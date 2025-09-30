Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

7 conversational hand grenades that can destroy any social situation

Nobody likes a jerk.

community, self esteem, social situation, body language, communication, behavior, attractive people

Awkward conversation

Image via Canva - Photo by AntonioGuillem
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 30, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Social events offer a networking opportunity for some, while others find them a challenging night of poorly navigated social interactions. Learning how to communicate our thoughts and feelings effectively requires discipline and practice.

There are certain behaviors and absolute "don't do's" that some people bring to conversations. These habits and actions should be avoided at all costs. Social interactions require energy, and sometimes it only takes one person to ruin any event.

Broad City, television, comedy, body issues, conversation starter, unatractive people, poor behavior, ego Scratching her neck with a fork. media2.giphy.com

These are 7 conversational don'ts that will declare your below-average social skills:

Your personal body issues

The most critical component to any personal disclosure is "contextual appropriateness." A 2023 study at Cornell University explored the concept of whether messages are perceived as "appropriate" depending on the closeness of the people involved, which provides the context. By examining the interactions, they suggested that the more personal the relationship, the more leeway there is. However, in a new, casual environment, body talk is just kind of ick. A 2024 study published by Wiley Online Library found that the more intimate and personal the self-disclosure, the less appropriate it is.

Nobody wants to see or hear about your rash. "Hi. You might find me attractive; however, this is what's particularly gross about me today." Not the best starter to a conversation.

character assassination, communication, strategy, social perception, healthy communication skills, self-esteem, insecurity Character assassinationImage via Canva - Photo by Khosro

A simple character assassination

As excitable as talking trash or gossiping might be, it's not a very becoming behavior. A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine found that even children intuitively preferred positive talk to negative, to the extent that they attempted to build friendships with those who spread positive talk. A 2025 study on ResearchGate indicated that the aggressive and hostile weaponization of social tools was associated with a lack of healthy communication skills.

When people spread negative information about others, it not only demonstrates poor social competence but also exposes low self-esteem and insecurity.

personal interrogation, conflict, salary, personal information, relational skills, social interaction An interrogationImage via Canva - Photo by South_agency

A personal interrogation

A 2024 study in ScienceDirect found that people consider personal inquiries intrusive and socially inappropriate during social gatherings and informal settings. These types of questions and behaviors can damage rapport and likability. Avoiding intrusive thoughts and questions demonstrates a recognition of social boundaries.

No person should feel obligated to share their address, annual salary, or weight. You never know what things someone finds personal. It's better to get to know someone a little before going for the intimate details.

sales pitching, jokes, insults, manipulation, lestening, conflict, trust Sold! media2.giphy.com

Sales pitching

A 2025 study from Washington State University found that these behaviors violated social norms and were more prevalent than in a traditional public space.

Bringing a sales pitch into a casual conversation often makes people feel manipulated. No person wants to be treated as a means to achieving a profit margin. Creating the "salesman" perception erodes trust and weakens rapport. Both are crucial for a healthy and prosperous social interaction.

Just joking insults

Making fun of someone and then tossing in a "just joking" to alleviate some of the sting simply doesn't work. Insults often stem from a person's need to elevate their own personal status. A 2022 study in Frontiers found that people had physical reactions to verbal insults. Activated brain regions associated with pain and stress indicated that insults have a substantial emotional impact.

Making people feel bad so you don't have to is a 100-level college course in poor social behavior. Nobody likes a jerk.

doom spiraling, dread, shaky boundaries, depression, anxiety, community, adaptability Industrial pollution and global warming.Image via Canva - Photo by Kngkyle2

Doom spiraling

It's a complicated world. Bad things often accompany the good. Focusing on all the wrong things in the world might make for an exciting conversation, but nobody wants to be around constant negativity. A 2024 study in Harvard Health found that negative news reinforced negative thoughts and feelings, which worsen depression and anxiety.

Commiserating over life's challenges can be a valuable tool. Dumping all your pain and disapproval on other people makes them feel bad. If you're going to drop the dread, you'd better mix in some things that are going great.

Shaky boundaries

Some people have absolutely no self-control. They might be deviant or fail to recognize their inappropriate behavior. Individuals who consistently violate social boundaries often create strained relationships that can lead to potential conflict. A 2025 study in Science Direct found that shaky boundaries led to social exhaustion. These individuals usually exhibit poor self-control and a heightened susceptibility to aggressive behaviors.

body language, empathy, rapport, conversation, clarity, nonveral cues, emotional intelligence, feedback Great conversationImage via Canva - Photo by kupicoo

What makes a healthy communicator?

