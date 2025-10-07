Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Psychologists and CEOs say stop serving 'compliment sandwiches' and to say this instead

Get to the meat of the matter.

compliment sandwich, criticism, techniques, communication, relationships

Compliment sandwiches aren't nutritious.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesOct 07, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Receiving criticism can be important for both managers and employees alike. The same with praise. It is essential to ensure the job is done as well as possible, and the other is acknowledging a person’s achievements. Despite the different aims, for decades, people have used the “compliment sandwich” technique to soften a critique by sandwiching it between two compliments, with the intention of providing balanced feedback and avoiding the critiqued person questioning their worth.

However, psychologists, CEOs, business professionals, and a published study from the University of Western Ontario suggest that nowadays, compliment sandwiches are being rejected. “Regularly starting with a compliment to ease into a critique quickly teaches people to be on high alert,” said Professor Karen McMillan, one of the head researchers at Ivey Business School at UWO. “They end up ignoring the positive and resenting the negative.”

@makesomenoisedo

When you're delivering bad news, a compliment sandwich always helps! #makesomenoise #dropout #devinfield

As people have become more familiar with this technique, they recognize when it is being done to them. Due to that exposure, every time a compliment is given, a “but” is expected, or they view whatever compliments accompany the critique as disingenuous. This can also build resentment as the critiqued may either think the person serving them the compliment sandwich is being passive-aggressive or that accompanying one critique with two compliments creates a “I just can’t satisfy them” feeling. The lack of direct feedback can also make the critiqued think that they cannot handle the criticism either.

@mamamiaoutloud

The 'compliment sandwich' is officially off the menu. Turns out “You’re amazing, here’s the problem, but also you’re amazing” is useless. So, how should you give feedback? We’ve got the answer in today’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

The realization that the compliment sandwich has spoiled isn’t lost on the business leaders who spoke to GOOD. They also dislike the way the sandwich tastes. “The problem is that it feels rehearsed and insincere,” said Henry Criss, CEO of Fraum Health. “When people start to expect bad news every time they hear a compliment, trust starts to fade. The feedback loses its meaning, and the message gets lost.”

“I don’t like the compliment sandwich because it’s easy for employees to see through that,” said Burkan Bur, managing director at The Ad Firm. “Once they know you’re going to give them a positive anyway, it takes away the value of the compliment because they know that the criticism is coming too. I also don’t like ‘positive-negative-positive’ because it seems insincere.”

“The compliment sandwich often hides discomfort rather than resolving it. Ethical leadership means giving feedback without tension or manipulation—just clarity and care,” said Cedric Bertelli, founder of The Emotional Health Institute.

This isn’t just limited to work, as you likely know. Compliment sandwiches have been similarly used as a criticism method from teachers to students, parents to children, and even friends to friends. None of them wants to take bites out of them either. Fortunately, therapists who spoke to GOOD offer some alternative approaches.

“Be direct and clear. Talk about appreciation and constructive feedback separately, while still providing both," said licensed therapist Danielle Sethi. "You can even ask the recipient where they’d like to start. Wherever you start, ensure it’s clear when you wrap up a part of the conversation and shift to the next. As you offer feedback, make it clear why it matters.”

“I recommend starting from a place of curiosity and support,” said licensed marriage and family therapist Chlöe Bean. “Use language like ‘I noticed that (blank)...how has it been impacting you?’ so we stay in curiosity and connection versus criticism and immediate blame.”

“Remember that conversations go two ways," added Sethi. "Give them a chance to offer their view and ask clarifying questions. Make sure you are on the same page before you wrap up and follow up after this conversation as needed.”

Cultivating a place of clear communication and nurturing conversation allows the critic to explain why certain behaviors or missed milestones are impacting them, while also allowing the criticized individual to gain a fuller picture. It also creates room for the criticized to explain why things haven’t met the critic’s expectations and opens up collaboration to help both parties move forward. This is applicable and important in all relationships.

“Treating feedback as an ongoing conversation, instead of a periodic meeting that ticks a box, is a more genuine and effective approach to employee feedback than tactics like compliment sandwiches,” said Drew Mansur, co-founder and director of TileCloud. “Treating feedback as a dialogue—rather than placing it in a structure that makes the employee feel better for the sake of being nice—builds two-way trust, accountability, productivity, and a culture where people actually want to listen and act on guidance.”

