12 Postcards From The Freaky Side of Google Earth 

by Tod Perry

September 29, 2017 at 6:00
Artist Clement Valla has an unusual hobby, he collects Google Earth images. Throughout his quest for interesting pictures he’s stumbled upon images where Google’s seamless and accurate representation of the Earth’s surface breaks down, creating warped and surreal representations of actual places. These distortions happen when the 3-D model that forms the Earth’s surface and Google’s aerial  photography do not match up. The slideshow above shows some of the most surreal images that Valla has collected in a gallery he calls “Postcards From Google Earth.” 

 


 

 

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 26, 2016.

