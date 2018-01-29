Recently on GOOD
Hockey Fan Flies Nearly 900 Miles To See A Game … At The Wrong Stadium The Predators’ staff did their best to make the trip worth it.
College Athletes Raise Awareness After Player Suicide “We feel like we can't express our emotions because we're in a masculine sport.”
Latin American Art Goes Global With These Expansive Exhibitions The country’s largest Latin American arts exhibition is coming to a city near you.
A Blind USC Football Player Has A Remarkable Way Of Finding Out Where His Teammates Are You don’t connect on 20-yard passes without knowing how to find your receiver.
The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill. It's a small step on one of the world’s biggest stages.
Failed Novelty NFL Knockoff League Set To Return For Some Reason There are at least three ex-NFL quarterbacks that fans would like to see play in the league.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy