Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Social skills educator shares three easy-breezy ways for adults to meet new friends

It's as easy as following your bliss.

adult friends, making friends, friendship apps, friendship tips, socializing

You're never too old to make new friends.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesOct 09, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

At some point in adulthood, you may find yourself wondering, “Where did all of my friends go?” Friendship is easier when you’re young, but after marriage, kids, and/or a career, many adults in their 30s and 40s find themselves more isolated and in need of companionship. But where do you start? It’s not like you’re in school or college, surrounded by people with lives and interests similar to yours. Fortunately, a friendship expert has some quick and simple tips that can help you meet and make new friends easily.

An advice TikToker known as Mary has built an audience and published an e-book on how to make friends. In a viral video, Mary gave three simple methods for adults to meet new people and get started in their friend-finding missions.

@better.social.skills

If you’re looking to make new friends, these are my top tips, as a friendship educator with a degree in interpersonal communication. First, join a weekly activity where you will become a familiar face and start to recognize other people there too. Yes opens the door to friendship. Secondly, reach out to friends of your friends to see if they would like to hang out. You are both already vetted because you’re friends with the same person, so it’s less risky and more natural. Third, try a friend-making app like Bumble BFF. It gives you access to tons of people nearby who are also looking for friends. And finally, download my e-book for even more tips and tactics on making friends as an adult. #creatorsearchinsights #makingfriendsasadults

1. Go to weekly events consistently

The biggest way to make friends is to actually go out. Pick an interest of yours and take a class, join an intramural league, or head to the bar or coffee shop. Whether it’s an adult dodgeball league, a cooking class, bar trivia, or going to the same bar every week to watch the game, becoming a familiar face leads to conversations among other regulars with similar interests, which can lead to natural connections and new friendships. Even if you don’t meet someone off the bat the first few times, you’ll still have fun doing something you enjoy. The key is to keep going and to be consistent.

@taylorcapuano1

I would feel awkward asking for someones number so this plan really helped me ! #makingfriends #friends #adultfriendships #howtomakefriends

2. Befriend your friend’s friend

This sounds like a no-brainer, but many people overlook the value of becoming friends with someone who's already friends with your friend. In this case, two or more of you already have something in common (your mutual friend). Setting up a game night, going to a movie, planning a lunch, and encouraging your friends to invite their friends could immediately increase your circle. On top of that, it could help you build a stronger friendship with the friend you already have, too.

3. There’s an app for that

Much like with romance, there are smartphone apps that can help you make connections and potentially form lasting friendships. In her TikTok, Mary mentioned Bumble For Friends, but there are several others. There are also more specialized friend-finding apps, such as Peanut for moms to find other mom friends and Atleto for sports-minded people looking for a workout buddy, jogging partner, or tennis partner. Much like with love, friendship can also be found if you just swipe right and strike up a text conversation with the right person. You can also make some IRL connections online through Twitch, Discord, and other social websites if you chat with folks in certain interest groups or audiences.

@andre.sampson

#friends #newfriends #newfreinds #freindshipgoals #socialintelligence #friendship #friendsforever #makingfriends #introvert #socialize #shy #anxitey

No matter which method you use, the one consistent thread is that building friendships requires effort from both you and your potential new buddy. With effort, consistency, and time, you won’t just find people, but the right people, in your life.

friendfinding missionsfriendmaking appsfriendship in adulthoodinterpersonal communicationmaking new friendssocial skills educatorweekly activitieseffort and consistencyfriendship appmaking friends

The Latest

Will Ferrell, success, comedy, dreams, vocation, work
Humor

Will Ferrell reveals how his dad's 'anti-pep talk' led him to wild comedy success

McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift
Past Events

A McDonald's employee shared their yearly 'bonus' and people couldn't believe it

mental health, mental health state ranking, mental health tips, therapy, psychology
Health

New report ranks the best and worst states for mental health in America

adult friends, making friends, friendship apps, friendship tips, socializing
Health

Social skills educator shares three easy-breezy ways for adults to meet new friends

More For You

silence, conflict resolution, psychology, arguments, confidence

Sometimes the best thing to say is nothing.

Photo credit: Canva

Silence is a superpower: Experts reveal when keeping quiet is the best way to win a conflict

People need to feel heard. Whether it’s an amicable debate or a heated argument, it can be frustrating when there doesn’t seem to be any resolution or when things get out of hand. You might feel even more flummoxed trying to find the right words, alter your tone, or manage your emotions mid-speech to make a connection, only to find that nothing is working.

At this point, you might not even feel like talking anymore, but worry that not saying anything could make the situation worse or give off the impression that you’re being cold or indecisive. However, psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, and other professionals disagree.

Keep ReadingShow less
child medical tests, fear, toy, tips, mri

An expensive toy is actually saving a hospital big money while calming child patients.

Photo credit: Canva

Hospital buys $20,000 toy to calm child patients. Doctors say it’s worth every penny.

Getting young kids to be still and follow your instructions can be difficult, especially when it comes to doctor visits. Who can blame them? Many medical tests such as an M.R.I. can be very intimidating for not just children but adults as well. It’s understandably scary to lie still in a claustrophobic metal tube for an M.R.I. To help ease children’s fears, a hospital in the United Kingdom has a toy with a hefty price tag to help young patients familiarize themselves with an M.R.I. test process—and doctors say it’s worth the cost.

At Grantham District Hospital in England, child patients can play with a miniature version of an MRI machine that allows them to scan their toys. Nicknamed the “Kitten Scanner,” this toy has successfully helped relax the kids before their own M.R.I. tests. While the “kitten scanner” costs a whopping £15,000 (a little over $20,000), the physicians say that it has saved the hospital £150,000 (over $160,000) in overall costs since its debut nearly two years ago. This is because while the toy’s upfront cost is pricey, it’s ability to calm the children before they get their M.R.I. saves them money from the cost of sedating the children and having them stay in their children’s ward to recover from the general anesthetic. There are a few other hospitals around the world using this toy, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alzheimer's, Alzheimer's Disease, research, memory loss
here's been a new development in the care and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.
Canva

A new scientific study says this simple plan could reduce one-third of all Alzheimer's cases

There's been a new development in the care for and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. Worldwide, more than 50 million people have the tragic disease that robs you of your memories. By 2050, more than 130 million people will suffer from Alzheimer's Disease, according to Alzheimer's Disease International.

In 2020, researchers Manuel Montero-Odasso, Zahinoor Ismail, and Gill Livingston published a study in Alzheimer's Research and Therapy that suggests up to one-third of Alzheimer's cases could be prevented by paying attention to and confronting the risk factors that up a person's chances of developing the disease. Evidence for prevention comes primarily from the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care.

Keep ReadingShow less
therapy, therapist advice, mental health, therapy lessons, anxiety

People say these small lessons from therapy felt like "bombshells."

Photo credit: Canva, Alex Green from Pexels

5 small 'bombshell' lessons learned in therapy that shifted people's perspectives

Therapy can be life-changing, but the "Eureka" moments aren’t always highlighted, underlined, and screaming at you, "This is important!" Sometimes there are seemingly minor pieces of wisdom or advice that sneak up on you, lingering past your sessions and ultimately helping reshape your thinking in a crucial way.

Clearly, combing through Internet forums is no replacement for speaking with an actual flesh-and-blood therapist, but it’s interesting to look around online and read about people’s experiences. Which brings us to one particularly intriguing thread on Reddit titled, "What’s a small bombshell your therapist dropped during a session that completely shifted your perspective?" There are thousands of responses, and a small handful seemed to really resonate.

Keep ReadingShow less
direct aggression, social aggression, hostile behavior, family dynamics, sibling rivalry, sibling aggression, community, culture

Sister and brother eating cereal.

Image via Canva - Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

Who's kinder to their siblings, brothers or sisters? Research answers an age-old question.

I once threw a butter knife at my brother. In my defense, I missed. Science would describe this as direct aggression. History suggests males are more predisposed to direct, physical aggression than females. We have centuries of documented stories and research to confirm that.

But is there a difference in the ways we act within the family as opposed to outside of it? My personal story notwithstanding, recent research suggests men might be less aggressive to siblings than they are to the rest of the world. Sisters? It's the exact opposite.

Keep ReadingShow less
spotlight effect, therapy, confidence, worry, anxiety

Nobody is really thinking about that mistake.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists reveal confidence-boosting reality check that can stop everyone from worrying

We’ve all wanted to make a good impression, whether it’s a job interview, meeting your partner’s family, meeting your roommate’s friends, or some other situation. Putting your best foot forward can make a person nervous, and that’s natural. Usually, things go well and conversation is good, but then you go to your car and look in the rear view mirror to find a mustard stain on your shirt collar. Or you see some spinach caught in your teeth. Or you look back at the dinner conversation and realize that when the waiter said, “Enjoy your meal” you responded with, “You, too!” God, how embarrassing. They had to have noticed. They must think you're a slob. They must think you're stupid. What do they think of you?

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists have the answer: nothing. They’re not thinking about you at all. While at first that may sound harsh, it’s actually quite liberating. In fact, knowing that can help boost your confidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
chrononutrition, breakfast, medical issues, mental health, physical health, lifespan, intermittent fasting

Beautiful breakfast and sad woman.

Image via Canva - Photos by Daniela Constantini and JackF

New study claims eating a late breakfast can reveal severe, life-threatening health problems

This is not an attack against intermittent fasters or people who get up early to facilitate direct sunlight into their eyeballs. There are many evolving strategies for maintaining or improving our individual health and lifespan. However, people's behaviors can also help doctors identify minor to severe medical issues that might seem like gimmick chasing, but actually reveal underlying health issues.

A 2025 study in Communications Medicine sought to understand meal timing in older adults. What they found was that as people age, their daily routines affect when they eat. The timing of their first meal of the day has a determining effect on when they eat later in the day. The shocking reveal: eating breakfast later was linked to a higher risk of death.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happiest state, nebraska, mental health, economics

Nebraska made a giant jump in happiness.

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say that you’re likely going to be happier if you live in Nebraska

Each year, the popular personal finance website WalletHub provides an extensive list of the Happiest States in America. As many may suspect, states like Hawaii that are known for favorable weather, relaxation, and fun destinations ranked fairly high, yet there were some surprises. Notably, Nebraska leaped from ranking ninth in the 2024 happiness list all the way up to third place in 2025.

How did Nebraska make such a significant jump in happiness and contentment compared to other states? With all due respect to the citizens of Nebraska, it’s not as well known, promoted, or referenced within American culture as a hub of interest in comparison to coastal states such as New York, California, and Florida. In fact, only two of their cities, Omaha and Lincoln, were in WalletHub’s Happiest Cities in America list in 2025. So what gives?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025