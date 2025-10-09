Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A McDonald's employee shared their yearly 'bonus' and people couldn't believe it

Employees were hoping for appreciation—what they got was a cardboard bag and a useless movie ticket.

McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift

Woman at work looks at her laptop

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 09, 2025

At the end of a long year, a gesture of appreciation from an employer can go a long way. But for one McDonald's worker, the company's attempt at a "bonus" was so underwhelming it went viral, sparking a wave of online outrage and commiseration.

In a post on Reddit, user u/MMS37 shared a photo of the gift they received from the fast-food giant. "I work for one of the biggest companies in the world. This was my bonus," they wrote.

The so-called bonus package included a flimsy cardboard bag that would allegedly "disintegrate" if wet, a single movie ticket to a cinema in another city, and a few pin-up badges. The post immediately took off, with commenters—including other McDonald's employees—slamming the gift as a tone-deaf and disrespectful gesture.

McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift A fast food employee hands over a bag of food to a drive-thru customerCanva

"I actually appreciated when my company just stopped doing bonuses altogether," one user, u/ShiftWorth5734, commented. "It’s actually more dignified than this insulting stuff."

The bizarre cardboard bag drew particular scorn. "What’s with this cardboard backpack thing?" asked u/godefroy15. "Unpractical as hell. Wore it a few times, and it’s all crumpled."


McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee giftGif of Ronald McDonald losing his hat via Giphy


Many users argued that the gift wasn't a bonus at all, but a thinly veiled attempt at free marketing. "Even calling it branded company merchandise feels generous," wrote u/CategoryKiwi. "They’re trying to make their employees into living advertisements. They should be (separately/additively) paying people to use that garbage."

The post also prompted a bit of nostalgia for a time when things were apparently different. User u/rustys_shackled_ford recalled, "In the '80s, McDonald's used to give every single employee a turkey for Thanksgiving and a ham for Christmas."


McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift A fancy turkey dinnerCanva

The overwhelming response on Reddit made it clear: the so-called bonus was seen not just as cheap, but as a fundamental sign of disrespect from a multi-billion dollar corporation to its frontline workers.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.

bad bosscorporate cultureemployee bonusemployee giftfast foodlow wagesmcdonald'sredditviral storyworker appreciationpast events

The Latest

McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift
Past Events

A McDonald's employee shared their yearly 'bonus' and people couldn't believe it

mental health, mental health state ranking, mental health tips, therapy, psychology
Health

New report ranks the best and worst states for mental health in America

adult friends, making friends, friendship apps, friendship tips, socializing
Health

Social skills educator shares three easy-breezy ways for adults to meet new friends

frugality, generational divide, money savings, older generations, younger generations
Money

4 frugal habits of older generations that younger people find weird or obsolete

More For You

Sydney Frost, viral baby, Carson, NFL, TikTok, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, chunky baby, good news, parenting

Toddler holds a stuffed animale

Canva

This 33-pound 'linebacker' baby took over TikTok and caught the NFL's eye

Earlier this year, Texas mom Sydney Frost posted a playful TikTok of her five-month-old son, Carson, that turned him into an overnight internet sensation and the NFL's most sought-after prospect... for the 2045 draft.

In the video, which has since exploded with over 17 million views, Frost jokingly uses Carson’s impressively round tummy as a rotary phone to "dial" the NFL. Her caption read: “Dialing the NFL now… Breaking news: No contract for these rolls yet. Coaches, what’s the holdup?”

Keep ReadingShow less
oncology nurse, chemotherapy, patient care, innovation, acts of kindness, Whitney Carpenter, Levine Cancer Institute, CBS News, healthcare heroes, patient dignity

Female chemo patient hugs someone

Canva

A nurse saw her chemo patients struggle with their clothes. So she invented her own solution.

For patients undergoing chemotherapy, treatment days are filled with profound challenges, both big and small. Whitney Carpenter, an oncology nurse at Levine Cancer Institute in South Carolina, noticed one of the smaller, more persistent struggles: the simple act of getting dressed. Her heartfelt solution has since grown from a personal project into an inspiring community movement.

As she explained in a CBS News feature, many of her patients receive treatment through a chest port, a small device implanted under the skin. Accessing this port often requires patients to stretch their collars or partially undress, leaving them feeling uncomfortable and exposed. While specialized "port shirts" with built-in access exist, they can be prohibitively expensive.

