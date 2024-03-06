Vintage video of boxing legend Sugar Ray Robinson tap dancing with Gene Kelly is all kinds of wholesome

In the world of entertainment, we get some real gems every now and then. One classic moment was when boxing legend Sugar Ray Robinson and Hollywood icon Gene Kelly danced together on TV. The duo performed together for "Dancing Is a Man's Game" on NBC-TV. This performance went viral on the internet after it was shared on X by @HeadExposure. The opening frames of the video show Robinson and Kelly engaging in a casual conversation when Kelly asks Robinson, "What's the most important thing a boxer's gotta have?" To which, Robinson responds with a single word, "Rhythm."

Robinson's response pushes Kelly to tap his foot in a specific rhythm, and the iconic boxer responds, "Yeah." What happened next wowed the audience as both superstars tapped in perfect sync. Both Robinson and Kelly dazzled on the stage and got loud cheers from the crowd. The chemistry between the pair was incredible for two people with distinctly different careers.

Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Robinson dancing with Gene Kelly for Dancing Is a Man's Game on NBC-TV Omnibus on December 21, 1958. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Kino. Urlaub In Hollywood, Anchors Aweigh, Urlaub In Hollywood, Anchors Aweigh, Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly Die beiden Seeleute Clarance (Frank Sinatra,ul) und Joseph (Gene Kelly,r) freuen sich auf vier Tage Landurlaub in Hollywood., 1944. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

On one hand, there was Robinson whose footwork showed his agility and on the other hand, Kelly's smooth movements were a display of class and dexterity. It has been over six decades since this iconic collaboration saw the light of day. But now over a million people have watched it on social media.

"-What's the most important thing a boxer's gotta have?

-Rhythm, man, rhythm!"



Sugar Ray Robinson tap dances with Gene Kelly, 1958. pic.twitter.com/Ibly43sZY0 — One Perfect HEADshot (@HeadExposure) March 2, 2024

Sugar Ray Robinson and Gene Kelly's 1958 tap dance collaboration is a perfect example of the magic that unfolds when two legends join forces to showcase their talents. The video surprised those who may not have known that Robinson took a shot at a career in the entertainment business after his time in the ring. He would eventually go on to tour with the Count Basie Orchestra and perform at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

An X user named Scott (@Scott83355102) commented how excellent Robinson was on stage. The comment read :