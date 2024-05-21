Beethoven started going deaf at the age of 20. Over 200 years later, we may know why

Ludwig van Beethoven is regarded as one of the greatest classical composers ever in history, unlike any other. But throughout his lifetime, he was mortified by his deafness and above it, by the mysterious cause behind the hearing loss. Now, almost 200 years later, researchers have discovered that the cause behind his deafness could be lead poisoning.

Image Source: German composer Ludwig van Beethoven conducting one of his three 'Rasumowsky' string quartets, circa 1810. Woodcut by German artist Richard Brend'amour (1831-1915).

A team of researchers from Boston’s Children’s Hospital, San José State University, and other institutions performed a toxin analysis on the DNA in two locks of the composer's hair and discovered that they contained stunningly high concentrations of lead, as well as high levels of arsenic and mercury. The diagnosis was proven by several lab medicine experts led by Harvard Medical School biochemist Nader Rifai. The corresponding study was published on May 6 in the journal Clinical Chemistry.

Image Source: Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Oil on canvas (1819). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). oelLw. (1819).]

The locks of hair that researchers used are said to have been clipped from Beethoven’s head by anguished fans as he lay dying, as per The New York Times. The lead concentration they found was alarmingly 64 times the normal amount in one strand and 95 times in the other. From these high numbers, the team concluded that the composer’s blood was poisoned by lead, not ample to cause his death, but just enough to impair his hearing.

Hundreds of years after Beethoven's death, research hones in on cause of the composer's deafness: high levels of lead. Likely source? Cheap wine. 🍷



Read the update from the team including Will Meredith, of the #SJSU Center for #Beethoven Studies:https://t.co/JEQX1SAUkS — San José State University Research and Innovation (@SJSUResearch) May 7, 2024

"These are the highest values in hair I've ever seen," study co-author Paul Jannetto, a pathologist at the Mayo Clinic, told The New York Times. "We get samples from around the world, and these values are an order of magnitude higher." Besides hearing loss, the high accumulation of toxic metals in his blood explains why he was plagued by gastrointestinal issues throughout his life. In his lifetime, he suffered from a number of illnesses including multiple episodes of jaundice, the researchers mentioned in the study. Moreover, the cause behind his death too was liver and kidney disease.

The “Für Elise” musician was so nonplussed by his illnesses that in 1802, he famously requested that doctors study the cause of his illnesses and deafness after he died. So when researchers found a high amount of toxic metals in his system, they contemplated the possibilities behind it. One theory suggests his fondness for wine. Jerome Nriagu, an expert on lead poisoning in history and a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, told The New York Times that lead was profusely used in wines and food in 19th-century Europe, as well as in medicines and ointments.

Image Source: People seated in the wine gardens at Beethoven's House, Vienna. (Photo by Kurt Hutton/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Beethoven drank copious amounts of wine, about a bottle a day, and even more later in his life. So, Beethoven might have absorbed massive amounts of lead by consuming cheap wine. Lead, in the form of lead acetate, also called “lead sugar,” has a sweet taste. In Beethoven’s time, it was often added to poor-quality wine to make it taste better. Also, wine was fermented in kettles soldered with lead, which would leach out as the wine aged. Corks of wine bottles were also presoaked in lead salt to improve the seal.

The "Moonlight Sonata" composer also ate a lot of fish caught in the Danube, which was known for containing arsenic and mercury, CNN reported. This could have led to the lead poisoning in his system.

Image Source: The fish market at the Danube Canal. Vienna. (Photo by Votava/brandstaetter images via Getty Images)

Nicknamed “The Spaniard” due to his dark skin and dark hair, Beethoven might have lived a troubled, despairing life, but swags of his fans have made the artist live on. The "pom pom pom" of his 5th symphony, piano sonatas, string quartets, operas, and choral pieces are regulars in cafes, concerts, music classes, and where not? “This man created some of the most beautiful music humanity was able to produce,” Rifai told the London Times, “It was so incredibly tragic that he couldn’t hear this majestic music that he created.”