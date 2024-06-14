3,800-year-old tablet has the world’s oldest customer complaint etched on it

If you think customer complaints are a modern concept, think again. An expedition led by archaeologist Sir Leonard Woolley over a century ago discovered that the world’s first known customer complaint was sent about 3,770 years ago from the southern Mesopotamian city of Ur, currently known as Tell el-Muqayyar in modern Iraq. Interestingly, the complaint was directed towards a businessman named Ea-Nasir and was etched on a tablet that currently rests in the safe confines of the British Museum, per National Geographic.

Back in the day, if people were not satisfied with the service they received, there was an option to vent their grievances on a tablet. At the same time, the primary method of expressing dissatisfaction was through direct, face-to-face interaction with service providers. In the 18th century BC, the complaints were engraved onto tablets in cuneiform script.

Archaeologists have discovered that Ea-Nasir was a big-shot copper trader, dealing mostly in wholesale ingots, but also in finished metal products and, on occasion, textiles and foodstuffs. He was a member of the Alik Tilmun, a guild of merchants based in Dilmun, per Forbes. Despite his vast portfolio, he was a bad businessman and received multiple complaints from angry customers.

One of the most famous recorded complaints came from a man named Nanni. It was written in Akkadian, the language spoken in ancient Mesopotamia at the time. In the letter, Nanni complained to Ea-Nasir that the wrong grade of copper ore had been delivered to him, and at the same time, there was misdirection and delay of a separate shipment. Fed up with the services of the businessman, Nanni had chiseled both the front and back of his tablet that he sent to Ea-Nasir thousands of years ago.

As per Guinness World Records, Assyriologist A. Leo Oppenheim translated the tablet into a book, "Letters from Mesopotamia: Official, Business, and Private Letters on Clay Tablets from Two Millennia." An excerpt from the translated version read, "Tell Ea-nasir: Nanni sends the following message: When you came, you said to me as follows: 'I will give Gimil-Sin (when he comes) fine quality copper ingots.' You left then but you did not do what you promised me. You put ingots that were not good before my messenger (Sit-Sin) and said: 'If you want to take them, take them; if you do not want to take them, go away!'"

Another angry customer of Ea-Nasir was a man named Arbituram who sent a note to him complaining about why he didn't receive the copper he paid for. The rough translation from the tablet read, "Why have you not given me the copper? If you do not give it, I will recall your pledges. Good copper, give again and again. Send me a man."

Complaints kept coming for Ea-Nasir with one man even expressing his sarcasm over his poor business dealings. The customer named Ili-idinnam told the businessman, "The work that you have done is so good. One year ago, I paid silver in a foreign country; you shall hold back only bad copper. Please bring your copper."

There's no indication that Ea-Nasir replied to these complaints. But archaeological evidence from his house suggests that his terrible business dealings caught up with him and his wealth declined. As a result, Ea-Nasir might have gone through a possible reverse "riches to rags" transition toward the end of his life.