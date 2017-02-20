A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
How Abraham Lincoln’s Bromance Altered The Course Of American History The true story of one of the most important friendships in the United States
-
It Just Got Way Easier To Learn Sign Language So simple, yet genius
-
How To Celebrate “Not My President’s” Day Protestors want to turn a holiday into a firestorm
-
What We Can Learn From This Shameful Anniversary In American History “We could start to round up Muslims in great numbers as we did with the Japanese” A different era—and dangerous outcome—of bigotry and “fake news”
-
Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night It’s what happens in Sweden every day—and it would terrify Trump
-
The Solution To Donald Trump Isn’t Impeachment There’s a better, smarter, long term stategy
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Why Politicians Think They Know Better Than Scientists—And Why That's So Dangerous How Abraham Lincoln’s Bromance Altered The Course Of American History It Just Got Way Easier To Learn Sign Language How To Celebrate “Not My President’s” Day What We Can Learn From This Shameful Anniversary In American History Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night The Solution To Donald Trump Isn’t Impeachment New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble We Need Climate Disobedience Now—Here’s How To Get Away With It Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products Why America Needs Marvel Superhero Kamala Khan
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.