Woman dreams she swallowed her engagement ring and wakes up with it missing

Dreams can have a powerful effect on us.

Tod Perry
09.16.19
via I love butter / Flickr

We often dismiss our dreams as nonsensical dispatches from the mind while we're deep asleep. But recent research proves that our dreams can definitely affect our waking lives.

People often dream about their significant others and studies show it actually affects how we behave towads them the next day.

"A lot of people don't pay attention to their dreams and are unaware of the impact they have on their state of mind," said Dylan Selterman, psychology lecturer at the University of Maryland, says according to The Huffington Post. "Now we have evidence that there is this association."

Jenna Evans, an engaged woman from San Diego, California, knows the effect that dreams can have on our waking life after a bizarre incident earlier this month.

She went to sleep on a Tuesday night, dreamt she ate her wedding ring and woke up with it in her stomach the next morning.

Evans and her fiancé Bobby Howell, "were in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"(Bobby) told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it; so I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water," Evans wrote.

When she awoke the next morning and realized she had swallowed it, she and Howell were in hysterics.

"We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled 'do other adults swallow rings' because kids do it all the time, but apparently it's less common for adults," Evans wrote.

via Jenna Evans / Facebook

She and Howell drove to their local urgent care where the doctor took an X-ray proving that the ring was in Evans' stomach. Now, she had a dilemma, have it removed by the doctors or let nature take its course.

She decided to have it removed via upper endoscopy.

"I was really happy because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it," Evans told ABC 10 San Diego.

The endoscopy went perfectly and the doctors handed the ring over to Howell for safe keeping. The couple has agreed that, form now on, Evans will sleep with her ring on her bedside stand.

"We're still getting married and all is right with the world," Evans wrote.

The couple plans to be married this May in Evans' home state of Texas.

Health

The EPA announced it will begin to phase out animal testing

It will be cruelty-free by 2035.

Ottawa Humane Society / Flickr

The Trump Administration won't be remembered for being kind to animals.

In 2018, it launched a new effort to reinstate cruel hunting practices in Alaska that had been outlawed under Obama. Hunters will be able to shoot hibernating bear cubs, murder wolf and coyote cubs while in their dens, and use dogs to hunt black bears.

Efforts to end animal cruelty by the USDA have been curtailed as well. In 2016, under the Obama Administration, the USDA issued 4,944 animal welfare citations, in two years the numbers dropped to just 1,716.

Science

Whales' migration patterns can be tracked by their songs, researchers claim

Photo by Thomas Kelley on Unsplash

It's fun to go to a party, talk to strangers, and try to guess where they're from just by their accents and use of language. It's called 'soda' on the East Coast and 'pop' in the Midwest, right? Well, it looks like a new study has been able to determine where a Humpback whale has been and who he's been hanging out with during his awesome travels just from his song.

Science

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is calling for a "Green Amendment" to the Constitution

assets.rebelmouse.io

There is no shortage of proposals from the, um, what's the word for it… huge, group of Democratic presidential candidates this year. But one may stand out from the pack as being not just bold but also necessary; during a CNN town hall about climate change Andrew Yang proposed a "green amendment" to the constitution.

test

Jimmy Kimmel shows the dangers of deepfake videos by inserting Trump and Pence into ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

via Jimmy Kimmel / YouTube

Fake news is rampant on the internet. Unscrupulous websites are encouraged to create misleading stories about political figures because they get clicks.

A study published by Science Advances found that elderly conservatives are, by far, the worst spearders of fake news. Ultra conservatives over the age of 65 shared about seven times more fake information on social media than moderates and super liberals during the 2016 election.

Get ready for things to get worse.

Culture

Villagers rejoice as they receive the first vaccines ever delivered via drone in the Congo

The area's topography makes transporting medicines a treacherous task.

Photo by Henry Sempangi Senyule

When we discuss barriers to healthcare in the developed world, affordability is commonly the biggest concern. But for some in the developing world, physical distance and topography can be the difference between life and death.

Widjifake, a hard-to-reach village in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a population of 6,500, struggles with having consistent access to healthcare supplies due to the Congo River and its winding tributaries.

It can take up to three hours for vehicles carrying supplies to reach the village.

Health