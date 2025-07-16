Skip to content
Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years—the last photo is heartbreaking

A powerful photo series reveals the love and loss of saying goodbye.

An elderly couple waves good-bye

GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJul 16, 2025
Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

A heartbreaking shift occurred in 2009 when Dikeman’s father passed away shortly after celebrating his ninety-first birthday. After that, her mother waved alone, adding a layer of melancholy to the photos. Another change came in 2017 when Dikeman's mother moved into assisted living, altering the familiar scene but continuing the heartfelt goodbyes.



Dikeman vividly remembers the day everything changed forever. "When I left after her funeral, I took one more photograph of the empty driveway," she shared with The Polygon. "For the first time in my life, no one was waving back at me."

The powerful photo series, currently exhibited at Réseau L U X (@reseau_lux) in Paris, recently resurfaced online, striking a chord with thousands around the world who saw their own experiences reflected in Dikeman’s work.



On the Tamron Hall Show, Dikeman expressed the emotional significance behind her collection: “For me, I was able to go back and look at the photographs and see the love in my parents’ eyes. Just one look at those pictures and I saw my dad’s gaze and mom’s kind of crumpled face sometimes and I knew how they felt. I knew what I meant to them, and I am hoping that I can show the world what they meant to me.”



Social media users were profoundly moved by the series, sharing their own reflections:

“Incredible! The time is gone, and the love is forever, but those who stay on this side of life carry the suffering,” commented @r.ckto.

Another, @nurse.nagila, wrote emotionally, “This brought tears to my eyes because, as a parent, my husband and I always stand outside our home and wave goodbye to our kids and grandkids. My parents now live with us... I know that I should cherish every moment we have left.”

@mcchitman shared a personal memory, “This is amazing. I wish I could go back and do this with my mother. She blew me a kiss from the garage door every day that I left the house for 33 years. The first time leaving with no kiss goodbye was incredibly difficult.”

Recently gaining renewed attention, Dikeman’s series reminds viewers everywhere of the profound emotional weight behind simple everyday gestures. Her photographs quietly honor the universal experience of love, loss, and memory.

