Her manager forced her to work on her day off, and it accidentally made her a millionaire

For most people, getting called into work on a holiday is a nightmare. For Rebeca Gonzalez, it turned out to be a million-dollar blessing in disguise.
On Labor Day, Gonzalez, an employee at a Walmart in Los Angeles, had zero intention of working. She had plans to spend the holiday relaxing and barbecuing with her family. However, her phone rang with a request from her manager: the store was short-staffed, and they needed her for just three hours.
“It was Labor Day, and they only needed me for three hours. I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue,” Gonzalez recalled to lottery officials.
Frustrated but responsible, she agreed to take the shift.
Throughout the three hours, Gonzalez had a nagging feeling that she should buy a Scratchers ticket, but the store was too busy for her to step away. It wasn't until she clocked out and was heading toward the exit that she finally stopped at the California Lottery vending machine. On a whim, she purchased a $10 ticket.
That split-second decision, made only because she was in the store against her original plans, changed her life instantly. Upon scratching the ticket, she realized she had won the game's top prize: $1 million.
“I couldn’t believe it!” she said.
The windfall came at a perfect time. Gonzalez and her husband are using the money to pay off debts and are currently in the process of closing on a new home.
In a surprising twist, Gonzalez didn't quit on the spot. She has decided to keep her job at Walmart, though she did have a special conversation with the person responsible for her good fortune.
“I’ve only told one person at work, and it was the manager who wanted me to stay late on a holiday," she said. "He (literally) couldn’t believe it.”
According to officials, Gonzalez beat odds of 2,057,388-to-1 to secure the win. As a bonus, the Walmart location that sold the ticket will receive a $5,000 incentive—meaning both the employee and the store came out ahead on what was supposed to be a quiet day off.
This article originally appeared last year.