Keep ReadingShow less
child safety, school bus, left on bus, Natalie Sellars, working mom, 911 call, parenting, Uniondale School District, emergency preparedness, child trauma

(L) A schoolbus parked on the road. (R) A mom giving an interview on camera

Canva; YouTube | CBS New York

A video call to her son made mom dial 911 after she noticed one detail in the background

For Natalie Sellars, it was a phone call that plunged her into every parent's worst nightmare. On what should have been a normal afternoon, she dialed her 6-year-old son, Michael, for their daily after-school check-in. The words he said next stopped her cold.

"He told me, 'Mommy, the bus stopped and I'm on the bus by myself,'" Natalie recounted.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ethan Kross, WOOP method, emotional regulation, neuroscience, goal setting, motivation, mental health, brain hacks, self-improvement, psychology

A woman relaxes on the couch with a cup of coffee

Canva

A neuroscientist shares the 4-step 'brain trick' to tackle hard things 'almost effortlessly'

We all have goals we want to achieve, but often, the biggest hurdles aren't external—they're the internal emotions and obstacles that get in our way. According to neuroscientist and psychologist Dr. Ethan Kross, PhDPhD, there's a simple, science-backed tool that highly successful people use to regulate their emotions and push through challenges.

The four-step method is called WOOP, inspired by the work of psychologist Gabriele Oettingen. Dr. Kross, who has studied emotional regulation for over 25 years, breaks it down into a simple exercise:

Keep ReadingShow less
braille, manicure, viral TikTok, parenting, disability, visual impairment, accessibility, acts of love, good news, mother-son

Painted fingernails

Canva

A mom's manicure had a secret message. Her blind son's reaction was pure joy.

When Karissa Livia got her latest manicure, she had more than just a new color in mind—she was planning a special surprise for her 15-year-old son, Shay. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on TikTok, she revealed a set of nails adorned with tiny rhinestones that spelled out a secret message in braille, just for him.

The video captures the beautiful moment of discovery. As Shay, who is visually impaired, runs his fingers over the textured dots, his face lights up. "You got braille on your nails? Ouuu! Hype, baby, hype," he exclaims before breaking into an infectious grin. The message? A simple, loving phrase: “Love U, Shay.”

Keep ReadingShow less
first responders, firefighters, kindness, acts of kindness, viral good news, heart attack, Melissa Ann Work, community, HOA, feel-good story

Paramedics rush to save someone's life

Canva

First responders saved a man's life. Then they saved him from an HOA fine.

When first responders rushed to save Melissa Ann Work's husband from a massive heart attack, they performed their duties flawlessly. But it was their return visit the next day, for a reason that had nothing to do with medicine, that left the Florida family speechless and overwhelmed with gratitude.

The emergency in 2018 began while Melissa's husband and his brother-in-law were in the middle of a stressful project: laying new sod in their yard to meet a looming deadline from their Homeowner's Association. The pressure was so immense that it remained his top concern, even as his life was in danger.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brazil, travel, cultural traditions, community, lost child, viral video, Instagram, parenting, collectivism, good news

A crowd of people enjoy the sunset at the beach

Canva

A woman thought a crowd was 'applauding the sunset.' The real reason was far more beautiful.

When traveling, you often encounter small cultural moments that offer a profound insight into a different way of life. For a traveler named Selva (@soulofselva), one such moment occurred on a beach in Brazil as the sun was setting. She noticed the entire crowd begin to clap in unison and assumed they were simply celebrating the beautiful view. The real reason, she would soon learn, was a powerful display of community in action.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Selva shared her discovery. "I genuinely thought everybody was just cheering for the beautiful views until a local told me that this hand-clapping technique is used to help a lost kid find their parents in Brazil," she wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
parking dispute, rude neighbor, HOA rules, towing car, Reddit, AITA, entitlement, neighbor drama, property rights, viral story

Woman in car not happy with other driver

Canva

A rude neighbor kept taking her parking spot. So she finally taught him a very expensive lesson.

There are few things more frustrating than a neighbor who consistently ignores basic rules. For one woman, this frustration boiled over after her designated parking spot was repeatedly taken by a rude neighbor, leading to a final, decisive action that has the internet cheering.

In a viral post on Reddit, user u/shibainumom0625 explained that she lives in a condo with two assigned parking spaces. Despite this, one particular neighbor continuously parked in her spot. At first, she tried the polite approach. "My fiance has asked them to move their vehicle, and they would apologize and move their vehicle," she wrote. But the apologies were empty, and the behavior continued.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025