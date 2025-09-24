42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More than a decade ago, Kimberly Fugate’s life changed in an instant, not just once, but twice. At 42 years old and already a mother to an 11-year-old, she was thrilled to be expecting triplets. But it was four words from her doctor in the delivery room on February 8, 2014, that turned a surprising pregnancy into a medical marvel.

As the delivery was underway, the doctor suddenly announced, "I have more feet."

A fourth baby, completely overlooked in all the ultrasounds, had arrived. In an interview with TODAY, Fugate recounted the shocking but joyous moment she became a mom to rare, identical quadruplets.

The journey that followed was a whirlwind. The babies—Kenleigh, Kristen, Kayleigh, and Kelsey—were born more than two months premature. "They weighed between 2 and 2½ pounds and were critically ill," Fugate told the news outlet. "They spent more than three months in the NICU and needed to be on ventilators to help them breathe because their lungs were so small."

Life at home was, as Fugate described it, a "roller coaster." The family quickly outgrew their two-bedroom trailer, moving into a four-bedroom mobile home to accommodate the sudden expansion. The logistics of caring for four newborns were staggering, especially when they all cried or needed to be fed at once. "I sit them in their floor seats, give each one a bite of food and rotate through them," Fugate explained, noting that her babies were thankfully patient.

Despite the exhaustion, the family found their rhythm. Their older daughter, Katelyn, became a key helper. "She helps in the evenings with baths and feedings," Fugate said. "She plays with them and keeps them entertained."

Even though the girls are identical, their mom quickly learned their unique traits. "I know without a doubt who each baby is," she shared. "They have their own personalities and little physical differences, like Kristen has more hair and Kenleigh is the smallest."

So, where are the famous Fugate quads now?





Over 11 years have passed since their surprise arrival. According to the family’s Facebook page, the girls are now thriving pre-teens. They celebrated their 11th birthday in February 2025 and are navigating the adventures of middle school. Photos show them enjoying summers and growing up together, a testament to the love and resilience of a family that faced a herculean task with smiles on their faces.

Their story, which was captured by outlets like Newsocracy on YouTube, remains a beautiful testament of life's incredible surprises. As Fugate once said, looking back on the media attention, "I’m not the celebrity, the babies are. That’s because they’re the rare ones. I’m just so proud to be their mom."

This article originally appeared earlier this year.