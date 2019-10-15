Trump just asked to be impeached on Twitter. So what are we waiting for?
On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about some favorable economic numbers, claiming that annual household income is up, unemployment is low, and housing prices are high.
Now, just imagine how much better those numbers would be if the country wasn't mired in an economy-killing trade war with China, bleeding out trillion-dollar-a-year debts, and didn't suffer from chaotic leadership in the Oval Office?
At the end of tweet, came an odd sentence, "Impeach the Pres."
Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER! How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019
So does this mean the president wants to be impeached? Or is it just another one of his daily, typo-ridden, meandering rants?
Being that his tweets can be used in court, wouldn't it be a smart move for him to at least have someone read through his rants before he hits send?
If the president is calling for his own impeachment, he's not alone. A new poll shows that 51% of Americans would like him impeached by the House of Representatives.
Several lawmakers have projected there will be an impeachment vote in the House by the end of the year.
A president calling for his own impeachment on Twitter would be major news if the president didn't tweet out senseless garbage every day. But it did inspire a lot of the president's critics to agree with him for the first time ever.
"Impeach the Pres." -- the first thing out of this idiot's mouth that we can all agree with! #impeachthePres
— Randi (@WWC_Geraldine) October 15, 2019
Finally something I can get behind-
"Impeach the Pres." ...ABOUT TO BE TRENDING #ImpeachThePres
— Anni_sawyer (@AnniSawyer) October 15, 2019
I agree, Impeach the Pres! #impeachthepres #hesaidithimself
— Susan (@susniels) October 15, 2019
I finally agree with something you said. Your last statement. Impeach the pres.#impeachthepres
— Chris (@cnelson824) October 15, 2019
I nominate Impeach the Pres as the most truthful thing Donald Trump has ever said in a tweet or anything for that matter in his lifetime. #ImpeachThePres pic.twitter.com/W4Jmm4w8W9
— Elizabeth McDole (@a_mcdole) October 15, 2019