The iconic Jennifer Lopez Versace dress that helped launch Google Images in 2001

We all love Google Images for its accessible collection of pictures from across the internet. The image-based search engine has an interesting development story - the credit of which is largely owed to actress-singer Jennifer Lopez. In the year 2000, Jennifer broke the internet after she wore Versace jungle print dress to the Grammys. Her outfit led people to search for her photos on Google. Overwhelmed by the response, Eric Schmidt, then-CEO of Google, decided that there should be a way to look for images, not just links. This is how Google Images was introduced, which Schmidt highlighted in a 2015 Project Syndicate article.

The creation of Google Images was not an overnight decision. Cathy Edwards, director of engineering and product for Google Images, credited Lopez for being the inspiration behind the invention but further said the concept took time to materialize. She said, "It is completely true. But it is also not the case that this happened and the next day we said, 'Oh, we should build an image search engine'," per GQ. She said that the company was certain to build an image-based search engine. However, at that time the company was only two years old and they "weren’t sure how much priority to give it.” It was only after online search for Lopez's dress that "it became so clear that this was important."

Edwards further stated that Google hired a recent college graduate named Huican Zhu, as an engineer, and partnered him with Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, who was then a product manager. She said that they worked together to build it and "almost, launched it in July 2001."

The iconic emerald silk chiffon dress, which Lopez wore at the 42nd Grammy Awards again made its public appearance after the popstar lit up Donatella Versace’s spring/summer 2020 show in Milan with a similar green dress. Speaking of her impact in the dress for the first time she wore it, Versace said, "The world stopped, everyone wanted to look at that dress....I’m proud we inspired Google Images," per Vogue.

Even after so many years, the dress remains fresh in the minds of everyone. Every once in a while, it makes a reappearance in some form or the other. In 2022, Kerry Colby wore the famous dress on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14. The move was widely appreciated by Lopez and she gave a stamp of approval in response to a video of Colby rocking the dress shared on X.

Earlier this year in February, a celebratory post was uploaded on X by @PopCulture2000s with the caption, "24 years ago, Jennifer Lopez wearing the green Versace dress was the reason Google images was invented." The post with over 500,000 views has seen plenty of comments from other users on the platform.

One user, @franklyankish, commented, "It's wild how J.Lo's iconic green Versace dress not only turned heads but also revolutionized internet searches. Fashion moment turned tech. milestone." Another user, @Selena_Santana_, commented, "Omg when I saw this dress I immediately made green my fav color lol." Thanks to the dress, we have Google Images since 2001.

