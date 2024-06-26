Archaeologists still don't know why medieval 'female warrior' was buried alongside 23 monks in Spain

In the summer of 2024, Carme Rissech, a researcher at the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV), was tasked with examining a set of skeletal remains that had been excavated from the medieval Spanish fortress, Zorita de los Canes. As part of the MONBONES project, she was used to studying the diet and lifestyle of people in Middle Age monasteries. But when she came to know that the remains she had received belonged to the Calatrava knights, she was fascinated. Upon scrupulous investigation of their bony shells, Rissech made a stunning discovery. Unexpectedly, the bones hinted that one woman fought among the cavalry as a warrior. Details of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Located on a plateau overlooking Zorita de los Canes village and Tagus River, Zorita Castle is one of the most majestic Muslim castles in Guadalajara. Its history is marked by the military order of Calatrava, a military and religious order that vowed to defend the border, at that time from Moorish incursions.

Between the 3rd and 15th centuries, the castle switched its kings, sometimes falling in the hands of Christians, and sometimes Muslims. It was 1124 when it was definitively conquered by the knights of the Order of the Temple. This research led by URV and the Max Planck Institute focused on the diet, lifestyle and causes of death of these medieval religious knights.

The researchers analyzed the bodies of 25 individuals in the castle’s church cemetery. It was here that the Calatrava knights were buried between the 12th and 15th centuries CE, they wrote. While 23 of these bodies were found to belong to the monk warriors, one body was of an infant, and the other, surprisingly, was a woman. They identified her as a woman by studying the pelvis bone that determines the biological sex.

This indicated that a woman who was buried alongside these Calatrava monk warriors, probably fought a battle, and therefore, was a mighty knight. "I believe that these remains belong to a female warrior. We should picture her as a warrior of about forty years of age, just under five feet tall, neither stocky nor slender, and skillful with a sword," Rissech said, as per URV. They also hypothesized that the woman was most likely the mother of the infant whose remains were unearthed among the warriors' skeletons.

The study also revealed that many of the skeletons displayed features that provided clues to violent, even mortal wounds, including a "significant number of penetrating stab wounds and blunt force injuries," on the skulls and pelvic areas, likely received in battle. "It is clear that they died in battle," Patxi Pérez-Ramallo, an archaeologist and author of the study at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology, told Newsweek.

Apart from this, various kinds of analysis were performed on the bony remains to determine the knights’ diets, their social structure, and hierarchy. Stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analyses of bone collagen were conducted to reveal dietary patterns typical of the Medieval social elite, according to the study. They concluded that the knights ate a diet rich in poultry, animal protein, and marine fish. The woman’s diet was also rich, again hinting that she was a knight, and not some servant, however, it was not as rich as that of the other, male knights. “We observed a lower level of protein consumption in the case of this woman, which could indicate lower status in the social group," explained Rissech.

Still, the scars and wounds found in her skeleton pointed to the fact that she did fight in a battle and was probably part of the Order of Knights. "She may have died in a manner very similar to that of male knights, and she was likely wearing some kind of armor or chain mail," said Rissech.

Even though the conclusion about the woman being a warrior is still a bit blurry, the study has unlocked some curious doorways into the history of this centuries-old military culture and is anticipated to reveal some more significant insights. "It was fascinating to see that, although the archaeology provided no direct evidence of their identities, our study helped to identify them and, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle—our results fit with historical sources describing the order and its function," Pérez-Ramallo said.