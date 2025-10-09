Skip to content
Will Ferrell reveals how his dad's 'anti-pep talk' led him to wild comedy success

“I just approached it with, like, ‘this is probably not gonna happen,’ so I might as well just have a blast."

Erik Barnes
Oct 09, 2025
Will Ferrell is one of the most celebrated and successful comedians in the world, with several years of making audiences laugh on Saturday Night Live and decades of making popular comedies on the big screen. From Anchorman to Elf, Ferrell’s work has and will continue to stand the test of time.

One would figure that his success comes from constant encouragement from his family and belief in himself, but he actually had the complete opposite happen to him. In an interview on Off Camera with Sam Jones, Ferrell shared that before he started breaking into comedy, his dad offered him some pragmatic wisdom that could leave others bewitched.

“He said, ‘You know, if it were only about talent, I wouldn’t worry about you,’” recalled Ferrell. “‘But just know there’s so much luck involved, and that if you go down this road and it’s starting to feel like you’re not getting anywhere, it’s okay to quit.’”

On the surface, this sounds like discouragement, but to Ferrell it was a relief. The comedian credits his dad’s “anti-pep talk” for helping him get out of his own head and pursue comedy for fun, rather than thinking quitting equated to failure.

“I just approached it with, like, ‘this is probably not gonna happen,’ so I might as well just have a blast,” said Ferrell. “Because I gave myself that break internally, I think it, unbeknownst to me, opened all these doors because people could read that I was so free with what I was doing.”

Ferrell’s dad made a great point. Research from Cornell University suggests that luck is a larger factor in success than hard work or merit. In fact, the pressure to succeed leads to burnout and compromises mental health, especially among young people. Knowing that he could quit whenever he wanted to—and that success was primarily out of his hands—allowed Ferrell to focus on the work rather than “will it work?”

Since the pressure to succeed was off, he was free to have fun in his desired vocation, and that, along with a ton of luck, got him to where he wanted to be. However, even if he didn’t become a superstar and wasn’t afraid of quitting if things got hard, he could look back at all the fun he had without kicking and screaming if things went downhill. While comedy is different from other jobs, Ferrell's focus on having fun probably made his work better, much as it does in other workspaces.

It goes to show that following your dreams doesn’t require the stress of success as additional baggage. If you do what you love, luck might be on your side. At best, you might go semi-pro or continue your chosen vocation without making it a job. In any case, you will have had a great experience that leads to a great career or an enlightening experience to treasure as you pursue other adventures. It’s a win-win.

bangs haircut, funny photoshop, reddit viral, hairstyle makeover, curtain bangs, viral photo, husband prank, clip-on bangs, haircut humor, before and after, photoshop challenge, reddit story, internet reacts, photo edit, wife makeover, viral transformation, reddit thread, glow-up, beauty experiment, funny internet

A bad photoshop attempt turned into a hilarious viral moment

Reddit | u/rickyk57

Husband fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs, now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Keep ReadingShow less
tattoos, tattoo fails, funny tattoos, reddit stories, ironic tattoos

Someone shared their tattoo fail online, and strangers pointed out the typo's hilarious irony.

Photo credit: Reddit (cropped and partially blurred)

Person shares their 'consequential' tattoo fail and the irony is almost too perfect

Getting a tattoo can be invigorating. It can also be terrifying—partly because you’re trusting another human to not make a mistake with the design. (It’s one thing to send a typo through text, but it’s another to inscribe one on someone’s body in ink.) It’s a bummer, of course, and we’d never wish that outcome on anyone. However, every once in a while, a tattoo fail can be both hilarious and strangely life-affirming.

You’ve probably seen some of the famous examples floating around the Internet over the years. (There’s an entire Know Your Meme page dedicated to this topic.) But a future classic emerged in August 2025, when someone shared the misspelling that added an ironic twist to their new body art. The image is a spiral adorned with butterflies, stars, and the phrase, "This action will have consequences." Except the tattoo artist accidentally inked "conseqences"—without the "u."

Keep ReadingShow less
funny signs, humorous signs, comedic public signs, viral funny signs, funny warning signs, r/funnysigns, humorous signage, funny public messages, silly signs

A funny bathroom sign.

Reddit | u/beachvbguy

25 hilarious signs that prove some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

Keep ReadingShow less
funeral humor, obituary trend, Navy veteran, New Orleans firefighter, family tribute, life celebration, unique obituary, legacy writing, grief and humor

The fireman William Ziegler of New Orleans, Louisiana.

VIA ASD / TWITTER

A fireman’s children wrote the hilarious obituary he would have wanted

After you're gone, people may forget the exact things you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.

Sadly, most obituaries are just a list of facts — where someone lived, worked, and how many children they had — with little insight into who they truly were. But William Ziegler’s obituary, written by his children, does the opposite. The retired fireman from New Orleans was remembered not just for his career, but for his personality, his humor, and his deeply human quirks.

Keep ReadingShow less
deaf education, sign language, deaf students, Anna Trupiano, classroom story, farting, funny teacher moment, inclusion, accessibility, hearing loss, ASL, deaf awareness, special education, inclusive teaching
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.

Teacher was hilariously forced to tell her deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade. Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Recently, Trupiano had to teach her students about a rather personal topic: passing gas in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
south park, donald trump, satire, president, comedy

South Park made a few "teeny tiny" jokes about Donald Trump.

Photo credit: South Park Studios/Paramount

South Park releases brutally hilarious new PSA 'thanking' Trump for suing their network

Since 1997, South Park has long considered itself an equal opportunity comedy show that isn’t afraid to unsheathe crass, irreverent humor at whomever or whatever is in power or in the news. However, even with that longstanding reputation, people were shocked at seeing their Season 27 premiere episode featuring an AI-generated mock PSA of Donald Trump walking naked in the desert.

This comedy bit refers to recent news of Paramount, the company that owns Comedy Central which airs South Park, settling a lawsuit with Donald Trump, who sued the company over the editing choices made of a 60 Minutes interview with Trump’s 2024 Presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump claims part of the multi-million dollar settlement includes millions of dollars worth of advertising and public service announcements on Paramount programming, which Paramount denies. In any case, that didn’t stop South Park from prodding at this notion.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water

Man gets doused with water.

A Current Affair, YouTube

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

Sometimes, we must come up with creative solutions for everyday problems. That's what Bruce Kerr, a resident of Queensland, Australia, decided to do after people refused to stop parking in the driveway of his IT company, Kerr Solutions. In an interview with Zarisha Bradley for A Current Affair, Bruce explains that people just won't stop parking in his spot, even though there are other spaces available. "Quite often, there are parks (parking spots) sitting there available, but those little numpties want to pull into here."

After reaching out to the city council and sending license plate numbers to the police, Bruce said nothing changed. So, he took matters into his own hoses. "That's when we started the waterworks," he said, explaining them as "a whole heap of individual jets" that he has rigged to go off when he sees fit.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny photoshop, hairstyle makeover, reddit viral, bangs haircut, husband prank, viral photo

A bad photoshop attempt turned into a hilarious viral moment

Reddit | u/rickyk57

Husband hilariously fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs—now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Keep ReadingShow less
