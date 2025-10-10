Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Solar power times 10: MIT's new concrete battery may revolutionize green energy storage

"If we keep up their spirit of combining material science with architectural vision, we could be at the brink of a new architectural revolution..."

concrete, EC3, battery, concrete battery, prototype, MIT, scientists, science

A concrete battery-based prototype in arch structure.

Image courtesy of MIT EC³ Hub
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesOct 10, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

One of the major challenges facing renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, is storage. It's one thing to collect the energy; it's a whole other massive undertaking to find ways to store it until needed.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may have completely resolved this issue. They've discovered a scientific breakthrough in concrete, and it could change everything about how we store and use green energy.

electron-conducting, carbon concrete, wall structures, cement, electrolytes, conductive energy, electrical energy, ultra-fine carbon Man standing on concrete wall.Photo credit Canva (Max Flinterman)

Scientists create electron-conducting carbon concrete

The 2025 study, published in PNAS, discusses a multi-functional material that combines structural performance with electrochemical energy storage. Scientists at MIT developed EC3, an electron-conducting concrete, by mixing cement, water, ultra-fine carbon black, and electrolytes to form a conductive "nanonetwork." Sidewalks, bridges, roads, and even wall structures can be used to store and release electrical energy. These batteries can be the building blocks of our future.

Admir Masic, lead author of the study and associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT, was quoted in MIT News saying, "A key to the sustainability of concrete is the development of ‘multifunctional concrete,’ which integrates functionalities like this energy storage, self-healing, and carbon sequestration." Masic continued, "Understanding how these materials ‘assemble’ themselves at the nanoscale is key to achieving these new functionalities.”

lights, construction, architectural vision, Pantheon, Romans, LED lights, arch, structural form, Hong Kong The Pantheon in Rome and Hong Kong at sunrise.Photo credit Canva (vonskitravles/ EarnestTse)

Historic inspiration in architectural achievement

"The Ancient Romans made great advances in concrete construction," Masic said. "Massive structures like the Pantheon stand to this day without reinforcement. If we keep up their spirit of combining material science with architectural vision, we could be at the brink of a new architectural revolution with multifunctional concretes like ec3."

Using the Roman arch as inspiration, researchers built the structure to demonstrate how energy storage can work with structural form. The arch was capable of supporting itself and powering an LED light.

A concrete construction using EC3, the size of a common household refrigerator can store over 2 kilowatt-hours of energy, which is the same amount necessary to run a refrigerator for a day.

green storage, wind power, solar power, weather patterns, cost effeciency, capacity Windmills and green grass. media2.giphy.com

How EC3 can revolutionize green energy storage

Using renewable energy sources like wind and solar is a more complicated process because the sun and wind don't always behave the same every day. Long-duration energy storage is required to help save extra energy for times when there isn't much wind or sun.

A 2024 study on energy storage found that even understanding what amount of storage required is complicated. Where energy sources are located, what the weather patterns are like, and even how people use the energy all greatly affect the required storage.

Another complication is cost efficiency. The longer the energy is stored, the bigger the losses. A 2020 study explained that the fixed cost per usable output was extremely high. For example, when a system can store 100 hours, but doesn't need to always use it, keeping the capacity idle most of the time is a waste of energy and money. Storage meant for long events gets used less, so the design must balance upfront cost versus durability.

A 2024 study further showed that the energy market favors short-duration storage over seasonal storage. And, the flexibility required by green energy sources demands a long-term approach to cover emergencies and the days when little energy is collected.

solar farm, wind farm, energy market, money, technical design, seasonal storage, cost per output Time lapse of blue skies over a solar field. media3.giphy.com

Although this new technology isn't ready for today, it might be closer to changing the world than you think. Moving away from highly destructive fossil fuels is critical. There's no doubt we need a lot of energy to keep a country like the U.S. functioning properly; hopefully, scientists like those at MIT can come to the rescue.

concrete batteryenergy storagegreen energymitrenewable energy sourcessolar energystorage solutionwind energyenergy revolutionbattery powerconcretenew technologymit battery

The Latest

concrete, EC3, battery, concrete battery, prototype, MIT, scientists, science
Science & Tech

Solar power times 10: MIT's new concrete battery may revolutionize green energy storage

Kantaro Inagaki, Shiba Inu, walking across Japan, San-Chan, travel vlog, viral video, TikTok, Japan travel, wholesome story, dog adoption
Past Events

A man was walking across Japan alone for 256 days. Then he met a tiny Shiba Inu.

