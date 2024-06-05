Boss posts screenshots of chat to show 'working with Gen Z is funny, draining and interesting'

Gen Zers are redefining the work culture. Surrounded by technological advances and dramatic cultural shifts while growing up, this generation prefers informal communication over formal. Quirky slang is slowly replacing the typical salutations in their corporate emails and some bosses are also getting a hang of this. Recently, an entrepreneur from Nigeria shared screenshots of the messages he received from one of his Gen Z employees on X and his post immediately struck a chord with many, leaving them in stitches.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch

Chris, who goes by @chrisllionaire_ on X, shared a post on May 20 that garnered over 1 million views and more than 400 likes. “The message I woke up to this morning...Working with Gen Z is funny, draining, interesting. Everything,” he wrote and added a couple of laughing emojis.

The message I woke up to this morning ehn.. Working with Gen Z is funny, draining, interesting. Everything 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris (@Chrisllionaire_) May 20, 2024

People in the comments requested him to share the employee’s message out of curiosity. Some also asked whether he was grumpy at the Gen Z employee. In his response to the comments, Chris put up another post that read, “No, I'm not angry. I'll be laughing all week cos what? (sic)” The post also revealed the worker's message which made him laugh out loud. It’s an animated video created in sync with the song "Holiday" by Problem Child. Here's an excerpt from the catchy lyrics, "Boss! I'm not coming to work today. I can't see...no, nothing wrong with my eyes. I just can't see myself coming to work today." When the boss questioned the employee, "What's this?" he hilariously replied, "Exactly what the video says, Sir."

Chris had to put up another update as he "didn't expect the post to blow up." He wrote, "I was in between meetings and my phone kept buzzing, so I had to mute the post." Elaborating on the story of his employee’s funny message, he wrote, “He pranked me. Got to work before everyone else and told them not to let me know he was there. I don't usually go to the office on Mondays, so I didn't know he was already at work. I called him in the morning to check in, but the silly boy didn't pick up. Instead, he messaged me on WhatsApp this afternoon. I love Gen Zs!”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

Along with this note, he attached a screenshot of the chat that he had with his employee. The younger one's messages read, “Good afternoon boss, Sorry it’s a prank. Got to the office before everybody.” Chris replied, “Silly boy! So, what should be the appropriate fine for pranking me on a Monday morning?” The employee responded with a hilarious GIF.

Didn't expect this post to blow up. I was in between meetings and my phone kept buzzing, so I had to mute the post.



Since you all find his message funny as I do, here's an update: He pranked me. got to work before everyone else and told them not to let me know he was there. I… pic.twitter.com/BeeqvtE4OH — Chris (@Chrisllionaire_) May 20, 2024

Several people appreciated the boss' reaction; others expressed their desire to work in his company. @theoakenbrand wrote, “I like that you and your staff communicate like this.” @claudieseyes wondered that he must be so cordial with his staff that the employee had the courage to send him a message like this on Monday morning. @islimfit resonated with this and said, “You probably have some kind of relaxed relationship with him. You must be a cool boss!” @yanuolwa1 added, “I want a boss like this!” @philip_itisi quipped that the employee was soon going to get a sack letter. “No, he’s a hardworking guy,” said Chris in a comment.

If I send this to my boss, I should be looking for another job already 😂 — Nofeesarh (@symply_feesarh) May 20, 2024

On the other hand, despite the easy-going interaction, @ajebodanny expressed that Gen Z people are “the best people to work with,” to which Chris replied, “Yes, they’re the best!” @Daniels_osi commented, “This is very creative. Now he gave you the news that was supposed to upset you but with a funny and entertaining video. Now you're smiling but angry but not at him.” Jokingly, @ahlexmoralex added, “Gen Z is something else.” And, he is not incorrect in saying that.

Born between 1995 and 2010, the Gen Z workforce is known for its laid-back vibe. They incline towards informal communication design more than formal protocol. From hilarious email sign-offs to quirky project ideas, they appear to adopt a relaxed demeanor at the workplace.