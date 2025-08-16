Skip to content
At what age are people usually happiest? Well, it depends on where you live.

Happiness is determined by location more than other factors.

Your location might determine what age you'll be happiest.

Photo credit: Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Aug 16, 2025

Understandably, people want to know at what age you tend to be the happiest so they can plan for it and enjoy as it happens. However, there is disparity among the numerous articles and research that pinpoints a specific age or age range. Some believe that your golden years at age 60 and above are your happiest, others cite mid-30s, or even as late as a person’s 70s. You may know people who claim their 20s were the happiest days of their lives. However, the age that you’ll be the happiest is less of a when question and more of a where.

Many studies have determined that the happiest age depends on where the person lives and has grown up rather than a particular age. Traditionally in the United States, prime happiness peaked at ages 30 and 70 respectively, but that is no longer the case. Given various economic stop-gaps and events such as COVID-19 impacting generations, younger ages are typically more miserable than older folks, achieving more happiness later in their lives compared to Boomers. This is due to American Millennials and generations behind them still struggling with creating careers, affording to have families, and other milestones that were traditionally a part of young adulthood. These things continue to be issues deep into their 30s and even 40s while Americans over the age of 60 are reportedly happier.

Location and expectations have a great deal to do with happiness. Unlike America, places such as Lithuania and Serbia have significantly higher rates of happiness among their young people since they are projected to have better lifestyles than their parents did. In poorer nations, the typical “U-shape curve” that dips happiness down for middle-aged people is reversed as middle-aged folks have more stability than their younger counterparts but older folks contend with illness, aging bodies, and the lack of social security more fiercely than richer countries that provide better care for elders.

Location as a happiness factor isn’t limited to country, though, as where you live and grow up can impact a person’s happiness within America. Whether you grow up in a rich neighborhood or one that provides certain amenities paid for by local tax dollars can influence how happy your childhood is compared to adulthood. If your location has better or easier access to education and opportunities for personal growth, you not only can have a happy childhood but an advantage that could lead to a happier adulthood compared to someone who had to move from a lower income situation and is working to pursue a higher one.

While age and location are definitely impactful factors on a person’s happiness, is there something more tangible we can control that could make us happier? Is there something we can do regardless of age, economics, or location that can boost our happiness? Well, an 86-year-long Harvard study might have found that answer: generativity.

Generativity is working and investing in a better future for upcoming generations, regardless of whether or not you have children yourself. It can take the form of volunteering to teach or coach kids after school in a certain skill, trade, or sport. It can be developing a public neighborhood garden and food bank to ensure the community and youngsters are always fed. It could be running for office to pass bills to curb climate change to make it easier for future generations to bounce back from the planet overheating. In short, generativity is giving back.

It may sound corny or idealistic, but science backs it up. Making life better for others in turn makes you happier and your life better due to feel-good brain chemical dumps and just seeing folks say “thank you!” It’s not easy and it requires effort, but it’s worth it if it means you get to experience a happier life earlier.

This article originally appeared in June.

pep talks, advice, psychology, pep talk tips, empathy

Pep talks don't have to include guidance.

via Canva/Photos

Experts share the best way to give pep talks that actually lift people up and 1 thing to avoid

Most of us have been in a position where our partner, our child, our friend, our coworker, or someone else in our life needs a pick-me-up. It could be because they’re nervous about a presentation, they just lost their job, they feel depressed, or something else has them spiraling in doubt and anxiety.

You want to give a pep talk, but something like “You got this!” feels hollow. “I love you” might be nice, but not helpful, and “It’ll be okay” feels like blind reassurance that you cannot guarantee. You also don’t want to offer advice since they’re not in the headspace for it, it’s not your place to give it, or it would come off as an “I told you so” lecture. Luckily, experts have weighed in to provide some ideas, contexts, and, yes, advice on how to give pep talks without providing recommendations or making it about your wisdom instead of their problem.

aging, study, health, discovery, life tips, health, jogging,

Doctors and scientists claimed to have found the age in which human bodies deteriorate fastest.

Photo credit: Canva

Study pinpoints the exact age when the body, organs, and tissues start declining from aging

Being alive means getting older. Despite that, we as a culture tend to glorify youth. “Never trust anyone over 30,” “Lordy, lordy, look who’s 40,” and all that. But the fact is that one of the privileges of staying alive is growing old, and it’s essential to know when our bodies catch up to our age to prepare for it. With that in mind, doctors and scientists have pinpointed the exact age when our bodies rapidly decline.

While past studies have suggested that our bodies rapidly start aging in the range between 40 and 60 years old or in various spurts, a recently published study found that rapid cell aging begins at age 50. Dr. Guang-Hui Liu and the study’s authors focused on age-related protein changes in the body through analyzing 516 samples of 13 types of human tissues derived from 76 organ donors aged between 14 and 68 years old. These tissue samples came from organs responsible for cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, digestive, and immunity functions in the body, along with musculoskeletal, blood, and skin samples. Through studying these samples, the research team noticed that the tissues aged at a more accelerated rate at 50 years old.

Alzheimer's, Rutgers University, brain health, science, proteins, synaptic plasticity, illness, brain injury

Older woman stares into the distance as a digital representation of the brain repairs itself.

Image via Canva - Photos by Antiv3d and SHVETS production

Discovery of a protein that reverses Alzheimer's and heals brain injuries stuns scientists

As we grow older, age-related illness becomes a larger part of our daily lives either through our friends, family, or ourselves. The CDC reports that nearly seven million people in the United States were suffering from Alzheimer's in 2020. That number will likely double by 2060. This devastating, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys thinking skills, general memory, and often leads to dementia is extremely challenging and painful for families to navigate, but there may be hope on the horizon.

A study at Rutgers University started to untangle the puzzle behind a protein that might revolutionize how we treat the brain.

funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, colorblind art, grey painting, painting tips, art inspiration, landscape painting, oil painting, art without color, painting techniques, artistic motivation, colorblind artist, famous painters, TV art show, art legacy, inspirational art, viral video, painting tutorial, creative process, mountains painting

Bob Ross worked to make painting accessible to everyone.

Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BobRoss

Fan with color blindness told Bob Ross he couldn't paint, the icon's response was amazing

Bob Ross wasn't just a famous painter; he was a man with a heart of gold. Known for his magical ability to transform empty canvases into masterpieces, his show "The Joy of Painting" remains beloved by fans. Though it concluded in 1994, the show's videos remain popular online. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has recently gone viral, Bob meets a colorblind fan who believes he can't paint. In a warm and inspiring response, Bob demonstrates how to create art using only grey and white.

In the episode uploaded on YouTube by "The Joy of Painting" channel, Bob Ross talks about a fan who felt he couldn't paint because he was colorblind. Bob shares, "Just recently, I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me, and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