Japanese aquarium, Kaikyokan Aquarium, sunfish, animal enrichment, lonely fish, good news, viral story, animal welfare, creative solutions, Shimonoseki
Past Events

A Japanese aquarium's sunfish got lonely. Their low-tech solution was brilliantly adorable.

Will Ferrell, success, comedy, dreams, vocation, work
Humor

Will Ferrell reveals how his dad's 'anti-pep talk' led him to wild comedy success

More For You

technology, inventions, media cycle, genius ideas, consumer market, science, application, innovation

Futuristic photo and bored young man.

Image via Canva

5 genius ideas from the past decade that were supposed to 'change everything' and flopped

Now and then, an invention or idea comes along that dazzles humanity. The media gets wind, and suddenly everyone is talking about it. We're excited to incorporate this new tech into our own lives.

Unfortunately or perhaps even fortunately, some of these groundbreaking creations amount to nothing. They slowly disappear from the media cycle, never to be heard of again. Well, until now, because I'm going to tell you about five genius ideas that hit the market and totally flopped.

Keep ReadingShow less
robotaxi, driverless vehicle, Las Vegas, Zoox, Amazon

Amazon's entry into the robotaxi market, Zoox, has just launched in Las Vegas and the driverless vehicle promises to shake up the industry with its boxy car that looks a bit like a toaster

Zoox

Zoox Robotaxis just launched and the cute, boxy cars are driving us into the future

Amazon's entry into the robotaxi market, Zoox, has just launched in Las Vegas and the driverless vehicle promises to shake up the industry with its boxy model that looks a bit like a toaster. The vehicle features two rows of seats that face each other with expansive windows on each side.

For now the Zoox robotaxis are free, but they can only drop passengers off at one of five Las Vegas Strip locations with plans to expand to many more locations in the near future. And as for the free rides, they will be in place until Zoox obtains regulatory approval.

Keep ReadingShow less
chatgpt, ai, college essays, scientific study, creative writing

College professors can detect which papers were written by robots.

Photo credit: Canva

College professors share the secret of how to detect ChatGPT in term papers

Some current college students welcome our A.I. overlords, especially when it comes to writing up term papers. ChatGPT has become a popular way for many students to cut corners when typing up essays, to the point where some barely write anything at all aside from the prompt. However, a study is showing that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs aren't fooling any college professors and can expose students who are slacking off.

A published international study is showing that college professors can tell which essays are genuinely written by students versus ones that are compiled and cooked up by ChatGPT. The researchers at University of East Anglia and other universities that participated in the study analyzed 145 essays written by British university students and 145 essays written by ChatGPT with both batches writing about the same topics. What they have found is that while A.I. and large language models (L.L.M.s) wrote with proper grammar and were academically coherent, all of those essays lacked engagement techniques that are typically used by humans.

Keep ReadingShow less
deaf accessibility, caption glasses, Kendyl Pool, assistive technology, inclusion, hearing impairment, innovative tech

A young girl wearing hi-tech goggles

Canva

Deaf girl’s reaction to new caption glasses goes viral

For Kendyl Pool, a 10-year-old who has been profoundly deaf since birth due to inner ear malformations, communication has always been through American Sign Language (ASL). But everything changed dramatically on her 10th birthday when she tried an innovative new device: caption glasses that let her visually experience spoken words in real time.

Her reaction was pure joy and amazement.

Keep ReadingShow less
sweat, security, airport, sweaty, summer, heat

You may want to bring a change of clothes.

Photo by Ekaterina Ilina on Unsplash

Sweaty butts are setting off airport security, and here’s why

Summer travel is well under way, and with it comes long lines, anxiety, and lots and lots of sweating. What you may not know, however, is that a sweaty crotch can actually lead you to be detained as you go through security.

According to The New York Post, Redditors are commiserating about their shared humiliation being detained because of “swamp crotch” at security as they attempt to catch their flights at the airport. The original poster shared her experiences where two different times on the same trip “airports flagged my crotch at the arms up scanner.” She was not alone, she would soon find out. “Big ‘!!’ warning on my crotch on the screen,” one poster responded about another trip they had taken. “This happens to me when I'm late for a flight because I'm sweaty. If you went through the machine that makes you put your hands above your head, it senses moisture. I've been stopped for additional screening twice,” another added.

Keep ReadingShow less
caveman, summer, heat, cave, temperature, cool

Take a cue from a caveman: if you're opening all the windows and blinds, you might be warmer than you need to be.

www.flickr.com

To stay cool in the summer, follow this 2.5 million-year-old trick beloved by cavemen

That summer heat has arrived, and it is real. However, if you are opening all the windows and blinds to stay cool, not only are you doing it wrong, you could even be making the heat worse. What you can do instead, however, is adopt what is known as the “caveman method,” which is the exact opposite: close up the windows and blinds and turn your home into a regular Paleolithic lair to keep all the cool air in and bright light out.

The people we know as “cavemen” are actually Paleolithic humans who “lived in caves or simple huts or tepees and were hunters and gatherers,” according to The History Channel. But just as they had their caves, or cave-like dwellings, you’ll have yours too as you nestle into your cool, dark home that’s also filled with your own handmade paintings. Or, well, you can keep whatever decor you like, just remember the cool and dark part.

Keep ReadingShow less
crash, crash test dummy, female crash test dummy, safety, car, automotive safety

A planned crash at the Volvo Safety Centre Crash Lab in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Elyssa Goodman

How a female crash test dummy could save your life, if only it was in use

From a window high above, I watch intently as two bright orange cars crash into each other. I’m expecting it, but the sound is still jarring. We’re at the Volvo Cars Safety Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, and in a room of experienced automotive journalists, I’m the only one who gasps. The cars smash loudly, glass and metal breaking and cracking onto each other. I watch as the airbags explode, covering the crash test dummies in pillowy, white clouds. I wonder about the female crash test dummies in particular because, historically, they weren't always there.

Crash test dummies were first used by the automotive industry in 1968, after car crashes around the country had become notably deadly–the United States Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics shares that 1966 alone brought 50,894 highway deaths. Crash test dummies were invented by physicist Samuel Alderson, who also studied with J. Robert Oppenheimer, and they were originally used in the 1940s by the Air Force.

Keep ReadingShow less
inventions, unchanged products, innovation, bicycles, coca cola

Some day-to-day items haven't needed improvement in over a century.

Photo credit: Canva

6 regularly used inventions that remained unchanged over the last 100 years

Inventions, services, and devices always seem to be headed toward a new update or upgrade. Whether it’s to create more convenience, add an amenity, or resolve a problem, several things tend to be tinkered with as time moves forward. Then again, sometimes an upgrade isn’t really an upgrade. For example, streaming services went from being the future of television and film regarding being commercial-free to now being loaded with ads like traditional television. However, there are many day-to-day items that got it done right the first time. In fact, there are inventions and products that have largely remained the same since their debut over a century ago.

Folks on Reddit have gotten into a few discussions about items that have basically been unchanged for 100 years. Amidst the conversation and debate came the surprise that a good number of inventions were pretty much perfected by their first patent or received their last update a century ago because “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Here are some of the top inventions mentioned and the results may surprise you.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025