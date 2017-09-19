Slideshow Culture

Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love

by Tod Perry

September 19, 2017 at 15:30
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

Relationships can get unnecessarily complicated. When people first fall in love, it’s always about enjoying simple things together—long walks, phone conversations, seeing a movie. As relationships grow, family, children, bills, and major life decisions are thrown into the mix and it becomes easy to forget about those simple moments you once shared. Relationships get so complicated that they’re often crushed beneath their own weight.

Andrew Hou’s artwork does a great job of reminding us how powerful simple moments are within relationships. His new comic series, HJ-Story, follows his relationship with his wife and the simple things they share together. “We’re all so busy and caught up in everything that we forget about the little moments that are important—myself included,” he told Bored Panda. “Drawing HJ-Story for me is not only to capture the moments of a relationship, but to remind me of the little moments that are easily forgotten.”

You can follow the ongoing adventures of H and J on Facebook and their official website.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 03, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Health

Research Shows That Spicy Foods May Help You Live Longer

Breakthrough research is great news for buffalo wing addicts. by Tod Perry
Slideshow Design

15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless

Vintage post cards and erotica from the turn of the century by Tod Perry
Culture

Pamela Anderson Strips Off Makeup in Sci-Fi Film

It’s “a portrait of a woman grappling with aging, self-perception, and transformation in a technologically optimized world.” by Mike Albo
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 13 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 13 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 13 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 13 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 13 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 13 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 13 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 13 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  14 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 14 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 14 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 14 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers