Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

It does more than clean floors.

swiffer, cleaning hacks, money saving tips, life hacks, economy

Make the most out of your Swiffer supplies.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesOct 10, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

One of the most enduring home cleaning products is the Swiffer, a mop with disposable dry and wet cloths to clean dirt and messes from hard-surface floors. However, in the spirit of saving money and making the most out of your purchases, you may not be using the Swiffer to its full potential.

In fact, there are many other applications Swiffer’s mop handle and cloths can be used for to make your home cleaner, beyond just your floors. Here are some things your Swiffer can also clean:

@home_reimagined

3 Swiffer Hacks you’ve never thought it! Which will you try first?! 👏🏼 check out my cleaning guides in bio, for free cleaning schedules & other homemade cleaning recipe guides! #swiffer #bathroomcleaning #cleaninghacks #cleantok #cleaning #windowcleaning

Electronics

Dust and smudges quickly accumulate on your TV, laptop, or home computer screen. A quick wipe-down with a dry Swiffer cloth can remove dirt and dust for a clean screen experience. They can also be used for a fast clean-up of the back of your TV, modem, game consoles, and other electronics that are gathering dust in the space between them and your outlet.

Indoor Plants

Much like how you need a wipe down now and then, so do the potted plants that live in your house. The Swiffer dry cloths let you gently brush off dust from their leaves and stalks without knocking it onto the floor. The mop handle can also help you get hanging plants down from the ceiling without a ladder or stool.

@plantswithdaisy

Have a swiffer duster extend? 🤔 I originally purchased this to dust my ceiling fan but figured out i can use it to take my plants down when i need to water 🤗 So useful for a 4’11” plant girl 🙃 Would you try this? 🤔 #hangingplanttip #heartleafphilodendron #plantsoftiktok🌱

Mirrors

Spritz the mirror with glass cleaner, then use a Swiffer dry cloth to wipe away smudges without streaks quickly. For mirrors and windows out of reach, use the Swiffer mop handle and spray the dry cloth with glass cleaner.

Car Interiors

Swiffer dry or wet cloths are safe enough for most car interiors to get dust and grime off dashboards, door handles, steering wheels, and anything else inside your vehicle that needs a wipe-down. It can also be used to clean windshields, too simply.

@alyssascleaningcompany

#ifyoudidntknownowyouknow

Bathroom Ceilings

To combat mold and moisture buildup on your bathroom ceiling, soak a Swiffer dry cloth in dishwashing soap and warm water, then attach it to the mop handle for a quick clean. Afterward, Swiffer it again with a fully dry cloth to ensure everything is clean and dry.

Washers and Dryers

You can use Swiffer dry cloths to wipe down the drums and vents of each machine, removing any dirt or lint that has built up over time. It’s important to clean your laundry appliances at least monthly to prevent potential fire hazards.

@momthatlovestoclean

Dryer sheets fit on swiffers & make dusting everything a breeze & it smells good too!!! #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #foryoupage

With a bit of imagination, you can use leftover Swiffer supplies for non-cleaning purposes. For example, dry Swiffer cloths are thick enough to use as packing material if you need to move. There are also other ways to reuse cleaning supplies or find uses for household items to both reduce waste and save money. Chatting with your neighbors and investigating from vetted sources online can help you find out more ways to do more with what you have, Swiffer or otherwise.

cleanerscleaningcleaning suppliescleaning tipsdiydustingeconomyhomelife hacksmirrors glass cleaner streaksmoney saving tipswashers dryers lintwashingswiffer

The Latest

swiffer, cleaning hacks, money saving tips, life hacks, economy
Life hacks

6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

siblings, brothers, sisters, sibling relationships, adult relationships
Family

Which sibling pairs are closer, brothers or sisters? Research answers the age-old debate.

concrete, EC3, battery, concrete battery, prototype, MIT, scientists, science
Science & Tech

Solar power times 10: MIT's new concrete battery may revolutionize green energy storage

Kantaro Inagaki, Shiba Inu, walking across Japan, San-Chan, travel vlog, viral video, TikTok, Japan travel, wholesome story, dog adoption
Past Events

A man was walking across Japan alone for 256 days. Then he met a tiny Shiba Inu.

More For You

community, self esteem, social situation, body language, communication, behavior, attractive people

Awkward conversation

Image via Canva - Photo by AntonioGuillem

7 conversational hand grenades that can destroy any social situation

Social events offer a networking opportunity for some, while others find them a challenging night of poorly navigated social interactions. Learning how to communicate our thoughts and feelings effectively requires discipline and practice.

There are certain behaviors and absolute "don't do's" that some people bring to conversations. These habits and actions should be avoided at all costs. Social interactions require energy, and sometimes it only takes one person to ruin any event.

Keep ReadingShow less
mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations

Young couple on vacation.

Image via Canva - Photo by Rido

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

The markets consistently rise and fall like a roller coaster. One person's savings have them retiring like kings on a Monday, and then by Friday, the floor falls out. Suddenly, sandy beaches are replaced with hard work for an extra decade instead. The truth is, we can plan for the future, but there is no way to secure a perfect outcome.

Some bold individuals in every generation have decided to take dominion over what they actually can: the present. Why wait for the future when you can implement the best parts throughout your life, today? People are taking breaks from work by dipping into their funds for "mini retirements." It's not just one generation. It's all of them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happy, rules for happiness

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life.

Canva

In a funk? Follow these rules for a happier life

Happiness can be elusive but it is necessary for our mental health. And it is a choice. You have to wake up every day and look for the positive in life. That can be hard but with the simple actions below, you can hardwire your brain to look for and accept happiness.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant said to achieve happiness, people need, "...something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.' Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has studied people, happiness and how much human nature plays a part in how happy people are or are not.

Keep ReadingShow less
young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid

A seven-year-old boy.

via Canva/Photos

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

There's been a new breakthrough in tracking blood pressure in children, as it correlates to later death from heart disease. Researchers have discovered that children with high blood pressure have a much higher risk of dying from heart disease when they get older.

Scientists in the United States carried out tests on children with high blood pressure or hypertension in the 90th to 94th percentile and found that up to 50% of those kids met an early death because of cardiovascular disease. "We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later," epidemiologist Alexa Freedman, from Northwestern University, said while presenting the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques

Melody Wilding is an award-winning executive coach and licensed therapist.

Photos from melodywilding.com

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

Not everyone has been gifted the ability to read a room and then act accordingly. Some of us need to really work at it. Leadership skills are a practice that Melody Wildling has been coaching the smartest, top performers at the world's most successful companies for over a decade. She recently shared the 5 simple phrases that will help give you authority in conversations at work. But, this well-established author's techniques can also help your outside relationships, too.

In her latest novel "Managing UP," she talks about the best ways to gain position and status at work. Status that's acquired even when you don't hold a position of authority. There are necessary tools to gain respect and recognition where it's missing. The rewards come with implementing real-world tactics that help you gain influence and a competitive edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025