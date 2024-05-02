Company hilariously reveals how its Gen Z employees sign off on emails and it's a whole vibe

Since the emergence of email communication, a corporate email is known to maintain a white-collar and respectful tone. However, in a series of recent TikTok videos that have surfaced, a trend is being highlighted in which the Gen Z workforce is jettisoning the corporate culture’s typical formal etiquette, and adopting an informal approach to writing emails, causing a notable linguistic shift in the industry.

Idk if I’m the only one seeing these but what in gods name are these “Gen Z” companies where people sign off their emails with weird things like “Seeyas” or “hehe bye”. Like I don’t even think that’s a Gen Z thing I think that’s an annoying thing. — just Andy now (@thunderbird247) April 1, 2022

While boomers exchanged pleasantries by cutting through unnecessary emotion and simply responding with sign-offs like “kind regards,” “warmly,” or “sincerely,” Gen Z workers don't seem in favor of these signatures. They are displaying quiet disobedience to these formalities and instead using relaxed, light-hearted and laid-back tones to mark their emails. Instead of courtly email signatures, they like to dress their letters with unhinged and quirky profane language.

I need a new way to sign off emails. Something a little spicy. Tired of this "Kind Regards" and "Best" stuff.



Suggestions? — FK. (@fkabudu) September 17, 2020

The inception of this trend of funny Gen Z email closers is primarily acclaimed by a Los Angeles-based Gen Z marketing agency NinetyEight. In March 2022, they posted a video captioned, “As a Gen Z company, here’s how we sign off on emails.” The video has been viewed by nearly 8 million people and liked by 1.5 million.

The short clip by NinetyEight features Truman Rae, the company’s Account Manager with a critical expression on his face. The next frames of the video show a series of screen captures depicting the camera shots of some email sign-offs that are witty, snarky, and almost hilarious. From “Seeyaas later,” to “haha bye,” they are just out of the ordinary.

Other young workers who watched the video were unsurprised by the eccentric video. They harmonized with the idea of using informal language in corporate communication. For instance, @jo.hunters expressed, “As a millennial, I don’t see why we have to be so formal. I love this Gen Z vibe.” @ollivergalaxy commented, “God I wish we could all do this. emails be so formal for no reason.” Another TikToker, @farawrrrrrrr, added that once something went wrong while drafting a mail, so she signed off as "regrets."

Speaking to Bored Panda, Truman explained how they maintain this vibe in the company, “On internal emails and Slack messages, our team is comfortable being ourselves and value maintaining a fun atmosphere. On internal emails, our signoffs vary all the time; TikTok just pulled our favorites.”

Though it might seem that NinetyEight has this culture because they strive to build an exclusive Gen Z vibe in their organization, in reality, this is not the case. The trend was quickly and ubiquitously rubber-stamped by dozens and dozens of other companies. For example, in a 2022 tweet, Microsoft Windows, who first invented emails, shared some spicy email sign-offs including “Hasta la pasta,” “Meow for now,” “Bet,” and “Anyways,” on X.

Spicy email sign-offs (use at your own risk) pic.twitter.com/Y5cnnIDncN — Windows (@Windows) August 25, 2022

Others jumped forward to share their tweaks. The CEO of Fox & Robin, an activewear brand that hires only Gen Z, also shared some emails from employees in a TikTok video. “It’s a Gen Z world, I’m just their millennial boss,” the company captioned the post, which has more than 17 million views. “Hasta la pasta”, “don’t cross me”, and “Talk soon, loser”, were some of the sign-off examples.

Seeing this trend catch the breeze on social media, it is not surprising that in the future, young workers will probably discard corporate formalities and adopt an altogether informal approach. A study by Barclays predicted that phrases and sign-offs like “Yours truly,” “To whom it may concern,” and “Respects,” are likely to be extinct from the workplace within the next ten years.

"Rules of the game have changed," said Esteban Touma, Language Expert at Babbel, per Indy100. She said that Gen Z is drifting towards workspaces that are informal and welcoming. "They naturally gravitate towards more casual sign-offs as a reflection of their overall digital communication habits and a shift in language across society as a whole.” All in all, it can be assumed that the future of structured strict mails is quite uncertain for now.

All in all, it can be assumed that the future of structured strict mails is quite uncertain for now.