“Resilience naturally develops in safe, nurturing environments where feedback is offered with integrity and received with responsibility,” said Bertelli. “In that space, criticism becomes constructive, and growth replaces defensiveness.”

“Leaders should also give praise on its own, not just as a tool to set up for criticism,” said Criss. “Sincere recognition carries real weight, and giving feedback in real time, instead of saving it for performance reviews, helps people make improvements faster and feel supported.”

@snappyhr

The compliment sandwich isn’t feedback — it’s emotional whiplash. Be real, not rehearsed. Clarity > confusion. 🥪🚫 #SnappyHR #foryou #fyp #HRTips #managerlife

“In my experience, the most efficient way to touch and motivate and affect the change of scene of a person is with clarity and respect. It seems to be in their best interests for improvement and not to simply try to make them feel good about things at the moment,” concluded Bur.

business professionalsceoscollaborationcriticismemployeefeedbackgrowthhurt feelingsmanagerpraisepsychologistsrelationshipsrespectstudytechniquetrustvaluecompliment sandwich

The Latest

compliment sandwich, criticism, techniques, communication, relationships
Work & Money

Psychologists and CEOs say stop serving 'compliment sandwiches' and to say this instead

Ethan Kross, WOOP method, emotional regulation, neuroscience, goal setting, motivation, mental health, brain hacks, self-improvement, psychology
Past Events

A neuroscientist shares the 4-step 'brain trick' to tackle hard things 'almost effortlessly'

braille, manicure, viral TikTok, parenting, disability, visual impairment, accessibility, acts of love, good news, mother-son
Past Events

A mom's manicure had a secret message. Her blind son's reaction was pure joy.

realtors, homeownership, funny realtor stories, funny homeownership stories, weird realtor stories
Humor

Realtors share the 5 'funniest,' 'weirdest' things they've encountered while showing a house

More For You

thrifting, secondhand store, thrift store, thrifty tips, money saving tips

Get the inside scoop to get greater deals at thrift shops.

Photo credit: Canva

Secondhand store employees reveal 6 secrets to help you get the best finds at the lowest cost

People are constantly seeking the best deal, especially as many Americans face financial struggles in the current economy. To meet their basic needs for clothing and other essentials, many turn to thrift stores such as Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Savers, Buffalo Exchange, and independent secondhand stores to find gently used treasures. Much like with anything else, it’s good to get an insider’s perspective and tips to ensure you’re getting the best deals for the least amount of money or hassle.

Thrifting has turned into an art form compared to other types of shopping. It can be easy to get lost in a pile of shirts you don’t want or items you don’t need, making you feel like you’re wasting your time. However, these tips from experts and employees at these stores can help you maximize your potential for finding what you want and need at the best possible price. Here are six tips that could help you throughout your thrifting journey:

Keep ReadingShow less
work burnout, shutdown ritual, work from home, workplace, exhaustion

How do you tell your brain that it's time to stop working?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts agree a 'shutdown ritual' can drastically improve your work-life balance and burnout

Increasingly, Americans are feeling burned out. One of the major contributing factors is that we have a hard time “turning off” when we should. Whether you’re working from the office or at home, work can creep into your off-hours through emails, texts, Slack notifications, etc. Even if your work has guardrails in place to keep work separate from personal life, many people still struggle to transition from “work mode” to “rest of life mode.” If this sounds like you, you may want to consider adopting or creating a “shutdown ritual” that tells your brain and your body that it’s time to clock out.

“One of the trends that is a repeated refrain, if most so in work-from-home environments, is that work creeps into life,” HR professional and business consultant Charly Huang of AceBallMarkers.com tells GOOD. “Without an end-of-commute signal that it is ‘end of day,’ that laptop becomes a date to dinner, and those emails creep into family time. Gradually, that is a fast track to burnout.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
reddit, millionaire, alexis ohanian, college, college dropout

Reddit's founder never graduated from college.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

A student walked out of their LSAT exam 20 minutes in and his decision made him a millionaire

In 2005, Alexis Ohanian was supposed to graduate from the University of Virginia. He was then supposed to go to law school for three years. After countless hours studying, he went into the classroom to take his Law School Admissions Test. But, twenty minutes into the exam, he quit, walked out, and headed to a nearby Waffle House to think about his future. This decision would make him a millionaire.

