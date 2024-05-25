Strange light pillars appear in the night sky of Japan's coastal town and it's blowing people's minds

On the #trending feed of X nowadays, there's a photo that is captivating the interest of people, as well as leaving them baffled. Having attracted the attention of over 12 million people, the post shows a picture of a surrealist night sky in Japan. It was uploaded by Japanese man Masashi Sasaki, nicknamed Mashi, on May 11, 2024.

Mashi captured on camera a rare phenomenon occurring in the night sky of a coastal town and shared it with the caption, “A streak of light was spotted in the sky above Mikuriya Port in Daisen Town, Tottori at around 10 pm today.” The picture, snapped in the coastal town of Daisen, depicts nine strange pillars or beams of glowing white light dangling in the sky like phantom magic sticks.

The picture left over 70k people awestruck. While some people found the scenic view similar to that of a scene from popular Japanese anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” others drew parallels to sci-fi movies. Viewers used words like “divine” and “sacred pillar” to describe the pillars. @kohinata_87 wondered whether it was an aurora. Their post in Japanese was roughly translated to this, "Aurora? The white light was amazing and could be seen even in Tottori This is also beautiful with a mysterious light." On the other hand, @shirlen_ray believed it was straight a glimpse of a "paradise."

@megroom22 just gasped saying that it looked like “an entrance to a mysterious world!” A few were of the opinion that the mysterious light projections were some kind of bad omens. “What is this!? It feels like you might be abducted by aliens,” said @ariimom. Thankfully, it was neither a bad omen nor a sign of aliens. Mashi, a travel producer, explained to Japanese publication Hint-pot that this phenomenon is known as "Isaribi Kochu" by locals.

According to Japan Today, "Isaribi Kochu" literally means "fish-attracting light pillars." "Isaribi" refers to the lights that are placed on fishing boats to attract more catches. The practice is fairly common in squid fishing. The light from fishing boats operating offshore at night refracts into the sky, producing vertical light pillars.

These light pillars are optical phenomena caused by the refraction of light from ice crystals, per AccuWeather. The gleaming pillars tend to take on the color of the light source such as a street light. CBS News further explained that these light pillars require really cold temperatures to form, but they can sometimes thrive in temperatures a little warmer than 0°F.

Humidity and winds blend to create hexagonal-shaped ice crystals that get suspended in the air. In cold regions, the flurry of crystals may form a cluster near the ground. When the light from the surface hits these crystals, it gets refracted. The refraction results in the appearance of the light pillars. Mashi told Hint-pot that he saw this coruscating scene in front of his house and immediately picked up his mobile phone to take a photo. “I’ve received a variety of comments about the scenery that can be seen while living in Tottori, and I think it’s interesting that each person has a different way of looking at it,” he added.

Mashi, however, isn’t the only person to have witnessed this brilliant phenomenon. A person who goes as @totoro8201 on X, commented on Mashi’s post, sharing a similar “light pillars” photograph. “I also saw it at Nariishi Beach in Kotoura Town," their caption read.