After reading about the wrong, what about the right? A 2025 study on ResearchGate analyzed the most effective tools for fostering healthy and productive relationships in both a person's personal and professional life. These are the behaviors that demonstrate successful social skills:

  • Clarity - adds intention to ensure things are clearly understood to avoid miscommunication.
  • Active listening - avoids people only waiting for their turn to speak. Listening to another person builds trust.
  • Empathy helps others feel understood. The ability to grasp the words and the emotion behind them fosters calm and constructive conversations.
  • Feedback - provides insight and clarifies that the message is understood while encouraging respectful dialogue.
conversational hand grenadessocial situationpoor conversationshamingbody issuescharacter assassinationgossippersonal interrogationinsultssales pitchingdoom spiralingshaky boundarieslife hacks

The Latest

community, self esteem, social situation, body language, communication, behavior, attractive people
Life hacks

7 conversational hand grenades that can destroy any social situation

Angela Rafuse, founder of My Grandfather's Cat, Mackenzie the cat that started it all, re-homing pets
Animals

Adopting her grandfather's grumpy cat turned into a movement to place senior pets

frugal recipes, economy, health, eating, groceries
Money

6 frugal meals for families that feel like you’re eating like a king

Neil deGrasse Tyson, brain science, chatgpt, brain health, cognitive load
Science

'Cognitive load' crisis? Neil deGrasse Tyson exposes the damage ChatGPT has on learning

More For You

mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations

Young couple on vacation.

Image via Canva - Photo by Rido

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

The markets consistently rise and fall like a roller coaster. One person's savings have them retiring like kings on a Monday, and then by Friday, the floor falls out. Suddenly, sandy beaches are replaced with hard work for an extra decade instead. The truth is, we can plan for the future, but there is no way to secure a perfect outcome.

Some bold individuals in every generation have decided to take dominion over what they actually can: the present. Why wait for the future when you can implement the best parts throughout your life, today? People are taking breaks from work by dipping into their funds for "mini retirements." It's not just one generation. It's all of them.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happy, rules for happiness

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life.

Canva

In a funk? Follow these rules for a happier life

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life. That can be hard but with the simple actions below, you can hardwire your brain to look for and accept happiness.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant said to achieve happiness, people need, "...something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.' Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has studied people, happiness and how much human nature plays a part in how happy people are or are not.

Keep ReadingShow less
young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid

A seven-year-old boy.

via Canva/Photos

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

There's been a new breakthrough in tracking blood pressure in children, as it correlates to later death from heart disease. Researchers have discovered that children with high blood pressure have a much higher risk of dying from heart disease when they get older.

Scientists in the United States carried out tests on children with high blood pressure or hypertension in the 90th to 94th percentile and found that up to 50% of those kids met an early death because of cardiovascular disease. "We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later," epidemiologist Alexa Freedman, from Northwestern University, said while presenting the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques

Melody Wilding is an award-winning executive coach and licensed therapist.

Photos from melodywilding.com

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

Not everyone has been gifted the ability to read a room and then act accordingly. Some of us need to really work at it. Leadership skills are a practice that Melody Wildling has been coaching the smartest, top performers at the world's most successful companies for over a decade. She recently shared the 5 simple phrases that will help give you authority in conversations at work. But, this well-established author's techniques can also help your outside relationships, too.

In her latest novel "Managing UP," she talks about the best ways to gain position and status at work. Status that's acquired even when you don't hold a position of authority. There are necessary tools to gain respect and recognition where it's missing. The rewards come with implementing real-world tactics that help you gain influence and a competitive edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting

Angry man and happy dancer.

Image via Canva - Photos by Xebeche and pixelshot

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

Sometimes anger comes on like an unavoidable force of nature. The need and desire to respond aggressively can be a challenging feeling to navigate. Studies into the human experience and how to best handle our emotions has led to some startling if not absolutely unexpected solutions. In fact, there are many tested and proven ways to readjust and find a healthy disposition. These five, however, might feel a bit weird.

That first instinct to lash out with some frothy venom usually does not lead to the desired outcomes. Even if we get the benefit of forcing the resolution we want, perhaps afterward you just feel emotionally exhausted and a little bit sad.

Keep ReadingShow less
teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025