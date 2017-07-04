Here’s Why The Internet Is Designed To Be Racist

Recently on GOOD
-
Before Obama, The GOP (And Just About Everyone Else) Loved The Arts Here's how far Trump has taken us from everything that made America great.
-
The One Joke Donald Trump Didn't Allow In His Comedy Central Roast Is Hilarious Snoop Dogg even predicted his presidential run
-
Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts Their boss mandates it.
-
-
Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Dead men will no longer yell “We wants the redhead!”
-
Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series It’s not the first time he’s gone after Trump.
Recent
Internet Erupts Over NRA Ad That Was Called 'The White Equivalent Of An Isis Recruitment Video' NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks How This Chicago Organization Is Using Sports To Empower Young Girls 10 Years Ago, Some Famous Experts And Execs Were Certain The First iPhone Would Fail Melinda Gates Tells Trump His Plan To Cut Foreign Aid Is Dangerous A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral This Photo Of A Young Man And Senior Citizen Riding An Escalator Has Been Shared Over 200,000 Times A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories Youth Sports Are Suffering A Referee Shortage, And It’s Not Likely To Improve Soon How Health Care Costs Keep Me From Getting Married Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.