week with an obituary that was as honest in what can only be described as a brutal sense. Brutal for the departed, her father Leslie Ray Charping, and brutal for the family that had to endure his life and death.

Here's the 2017 obituary in its entirety, taken from the website of Carnes Funeral Home:

Keep ReadingShow less
ear rumbling, tensor tympani, ear muscle, human quirks, body abilities, hidden talents, fun facts, Reddit threads, sensory tricks, ear control, weird facts, hearing science, sound dampening, rare talents, unique skills
Mapping out the structure of the inner ear
via Eltpics / Twitter

Ear rumbling is a mysterious biological 'superpower' that not everyone has

There are no two human beings who are exactly alike. One of the funny quirks of evolution is that some of us can do things with our bodies we think are routine but are impossible for others. Some people can wiggle their ears, others can't. Some can wiggle their nose like Samantha from "Bewitched" while others just look really silly when making an attempt.

Not everyone can lick their elbow but most wouldn't attempt to do so in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
deaf education, sign language, deaf students, Anna Trupiano, classroom story, farting, funny teacher moment, inclusion, accessibility, hearing loss, ASL, deaf awareness, special education, inclusive teaching
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.

Teacher was hilariously forced to tell her deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade. Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Recently, Trupiano had to teach her students about a rather personal topic: passing gas in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding speech, viral wedding story, brother sister wedding moment, funny wedding toast, Hope Carew TikTok, Griffin Carew wedding, viral TikTok wedding, sibling wedding story

Smiling bride on her wedding day

Canva

Sister steals show at brother's wedding by reading proposal he wrote when he was 9-years-old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Hope shared the footage of herself giving a speech at her brother’s nuptials as the guests rolled wildly with laughter on TikTok. The video has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Hope started by saying, “Don’t kill me” and went on to add, "We are 25, and I am a multi-billionaire who is madly in love with you.” She then narrated Griffin's words, “Number one: Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas, It is midnight and I sneak you onto our private jet. You wake up while we are in the air and I don't tell you where we are, but I kiss you and tell you I have everything taken care of." At this, the camera pans towards Griffin’s bride, Alyssa Kantor Carew, who is unable to contain her laughter. On the other hand, Griffin appears as much abashed as he stands up from the chair and turns sideways to avoid glances from guests.

Keep ReadingShow less
baby names, 80s names, girl names, outdated names, baby name trends, popular baby names, namingbebe, Colleen Slagen, TikTok baby names, retro baby names

A young family with their newborn baby

Canva

17 once-trendy ‘80s girl names that simply ‘didn't age well’

New parents are always on the hunt for trendy or unique baby names, and some even turn to retro names from decades past. But not every name stands the test of time. Colleen Slagen, known as @namingbebe on TikTok, sparked a buzz online with a video highlighting baby names that were huge in the '80s but have since fallen out of favor.

"I looked through the top 100 girl names from 1986 to find which ones don't even rank in the top 1,000 today," Slagen started her video. "That is the sign of a time-stamped name and I think some of the ones that do still rank in the top 1,000 are going to surprise you."

Keep ReadingShow less
deathbed regrets, hospice nurse, end-of-life, dying wishes, final words, Julie McFadden, peaceful death, life lessons, live fully, death awareness, mortality reflection

There's a lot to learn at death's door.

Canva

Nurse who's seen 100 people pass reveals 'last words' most say in their final moments

In movies, death is usually portrayed as a dramatic moment in which the dying person delivers an emotional monologue, gives a life lesson to his children, or reveals a secret. But in real life, death isn’t as idyllic. In real life, people don’t even know what could end up being their “last words.” People don’t know when they’re going to die. Death just arrives spontaneously. In a recent episode of Rob Moore’s podcast “Disruptors,” hospice nurse Julie McFadden revealed the common “last words” that most people say on their deathbed.

 emotional health, present moment, gratitude practice, work-life balance There's a lot of stigma around death. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Fiji Water, tap water, bottled water, water quality, environmental impact, water taste test, water safety, clean water, tap vs bottled water, drinking water comparison

Woman drinks from a water bottle

Canva

Researchers compared a bottle of Fiji Water with a glass of tap water—here's what they discovered

There has been an ongoing global debate about the quality of drinking water. While many people swear by filtered or packaged water, others vouch for tap water. There are various health and economic reasons attached to both and people have been stuck between figuring out which to pick. Years ago, The Story of Stuff shared a mind-boggling instance from the city of Cleveland that settled the debate for many. The Fiji brand created an ad campaign proposing that they’re better than tap water any day. However, the campaign didn’t have much effect as the city of Cleveland defended tap water with concrete evidence.

Tests conducted to compare tap water and branded water shockingly revealed that Fiji’s water quality and taste were poorer than tap water, while the costs were bafflingly high. Elaborating more, it was revealed that the tests were done by reviewing with various people all over the globe. In terms of quality, packaged water could be better sometimes but not always.

Keep ReadingShow less
gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism

A man checks his email at work

Canva

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage’ at work

Why is it only women who notice sexism everywhere? Martin Schneider used to wonder about this until he decided to experience it firsthand. When Schneider and his former colleague, Nicole Hallberg, switched email signatures at work as an informal experiment, he quickly discovered a shocking truth about workplace sexism.

The experiment unfolded after Schneider noticed a client was treating him rudely via email for no apparent reason. It turned out the client mistakenly believed he was communicating with Nicole due to their shared inbox. As Schneider revealed to People, when he clarified the mistake—explaining to the client that he was "Martin" and not "Nicole"—he saw an immediate shift in attitude.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025