While eating at the greasy spoon diner, Ohanian decided to just “invent a career and be an entrepreneur.” He paired up with his roommate, Steve Huffman, and the two decided to skip their spring break vacation to Cancun to attend a “How to Start a Start-Up” Harvard lecture being held by an investor, Paul Graham. After socializing, networking, and pitching to Graham, the two roommates got the funding to start a community-based social media forum. They called it “Reddit.” It would become one of the most popular websites in the world. Ohanian went from a law school dropout to a millionaire at age 23.

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace drama, IT stories, Reddit, bad boss, overtime, employee rights, great resignation, viral stories

Employees work in their cubicles

Canva

Boss cuts overtime, then begs employee to stay when chaos erupts

For years, a developer at a global financial services company was the unsung hero holding everything together. Known online as u/runnerdan, he was the sole architect of hundreds of essential tools and scripts that kept the business running.

That monumental task required more than a standard 40-hour week. "At my peak, I probably had around 300 apps and/or scripts in production," he explained on Reddit. "Due to the number of asks from leadership and to keep the lights on, I usually booked anywhere from 4 to 10 hours of overtime per week."

Keep ReadingShow less
air conditioning, climate change, money saving tips, energy efficiency, cooling

HVAC expert says to keep your A/C on or you'll pay more.

Photo credit: Canva

HVAC expert says leaving the air conditioner on when you're away actually saves energy and money

As temperatures rise outside, many Americans rely on their air conditioners at home or their apartment to keep life from broiling them indoors. While air conditioners are great at cooling down homes, they simultaneously heat up electricity bills. This leaves many to wonder whether they should turn off their air conditioner when they leave home in order to save money. Basic logic would suggest a person should, but an expert says the opposite.

Angel, an HVAC specialist from Dymond AC, went on TikTok to settle the debate. He explains in the video that while turning off the A/C when leaving your home sounds logical, the reality is that the home will heat back up as you’re gone and your A/C will end up using more energy trying to get your home back to the desired temperature compared to keeping it on to maintain its current state. He suggests that before you leave, you can adjust the temperature of the air conditioning unit to a slightly warmer temperature to help offset power costs while you’re away and then return it to the desired temperature when you return.

Keep ReadingShow less
four day workweek, economy, jobs, employee burnout, employment

The Dutch enjoy a four-day work week with no major economic issues.

Photo credit: Canva

The Netherlands is slowly transitioning to a 4-day workweek and it's been especially good for women

Burnout at work has become a national issue in the United States, to the point that the media is calling it “The Great Exhaustion.” There's been concern and debate regarding productivity at work and whether the U.S. should adopt a four-day workweek versus the traditional 9-to-5 for five days out of the week. In contrast, the debate is over in the Netherlands, where a four-day workweek is commonplace and welcomed, especially for women in the workforce.

The average worker in the Netherlands works around 32.1 hours a week, the shortest workweek in the European union. While the majority of folks work part-time, most full-time workers compress their hours into four-day workweeks rather than spreading them over five. In spite of shorter work hours, the Netherlands retains a high GDP and a productive economy. This is due to the fact that while the Dutch work shorter hours each week, they work longer tenures before retiring which allows industrious work to be spread across a larger population of people in the work force.

Keep ReadingShow less
walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales

Walmart will settle for millions of dollars for alleged price discrepancies.

Photo credit: Canva

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

Residents of California noticed something odd when shopping at Walmart. Many claimed that products such as baked goods, produce, and other prepared foods were sold with less weight than indicated on their labels. Others also accused Walmart of charging customers more than its lowest advertised or posted price. This alleged attempt to save money will now cost Walmart $5.6 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit.

The civil complaint filed by multiple California counties stated that this discrepancy in pricing violated California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws. Walmart will settle with the district attorney offices of Santa Clara County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County, paying $5.5 million in civil penalties while agreeing to ensure that their employees will be held responsible for accurately weighing and pricing their products. The retail giant will also pay $139,908 to cover the costs of the investigations. Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and operates over 280 stores in California, meaning that its questionable pricing practices impact millions of customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025