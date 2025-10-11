Skip to content
A 97-year-old was relaxing when 5 teens suddenly appeared in her home. Then they saved her life.

Unaware she was moments from death, the woman was saved by the teens' quick intervention.

An elderly woman listens to music with headphones

Canva
Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Oct 11, 2025

A group of five teenagers on vacation in Hampshire, England, are being hailed as heroes after their quick thinking saved a 97-year-old woman from a potentially fatal house fire, as reported by Island Echo.

The teens—Sacha Hewson, Mark Meyer, Izzy Meade, Matt Pritchard, and Elliott Brown—were walking back from the beach when they noticed something alarming. “We were walking back from the beach and walked past the lady’s house and we noticed there was smoke filtering from the front door,” Hewson recalled.

Trusting their instincts, they immediately knocked on the door. When no one answered, their concern grew. "We went into her house and started calling out for anyone inside to make them aware of what was happening," Hewson said. With still no response, they made the crucial decision to enter the home to investigate.

Inside, they found the source of the smoke—a package smoldering inside a microwave—and discovered the 97-year-old resident resting in her room, completely unaware of the danger. Being hard of hearing, she hadn't heard the smoke alarms. “She didn’t know what was happening," Hewson remarked.

heroic teens, house fire, good news, everyday heroes, Island Echo, Hampshire, fire safety, community, elderly rescue, lifesaving An elderly woman wipes away tearsCanva

The teens sprang into action. They unplugged the microwave, doused the smoking package, and removed the appliance from the house. They then opened windows and doors to clear the smoke, called for an ambulance as a precaution, and contacted one of the woman's relatives.

Their decisive intervention prevented a much more serious incident. Group Manager Jeff Walls at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service praised their efforts, stating, “The early action taken by members of the public prevented this incident from becoming more serious.”


heroic teens, house fire, good news, everyday heroes, Island Echo, Hampshire, fire safety, community, elderly rescue, lifesavingGif of Dave Grohl singing via Giphy


Thanks to the five vacationing teens who chose not to ignore a dangerous situation, the woman was unharmed and able to return safely to her home.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.


