People now say that secondhand gifts are classier than those that are brand new

New research shows an interesting consumer trend.

thrifting, holiday shopping, budgeting, economy, vintage

Giving a secondhand gift is more thoughtful than one would think.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesDec 17, 2025
Erik Barnes
The economy is such that many this holiday season are spending less on presents for their loved ones. This has caused an upswing in people choosing to go to secondhand stores and thrift shops to buy Christmas gifts. One would think that giving someone else a “used” gift would be seen as a pretty thoughtless purchase, but new research says secondhand gifts are more thoughtful than previously perceived, whether it's for the holidays or not.

Research from a study conducted by the University of Eastern Finland found that most secondhand gifts are purchased with more thoughtfulness and intention than newer, more impulsive purchases. They also found that, aside from the better prices, the rise in thrifting for gifts is also due to people valuing the environment and wishing to support small businesses. In these less-popular places, many are finding unique treasures they couldn't find anywhere else.

@relauren

fun thrifted gift ideas 🎁

“Our findings indicate that buying second-hand gifts is a well-thought-through decision rather than an impulsive one. It involves the same motive – intention – behavior chain as when buying a new product,” said Assistant Professor Heli Hallikainen.

“Consumer-to-consumer buying and selling is growing in popularity. This leads to an increasingly diverse selection of products available, with advanced C2C platforms making it easy to find items one is looking for,” stated study co-author Maria Ovaska, MSc (Economics and Business Administration).

@ashley_thepinkcottageco

Thrift finds that would be cute to use w/ Christmas gifts! #giftideas #thriftmas #thriftstorefinds #christmasgifts

Many people are seeing the value of thrifting holiday gifts, especially Gen Z shoppers. Not only is there a certain chicness in buying secondhand, but there's indeed more intention and thought behind it.

Buying a new gift at a regular store or online shop just takes a quick, simple click of the “Add to cart” button. If you mess up the order, your recipient can return it to get the same shirt in a different size. After all, the store likely has multiple versions of the shirt in their stock.

By comparison, getting a nice, previously owned gift from a thrift store requires more time and discernment. You have to ensure the item is a good fit, literally and figuratively depending on what you find, because you likely won’t be able to return it. It could also be a one-of-a-kind item that can't and won't be found anywhere else. Buying a new item says, “I got you this for you;” buying a thrifted item says, “I saw this and thought of you specifically.”

@ashley_thepinkcottageco

Thrifting holiday gifts for the man in your life is actually a lot of fun! You can thrift unique and thoughtful pieces! #thriftmas #thrift #thriftedgifts #thriftwithme


Christmas shopping at a thrift shop can bring new memories out of someone's old treasures. You never know what you'll find, but your loved ones will be happy you thought about them and what they'd like so deeply. After all, it is the thought that counts.

budgeting christmas christmas gift christmas gifts classier gifts gifts holiday gifts holiday memories holiday season impulsive purchases secondhand stores thoughtfulness thrift shops thrifting thrift stores

