Social skills educator shares three easy-breezy ways for adults to meet new friends

At some point in adulthood, you may find yourself wondering, “Where did all of my friends go?” Friendship is easier when you’re young, but after marriage, kids, and/or a career, many adults in their 30s and 40s find themselves more isolated and in need of companionship. But where do you start? It’s not like you’re in school or college, surrounded by people with lives and interests similar to yours. Fortunately, a friendship expert has some quick and simple tips that can help you meet and make new friends easily.
An advice TikToker known as Mary has built an audience and published an e-book on how to make friends. In a viral video, Mary gave three simple methods for adults to meet new people and get started in their friend-finding missions.
If you're looking to make new friends, these are my top tips, as a friendship educator with a degree in interpersonal communication. First, join a weekly activity where you will become a familiar face and start to recognize other people there too. Yes opens the door to friendship. Secondly, reach out to friends of your friends to see if they would like to hang out. You are both already vetted because you're friends with the same person, so it's less risky and more natural. Third, try a friend-making app like Bumble BFF. It gives you access to tons of people nearby who are also looking for friends. And finally, download my e-book for even more tips and tactics on making friends as an adult.
1. Go to weekly events consistently
The biggest way to make friends is to actually go out. Pick an interest of yours and take a class, join an intramural league, or head to the bar or coffee shop. Whether it’s an adult dodgeball league, a cooking class, bar trivia, or going to the same bar every week to watch the game, becoming a familiar face leads to conversations among other regulars with similar interests, which can lead to natural connections and new friendships. Even if you don’t meet someone off the bat the first few times, you’ll still have fun doing something you enjoy. The key is to keep going and to be consistent.
2. Befriend your friend’s friend
This sounds like a no-brainer, but many people overlook the value of becoming friends with someone who's already friends with your friend. In this case, two or more of you already have something in common (your mutual friend). Setting up a game night, going to a movie, planning a lunch, and encouraging your friends to invite their friends could immediately increase your circle. On top of that, it could help you build a stronger friendship with the friend you already have, too.
3. There’s an app for that
Much like with romance, there are smartphone apps that can help you make connections and potentially form lasting friendships. In her TikTok, Mary mentioned Bumble For Friends, but there are several others. There are also more specialized friend-finding apps, such as Peanut for moms to find other mom friends and Atleto for sports-minded people looking for a workout buddy, jogging partner, or tennis partner. Much like with love, friendship can also be found if you just swipe right and strike up a text conversation with the right person. You can also make some IRL connections online through Twitch, Discord, and other social websites if you chat with folks in certain interest groups or audiences.
No matter which method you use, the one consistent thread is that building friendships requires effort from both you and your potential new buddy. With effort, consistency, and time, you won’t just find people, but the right people, in your life.