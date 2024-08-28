18-year-old uses her college savings to buy restaurant where she worked as a dishwasher

Ohio teenager Samantha Frye has always been a self-starter. Starting her career at the age of 14, she juggled multiple jobs, and eventually, went on to trade her college life for entrepreneurship. At just 18, her name was stamped with titles like “entrepreneur” and “restaurateur.” She is now the proud owner of a restaurant where she once worked as a cook, server, and even dishwasher, reported USA Today. Her story is a spark of inspiration for young folks to kick-start their entrepreneurial journeys.

Hailing from Dover High School, Samantha started working in Ohio-based Rosalie’s Restaurant when she was just 16. "I started working when I was 14 and then when I was 16, I got two jobs, one of them being here," Samantha told USA Today. "I eventually had three jobs at one point. And then I worked with my dad. So, basically, I just worked a lot." She revealed that she worked about nine months washing dishes at Rosalie's before she started serving, and eventually cooking there. In addition to this job, she held another job at Blazin Burgers, a restaurant in nearby Dover.

After graduating from school, she enrolled at the Ohio State University during the fall semester to study environmental engineering. Just then, she came to know that Rosalie’s owners, Bob and Stephanie Roth, were planning to sell the restaurant, per PEOPLE. She felt she was interested in buying it and could afford it. "I was thinking that maybe this was something I wanted to do," she told CBS affiliate WNEM-TV. "I had savings because I was saving for college, so I had quite a bit of money saved away. And I was like, I could possibly do this." So, she left the college and instead took charge of the restaurant in the early summer of 2023. The previous owners, Roths, still live in a house at the back side of the restaurant.

"She's always been a go-getter," her mother Brandi Beitzel told USA Today. "Sam just has me in awe! I think back to when I was her age and there is no way I would have had the knowledge or the courage, or even be able to wrap my mind around the enormity of owning a restaurant." Not just her mother, but some of the restaurant’s regular customers were also astonished to know that Samantha had bought the eatery. Don Gerber who is a regular customer, for example, said, "When we heard that she bought the place, we were shocked ‒ 18 years old, and she's buying the place, got enough money for a down payment. How many 18-year-olds do you see like that? Not too many."

Samantha recalled that initially, her parents were skeptical of her buying the restaurant, as they had other expectations. "My mom, she was pretty angry at first, because her dream was for me was to finish college," she told USA Today. She, herself, didn’t envision this future for her, but the moment she bought the eatery, it became her priority, as she told the ABC affiliate WEWS-TV. "Right now, this is so new; this is my priority," she told the outlet. "Five days of the week, I'm in here. If not in here, I'm back there doing prep. The other two days, I'm in the office doing meetings with the sales reps."

While the restaurant runs under her management, Samantha’s focus is to bring environmental awareness into the decisions she makes for Rosalie’s. "I want to start doing compost eventually, so we're not wasting as much food," she told USA Today. However, she has no plans to change its name or anything else about it. "It's working," she said, "Why change it?"