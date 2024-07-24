Woman freaks out after seeing a lemon intact just seconds after cutting it in bizarre video

It doesn’t take much to cause humor in an everyday life setting. Even the most mundane instances sometimes end up becoming memorable moments. For Jade Gonzalez, a similar hysterical situation took place when she was working, as per TODAY. The 18-year-old was working at her mother’s restaurant “Asadero El Fogon" in Phoenix, Arizona when she claimed to have witnessed a “glitch in the matrix.” A glimpse of the same was posted by @lemonpopcorn.

“The craziest shit happened to me earlier. There was a glitch. A glitch in the system," she exclaimed, completely in shock herself. Elaborating further, the woman shared a video of herself at work where she mentioned that she had to cut up a lemon for an order. The video captured the woman cutting up the lemon on her workboard. “I cut up the lemon. Right there, you can see me cut it,” she mentioned. Gonzalez then turned around to grab something to pack the lemon and when she turned back, she was stunned. She found the lemon intact on her workboard, despite having cut it before turning around.

“I go back for the lemon, I grab the lemon, I touch the lemon and I’m like why is it not cut in half?” The woman was flabbergasted and assumed she made a mistake. Gonzalez mentioned that she always cut up the lemon in half and then put it in the bag and would separate the pieces only after it was in the bag. However, when she went to do the same, the lemon didn't separate because it wasn’t cut! “My face, I’m like what the f**k!?" She stared at the lemon she had initially cut and couldn’t understand. She looked in her bag and around her workboard to see if she had moved or accidentally picked the wrong piece.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Shvets Production

The camera even captured that the lemon didn’t move in the matter of seconds that she had turned around. Neither did any other coworker touch or replace the same. After being shocked, she cut it up a second time. "I do remember cutting it all the way. I can feel it when the knife cuts down and it touches a table. So I’m 99.9% sure I cut it all,” Gonzalez recalled. The woman even brought up the scenario with her mother and aunt who were also on duty at the time. She added that she clarified with the employees that none of them had replaced the lemon.

She also mentioned that no one knew how to edit the camera footage where she saw the lemon lying intact, so it was an eerie reality that took place while Gonzalez was working. “You can see it in the video, I cut the lemon in half and it’s still intact. This is literally a glitch,” she exclaimed. Shocked, the woman added, “This had never happened to me. Can somebody explain what happened because I need to know!” The footage required careful observation. People even slowed down the video and zoomed in to glance at what happened. @fitslion wrote, “I did see the lemon merge.” @rico6113cbz said, confused, “You can literally see her cut the lemon all the way down to the countertop.” No one has still been able to understand what actually happened to the lemon.