Couple moving into their first home finds a heartwarming letter left behind by previous owners

Buying the first house together as a couple is a milestone in a relationship. For Laura Rudd (@laurajrudd) and her husband, this milestone was achieved in 2020 when they purchased their first home in Lincolnshire, England. Adding on to the happiness of the couple was a heartwarming letter left behind by the previous owners. The couple has now shared the full story on TikTok.

The husband and wife revealed how the unexpected handwritten note had left them teary-eyed. In a TikTok video, Laura shared a brief clip of the letter. The caption of her post read, "We loved that home very much, it was filled with our love too." Laura shared how finding the letter was a moment that she will never forget.

The heartfelt letter starts with, "Welcome to your new home. This house has been our home since the mid-'50s and in that time, Mom and Dad raised four of us children in these four walls. And, my, it was often a tight fit!" Delving deep, the letter read, "In the following years there has been so much happiness and love and sadly a little grief too, hence where we are today. But in all of these years, the thing that resounds the most is the laughter, and there was so much of that with family, relatives, and friends."

The letter ends on a heartwarming note as the previous owners send their best wishes to their new owners of the home as it reads, "So on behalf of all of us ... I sincerely wish you all the happiness this wonderful home has to offer, not to mention the stunning outlook and views."

Despite only living in their home for two years, Rudd and her fiancé spent ample time renovating the property, and they discovered countless more surprises from the previous owners. Rudd said, "We found many little pockets of love when renovating, such as a note under the wallpaper saying, 'I did this 18/12/65' and there were names carved into cement where they'd installed a door as a later date," per Newsweek.

The couple have tried to contact the previous owners but due to information privacy rules, they were not able to get in touch with them. As of now, Rudd and her fiance have moved out of their house and have shifted to a new place. However, the couple has passed on the letter to its new owners as a tradition and has handed over a few other items they had found through the renovation process.

The TikTok clip, since its release, has been viewed over 1.3 million times and gained more than 100,000 likes in a short time. TikTok users have expressed hearty reactions to the letter. Talking about a similar experience, @beansontoast344 commented, "This happened to me once, I was getting a cab home and the cab driver said 'Oh my god I grew up in your house.' He was emotional."