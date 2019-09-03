go to Upworthy

A Mississippi venue canceled an interracial wedding because of ‘Christian belief’

They were 100% wrong.

Tod Perry
09.03.19
via Google Maps

Anne Lamott once put it perfectly when she wrote, "You can safely assume you've created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do."

When it comes to Christianity, some practitioners believe that the words of Jesus Christ help them to be welcoming of people regardless of their race or sexuality. While others use the Bible to validate their own prejudices.

In fact, one of the reasons slavery was able to thrive in the South is that it aligned with teachings found in the Bible.

In 2019, it's hard to imagine that people would use the good book to discriminate against a biracial couple looking to get married, but in Boonesville, Mississippi, a venue refused to let a black man and a white woman marry in its event hall because the owner's "Christian belief."

RELATED: He photographed Nazi atrocities and buried the negatives. The unearthed images are unforgettable.

After her brother's wedding was cancelled, LaKambria Welch confronted the owner of Boone's Camp Event Hall to learn the reason.

"First of all, we don't do gay weddings or mixed race, because of our Christian race — I mean, our Christian belief," a woman who is believed to be the owner told Welch.

(Saying "Christian race" has to be a Freudian slip.)

Welch said she, too, was Christian and the owner said she didn't want to "argue my faith."

"We just don't participate," the woman tells Welch.

"Okay. So that's your Christian belief, right?" Welch asks the woman.

"Yes ma'am," she replies.

What's telling was that the woman didn't want to argue her faith. That shows she probably never really understood it in the first place. Or, that she's a racist and wanted to hide behind the Bible to rationalize her bigotry.

Either way, she's wrong. Racism is, of course, is unacceptable and the Bible says nothing about interracial marriage.

"When she explained that she doesn't do the two specific type of weddings, I felt myself starting to shake," Welch said according to Buzzfeed, "just hearing it gave me chills."

RELATED: Surprise! Tomi Laren's 'super patriotic' athleisure line is made in China

Welch posted the video on Facebook where it quickly went viral and the owner of Boone's Camp Event Hall responded with her own post where she issued apology.

"I was unable to recall instances where the Bible was used giving a verse that would support my decision... after church I have come to the conclusion that my decision which was based on what I had thought was correct to be supported by the Bible was incorrect!"

"To all of those offended, hurt or felt condemn by my statement I truly apologize to you for my ignorance in not knowing the truth about this," the post read. "My intent was never of racism, but to stand firm on what I 'assumed' was right concerning marriage."

The city of Booneville responded to the controversy with a statement on Facebook

"The City of Booneville, Mayor, and Board of Aldermen do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status," the statement said.

interracial marriage boonesville missisippi boone’s camp event hall interracial wedding mississippi
Communities

MTV quietly removed Michael Jackson’s name from its Video Vanguard Award

Was it right in doing so?

via Michael Jackson / YouTube

What the hell should we do with Michael Jackson?

Jackson was, without a doubt, one of the most electrifying performers to ever step foot on a stage. His music is timeless. His videos are some of the most creative ever produced, and his dance moves were out of this world.

Keep Reading Show less
MTV michael jackson
Culture

Trump tweets out campaign logo with white supremacist roots

Last week, GOOD reported on an Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) morning briefing sent to Department of Justice employees which contained a link to a white nationalist blog post.

The link was to a story attacking immigration judges published on VDare, a site that the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an "anti-immigration hate website" that "regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites."

A spokesperson for the EOIR responded to the incident by saying "The Department of Justice condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest terms."

Keep Reading Show less
trump president pence 2020 election
Politics

Research shows that people who use emojis have more sex

Will emjois save us from the Great American Sex Drought?

via edwardgazel/flickr

While news out of Washington shows that the U.S. may be headed for an economic recession, its been mired in an even more depressing downturn over the past few years: The Great American Sex Drought.

Sorry, Millennials, but you share the majority of the blame.

In 2018, the number of Americans who said they didn't have sex for an entire year was the highest it's ever been, and from 2008 to 2018, the number of Americans between ages 18 and 29 who reported having no sex doubled.

Keep Reading Show less
Tinder tips online dating
Lifestyle

A new ordinance in San Jose, California would require gun owners to carry liability insurance

via Geoffrey Fairchild / Flickr

A 2012 Mother Jones investigation found that gun violence costs every American more than $700 a year with a total cost of $229 billion per year — much of which is paid for by taxpayers.

Those costs include emergency services, police investigations, prison costs, lost wages, long-term mental and physical care, and impact on quality of life.

Keep Reading Show less
gun control
Politics

'How do we save this f--king planet?' A 7-point response is giving people hope and some clear answers.

Over on the /AskReddit forum, one frustrated citizen got down to brass tacks. In today's world, it's easy to feel hopeless when it comes to the herculean challenges posed by climate change. There's so much to do and it feels like we're constantly barraged with negative warnings that even our most valiant efforts might be in vain.

So, virtually throwing their arms up in air, Reddit user "ExoticFailure" simply begged for an answer: "How do we save this fucking planet?"

In less than five hours, more than 20,000 people liked the question with hundreds more adding in their own comments, questions, and venting their frustrations. But one incredibly thoughtful and detailed response has quickly elevated itself above the chatter. An anonymous user writing under the handle "m4ybe" offered up a detailed, seven-point response that instantly caught fire. While it's unclear if these solutions are backed by science or possible, they sound like a step in the right direction.

Here is their response in its entirety:

Keep Reading Show less
climate change reddit planet earth
The Planet