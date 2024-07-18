Real estate agent asked his Gen Z employee to edit a promo video and it's comic genius

Millennials and older generations can’t get over Gen Z employees and the hysterically vibrant personalities they bring to work. Incorporating their slang, humor and bizarrely refreshing practices into different professional fields is a delightful scenario. Mike Hege (@pridemoreproperties), a realtor, shared how his Gen Z assistant has been helping him out with his home tours with a dose of modern-day tricks. He shared a video explaining that he had asked his Gen Z employee to edit a promotional video and the result she delivered was hilarious. “Asked my Gen Z employee to edit a video for me, and this is what I got!” he wrote in his caption.

One would expect professional and skilled results assuming Gen Z to be well-versed in technology and editing. Instead, Hege received a hysterical video in return. The basic plot of the video consisted of Hege standing in front of various homes and speaking to his audience, sharing details about his job and service. Instead of enhancing the editing to make the transitions smooth and flawless, the employee instead made a hilarious edit. She jokingly cut the frames abruptly and added only the portions where Hege took deep breaths before speaking.

Instead of clipping out the behind-the-scenes, she did the opposite. All that she had to crop was hysterically the center focus. The main portions where Hege spoke were cut out instead. The result of the video was several instances where Hege is just breathing. Frame after frame, Hege is seen just sighing. Each millisecond that he took to pause was hysterically cut and saved to give a series of breaths throughout the video. What made it funnier was that the realtor was as enthusiastic as possible, smiling, making gestures toward the plots and so on. However, thanks to his Gen Z employee and her witty skills, the video had no words but just random breathing.

Hege was even captured setting his hair, and making bizarre expressions. People couldn’t get enough of the video and were in stitches at the skillful yet mind-boggling result. Several people put in their humor caps and commented with priceless sarcasm. Many pointed out that the Gen Z woman deserved a raise for her top-notch skills. @greatgonsales69 wrote, “Give her a raise because this 100% caught my attention far more than whatever you were going to say.” @thomas_jefferson_coode added, “I think this would be better than the actual video.” @1hairjordan said, “Legendary edit.”

@allyspellsrightly said, “Gen Z are absolutely the marketing and advertising masters these days. So funny.” @angieschraam added, “Her audacity is so respectable though” @colewalliser wrote, “I’d buy any house based on solid breathing!” @galaticboy2009 exclaimed, “He will huff, he will puff, and he will blow your dream home into your possession.” @hellokittys_trash wrote, “This breathed life into me. It felt like I was breathing a higher % of oxygen.” @drlucyfathy exclaimed, “To be fair it worked because I’d definitely hire/work with you after watching this.”

A few days later, the realtor also shared the "Real Gen Z Edit" video, where the employee's professionalism left people impressed. "I swear I can get a word in! Who else is abused by their Gen Zers?" Hege wrote hilariously in the caption.

