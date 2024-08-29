'Antiques Roadshow' expert reveals the heartbreaking reason he refused to value 'awful' relic

There is always value found in antique items, either sentimental or financial. "Antiques Roadshow" on BBC was created to highlight the value of such antique items. On the show, vintage items are analyzed by experts to bring out their historical and cultural value and determine their true worth. In one such episode, expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan was viewing several items when he was taken aback by an item brought by a certain guest. The person stepped in with a disc of ivory with seemingly intricate detail which she had purchased for £3 around 36 years ago, per The Daily Mail.

As soon as the expert looked at the antique, he issued a strong statement, “I want to make it absolutely clear that myself and we in the 'Antiques Roadshow' wholly, unequivocally disapprove of the trade in ivory.” Morgan went on to mention that the strong friction with the item was not because of the ivory trade but because of the dark past it represented. “But this ivory bangle here is not about trading in ivory, it’s about trading in human life, and it’s probably one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever had to talk about. But talk about it we must,” he remarked.

On further inquiry, the guest revealed that she purchased it when a family she worked for put it up for sale. She added that she bought the ivory bangle because it “looked interesting” and “she had no idea what it was.” The woman added that having had it for over 3 decades, she decided to do some research about it. “It said traders and I thought it meant trading in coffee or spices and then I realized it was trading in people,” she said. Morgan went on to inspect the bangle and looked at the detailed engravings. “This is an amazing object and a testament to the callous trade that went on in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries,” he explained.

The engravings revealed the name of a person, a ship and the inscription “honest fellow.” Morgan noted that the name was that of a slave trader and unable to hide his disgust, he called him “a despicable human being.” “I’d like to meet him and tell him how honest I think he is,” the expert scoffed before revealing how he knew about the evil slave trading. “My great-grandmother was a returned slave from Nova Scotia in Canada and came back to Sierra Leone and Freetown. And I actually think it’s my cultural duty, our cultural duty, to talk about things like this,” he added.

The antique bangle also had the name of the ship, “Anna,” engraved on it. The guest recalled that per her research there were over 535 slaves on the ship. Hearing this, the expert said, “Probably all stacked on top of each other, transported across the Atlantic for months on end.” He added a comment, “Look how beautiful the calligraphy is. The beauty of the calligraphy just belies the awfulness of the message.” Concluding with a bold tone that he simply refused to put a value on the item, Morgan pointed out, “I do not want to put a price on something that signifies such an awful business. But the value is in the lessons that this can tell people. And I just love you for bringing it in and thank you so much for making me so sad.”