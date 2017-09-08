German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction

German animator and Harvard University professor Andreas Hykade uses animation to explore and illustrate the many sides of the human condition. In his recent short for Filmbilder, he tackles the tumultuous road of addiction from the perspective of an animated bird called Nuggets.

The result is a powerful and sad illustration of addiction:

For more of Hykade’s work, check out his website.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​January 25, 2016.