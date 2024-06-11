Young killer whales have been sinking rich people's yachts and we may finally know why

On May 12 this year, a yacht was sailing in the Moroccan waters in the Strait of Gibraltar when a pod of killer whales (orcas) approached the sailboat and started hammering their weighty noses into its rudder, causing a leak. The crew aboard was rescued by an oil tanker passing by before the sailboat sank into the water, reported El Pais. This is not the first time orcas have attacked a boat. These unusual attacks on rich people's vessels have been going on since 2020. And now, the scientists have finally discovered the reason behind it.

These whales are not wreaking a battle against humans. Rather, the secret lies in orca’s innate mechanism that prompts them to exhibit uncanny behaviors. Since 2020, pods of orcas in Gibraltar have been interacting with sailing boats, expensive yachts, and motorboats by ramming their rudders, pressing their noses into them, and often, breaking them off from the boat’s body, leaving the vessel useless. But unlike the shark attack scene in 2017’s "The Shallows," these orcas are not interested in killing humans, say scientists.

They are simply feeling bored and playful, according to a new research report by marine biologist and killer whale expert Alex Zerbini, who is the chair of the scientific committee at the International Whaling Commission (IWC), and other members of a working group compiled by the Spanish and Portuguese governments. According to the report, the interactions between Iberian killer whales, known as gladis, and water vessels that have been documented since the summer of 2020 have revealed hundreds of cases of orcas tampering with the boats. Six vessels have sunk as a result, including four sailboats and two fishing boats.

What appeared to be attacks on more than 673 boats since 2020 were nothing but a bunch of bored teenage orcas looking for something to do, said Zerbini, per USA Today. The whales were simply amusing themselves by playing with the boat rudders.

A killer whale, White Gladis, is leading other orcas to attack yachts around Gibraltar, already causing two to sink. Researchers have convinced themselves that she was sweet and loving to humans until rammed by a boat or caught in a fishing net. Now she’s out for vengeance. pic.twitter.com/jJdyYUI1qC — Mike (@Doranimated) May 24, 2023

“This group of orcas interacts with the vessels because they are being enriched by the experience,” explained Renaud de Stephanis. He is the president of CIRCE, (Conservation, Information and Study on Cetaceans), an organization where he has been studying orcas’ behavior for over 25 years. “The sea is a very boring place for an animal,” said de Stephanis, “Imagine if you’re a dog or some other mammal, you can interact with objects around you. But in the sea, there’s not much for the orcas to interact with, so they play with the rudders.”

In general, orcas belong to the family of dolphins. They are known for their characteristic idiosyncratic behaviors and fads, especially the younger orcas. For example, in 1987, a group of Pacific Northwest orcas became famous for a bizarre habit. They made headlines when they were spotted with dead salmons entwined around their heads. The trend of salmon hats faded as quickly as it arose. Zerbini believes that this latest trend of ramming rudders, too, is another of their fads. “We think the orcas are getting something out of it, they are enjoying what’s happening. They’re playing,” he said. “Obviously, they don’t understand that that play can mean harm to the boats.”

Before this research, some scientists even suggested the possibility of orcas’ aggression behind these attacks. They said that a female orca, who had been traumatized by the boat rudders, was seeking revenge, but there was no evidence to support this. In September 2023, Naomi Rose, a senior scientist with the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington and a member of the research group, and nearly 80 marine biologists published an open letter against this claim. "Science cannot yet explain why the Iberian orcas are doing this, although we repeat that it is more likely related to play/socializing than aggression. However, it is unfounded and potentially harmful to the animals to claim it is for revenge for past wrongs or to promote some other melodramatic storyline," they wrote.

Finally, the mystery behind this peculiar orca behavior has been found to be concerned with tunas. Earlier, tunas were extinct and these killer whales had to spend all their time hunting and preying. But as the tuna population rebounded in recent years, especially in the Gulf of Cádiz; now they have plenty of free time for leisure sports. Good for orcas but dangerous for humans on boats in the area.

The researchers shared various methods to deal with the orca attack. De Stephanis suggested altering the surface and appearance of the rudder. “The orcas are very timid and careful, these plastic protuberances create acoustic sounds when the orcas scan the rudder,” he said. Plus, since orcas hate jellyfish, so adding tessellated things behind the rudder will make them think that they are looking at a jellyfish. Hence, they will shoo away.

In the workshop, it was also recommended that in the event of such encounters, the boaters should move away from the killer whales as quickly as possible, at least 2 to 3 kilometers from the territory of the whales. Moving away is not guaranteed to end the interaction or prevent damage, but it may certainly reduce the likelihood of the boat sinking into the waters.