World's oldest computer is 2,200 years old and it's complexity still continues to stun scientists

Usually, the advancement of technology is considered a linear process, which means, it improves with time. But many a time, archaeologists have stumbled upon an ancient object whose technology was way ahead of time. This happened in 1901 when a group of sponge divers came across a shipwreck in the Greek Mediterranean, per Indy 100. The shipwreck had lots of ancient Greek treasures. One such treasure was a barnacled device that appeared to be of extraordinary mathematical and astronomical complexity. The device, found to be 2,200 years old, became the “world’s oldest computer” and was dubbed as “Antikythera mechanism,” per the 2021 study published in Scientific Reports.

Image Source: Computer model of the cosmos display (Scientific Reports)

Likely to be built around the beginning of the 1st century BCE, the shoebox-size device was fragmented into 82 chunks which left an enormous jigsaw puzzle for scientists to solve. The remains were later preserved in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. Further examination revealed that the device contained a magnificent matrix of bronze gear wheels the size of coins.

The Antikythera Mechanism: After decades of research & curiosity, I was able to finally gaze upon the mysterious device described as the oldest computer, dating to 205 BC, while visiting the National Archaeological Museum Athens. The most technologically advanced ancient device. pic.twitter.com/HGg7ozvNBF — Brandon Fugal (@BrandonFugal) October 22, 2022

Historians believed that gears like these shouldn’t have appeared in ancient Greece, or anywhere else in the world, until centuries after the shipwreck, as mathematician Tony Freeth of University College London, wrote in Scientific American. Although scientists figured out that the device presented a complicated model of the solar system, many questions were yet to be answered. But “one thing is for sure, it is the most technologically complex object ever found from the ancient world,” Freeth added, per Indy100.

Found alongside ancient marble sculptures and other artifacts, the device, with its extraordinary complexity, has left scientists and experts scratching their heads in bewilderment. “Whoever made the device would have had to know a great deal about astronomy, metallurgy, and mechanology,” Aristeidis Voulgaris, team leader of the Functional Reconstruction of Antikythera Mechanism project, told Live Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

In the past two decades, scientists have scoured through the fragments and brassy chunks to read the writing and inscriptions encrusted on them, with the aid of high-tech imaging methods, such as 3D X-ray scanning. They wanted to understand how the pieces fit together in the original computer, and how the entire mechanism worked as a whole. Further CT scans revealed inscriptions describing the motions of the sun, moon, and all five planets known during those times. Researchers also discovered that the mechanism used "cycles from Babylonian astronomy, mathematics from Plato's Academy, and ancient Greek astronomical theories."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

“The mechanism represents a level of technology exceeding anything else of the kind for which we have either physical remains or detailed descriptions from antiquity," Alexander Jones, a professor at New York University's Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, wrote in his book "A Portable Cosmos: Revealing the Antikythera Mechanism, Scientific Wonder of the Ancient World."

The device has been the object of study for decades. The latest research in the arena revealed that it was used to track the motions of the Sun, Moon, and planets, following the Greek lunar calendar, contrary to the previously thought solar calendar used by the Egyptians, per Live Science.