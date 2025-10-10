6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

One of the most enduring home cleaning products is the Swiffer, a mop with disposable dry and wet cloths to clean dirt and messes from hard-surface floors. However, in the spirit of saving money and making the most out of your purchases, you may not be using the Swiffer to its full potential.
In fact, there are many other applications Swiffer’s mop handle and cloths can be used for to make your home cleaner, beyond just your floors. Here are some things your Swiffer can also clean:
@home_reimagined
3 Swiffer Hacks you’ve never thought it! Which will you try first?! 👏🏼 check out my cleaning guides in bio, for free cleaning schedules & other homemade cleaning recipe guides! #swiffer #bathroomcleaning #cleaninghacks #cleantok #cleaning #windowcleaning
Electronics
Dust and smudges quickly accumulate on your TV, laptop, or home computer screen. A quick wipe-down with a dry Swiffer cloth can remove dirt and dust for a clean screen experience. They can also be used for a fast clean-up of the back of your TV, modem, game consoles, and other electronics that are gathering dust in the space between them and your outlet.
Indoor Plants
Much like how you need a wipe down now and then, so do the potted plants that live in your house. The Swiffer dry cloths let you gently brush off dust from their leaves and stalks without knocking it onto the floor. The mop handle can also help you get hanging plants down from the ceiling without a ladder or stool.
@plantswithdaisy
Have a swiffer duster extend? 🤔 I originally purchased this to dust my ceiling fan but figured out i can use it to take my plants down when i need to water 🤗 So useful for a 4’11” plant girl 🙃 Would you try this? 🤔 #hangingplanttip #heartleafphilodendron #plantsoftiktok🌱
Mirrors
Spritz the mirror with glass cleaner, then use a Swiffer dry cloth to wipe away smudges without streaks quickly. For mirrors and windows out of reach, use the Swiffer mop handle and spray the dry cloth with glass cleaner.
Car Interiors
Swiffer dry or wet cloths are safe enough for most car interiors to get dust and grime off dashboards, door handles, steering wheels, and anything else inside your vehicle that needs a wipe-down. It can also be used to clean windshields, too simply.
Bathroom Ceilings
To combat mold and moisture buildup on your bathroom ceiling, soak a Swiffer dry cloth in dishwashing soap and warm water, then attach it to the mop handle for a quick clean. Afterward, Swiffer it again with a fully dry cloth to ensure everything is clean and dry.
Washers and Dryers
You can use Swiffer dry cloths to wipe down the drums and vents of each machine, removing any dirt or lint that has built up over time. It’s important to clean your laundry appliances at least monthly to prevent potential fire hazards.
@momthatlovestoclean
Dryer sheets fit on swiffers & make dusting everything a breeze & it smells good too!!! #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #foryoupage
With a bit of imagination, you can use leftover Swiffer supplies for non-cleaning purposes. For example, dry Swiffer cloths are thick enough to use as packing material if you need to move. There are also other ways to reuse cleaning supplies or find uses for household items to both reduce waste and save money. Chatting with your neighbors and investigating from vetted sources online can help you find out more ways to do more with what you have, Swiffer or otherwise.