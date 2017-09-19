Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love
Relationships can get unnecessarily complicated. When people first fall in love, it’s always about enjoying simple things together—long walks, phone conversations, seeing a movie. As relationships grow, family, children, bills, and major life decisions are thrown into the mix and it becomes easy to forget about those simple moments you once shared. Relationships get so complicated that they’re often crushed beneath their own weight.
Andrew Hou’s artwork does a great job of reminding us how powerful simple moments are within relationships. His new comic series, HJ-Story, follows his relationship with his wife and the simple things they share together. “We’re all so busy and caught up in everything that we forget about the little moments that are important—myself included,” he told Bored Panda. “Drawing HJ-Story for me is not only to capture the moments of a relationship, but to remind me of the little moments that are easily forgotten.”
Update: This article originally appeared on March 03, 2016.
Love is going on vacation and escaping reality with you.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love makes you stronger.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is being your stress reliever
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou.
Love is petrifying.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou.
Love defies all.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is checking if I’m alive.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is making time for you.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is what keeps the world going around.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is a maze with many paths and choices.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is adapting to each other’s lifetyle.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is telling me stories.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is enduring bumpy roads.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is asking for the other person’s opinion.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
Love is loving you no matter how you change.
Illustration courtesy of Andrew Hou
