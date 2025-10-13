Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Navy SEAL recommends this mindfulness trick for parents to keep their cool

“Military training is stressful, but parenting can carry significant intensity too.”

Navy Seal, training, fatherhood, stress, mindfulness, life hack, special forces

Water training and father with daughter.

Petty Officer 1st Class Brett Cote Wikimedia Commons - Image from Canva (kali9)
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesOct 13, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Navy SEALS are some of the most highly trained military professionals on the planet. Very few people make it through the training to become special operations ready. It takes more than just elite physical capabilities; it takes focus and a disciplined mindset.

In a 2025 article for National Geographic, Errol Doebler, a former Navy SEAL, expressed that the robust skill set he gained through his military training had incredible value when put to good use in his daily life as a father and husband. He unknowingly used his breathwork to navigate some of the more stressful moments that would arise in any given day.

box breathing, square breathing, conscious breathing, breath work, family stress, parenting, mental health Take a deep breath.Image from Canva (Dusan Ilic)

"Box Breathing" is a powerful mindfulness trick parents can use to keep their cool

The practice of consciously breathing was a survival tactic Doebler had learned during his SEAL training. In an exercise in which he was bound and submerged in water, he had to control his instinctive panic and remain calm. Deobler described the experience saying, “When they throw you in the water you just had to start recognizing." Deobler continued, "... apparently, when I breathe in deep through my nose and blow out hard, I settle down. So let me just keep doing that."

The technique helped him to stay focused and energized during the different scenarios with which the training would challenge him. This conscious breathing had real value when it came to dealing with the role of father, too. “Family life stress is as real as it gets,” says Doebler, “whether we’re talking about paying the bills, putting food on the table, dealing with our children’s pain, or just getting through a tough day and still being there in the best way for your family. Breathwork gives us a fighting chance of getting through those tough moments.”

During moments of stress, Doebler takes a moment to breathe, relax, and refocus his mind to tackle the task at hand.

What is Box Breathing?

simple technique, reduce stress, calm the mind, improve focus, cycle of breathing, 4 seconds A animated version of box breathing. media4.giphy.com

Also known as square breathing, this simple practice helps reduce stress, calm the mind, and improve general focus. It's a repeating cycle of breathing that a person can use for a quick recentering. The technique is straightforward:

  1. Inhale slowly through the nose for four seconds
  2. Hold your breath for four seconds
  3. Exhale slowly through the mouth for four seconds
  4. Hold your breath for four seconds

You can repeat this breathing cycle for three or more rounds.

Other fantastic tools the Navy SEALs use that can work for regular people

40% rule, visualization, micro-goals, positive talk, self-talk, mission-focused, extreme stress, survivial skills, elite athletes Navy SEALs strain under the weight of their boat.Rennett Stowe Wikemedia Commons

  • The 40% Rule — When you think you're done, you're only 40% done. A 2024 study in Sage Journals found that strenuous exercise led people to perceive the work as harder over time, but their actual thinking skills remained the same. The more times they did something tough, the harder it would feel, but their brains could still handle the load. Perception can be improved through repetition and mindset.
  • Visualization — Creating a mental image of successfully performing a task is a tried-and-true Navy SEAL practice. A 2025 study in MDPI found that mentally visualizing performance during 10-minute sessions, practiced three times a week, improved agility, strength, and overall skills.
  • Setting micro-goals — To better survive situations of extreme stress and stay focused under pressure, SEALs often set short-term objectives. Building momentum through small wins helps avoid burnout and keep morale high even when in pain or under extreme exhaustion. A 2024 study in Neuroscience News showed micro-goals help even people not in high-stress or elite situations perform better.
  • Using positive self-talk — Instructors teach Navy recruits to use powerful phrases to help them stay mission-focused. A 2024 study at Brandeis University found that patients could identify unhelpful thoughts and focus on more positive attitudes. The results showed minimal physical decline and increased mental health for patients later in life. It also showed potential in lowering chronic inflammation.

family, psychological tools, sociology, psychology, daily practice, challenges, children, family dynamics Family laughing and playing together.Image from Canva (Mladen Zivkovic)

The tools that work for Navy SEALs can work for everyday people learning to navigate the challenging situations life throws their way. These techniques may feel unnatural at first, but with time and practice, they can work for anyone.

Doebler explains that breathwork for tackling a military job works just as well when approaching a family conflict. He says, "When you’re just upset because your daughter was rude to you, that matters. That’s just as important.” Using a breathing practice to help regulate those emotions is essential. His favorite practice involves cold water. He elaborates, saying, "... the cold water will take your breath away and make it hard to control your breathing, which is exactly what happens when you have a panic attack or experience heavy stress.”

If a highly trained Navy SEAL uses tools to be a better father, we can use the same tools to navigate the rigors of life, too.

life hacksparentingnavy sealselite trainingpsychologymental healthmindfulness trickspecial operationsfatherhoodvisualizationmicro-goalspositive self-talkmindfulness

The Latest

Navy Seal, training, fatherhood, stress, mindfulness, life hack, special forces
Culture

Navy SEAL recommends this mindfulness trick for parents to keep their cool

heartbreak, breakup, tips, mental health tips, relationships
Health

The brokenhearted share the one tip that helped them all heal from their breakup

modern design, victorian design, victorian era, aesthetics, style
Culture

Culture expert compares Victorian and modern design to explain how the world got 'so ugly'

farmer family, cotton farming, unseen labor, parenting moments, rural life, working parents, modern motherhood, family dinner, marriage dynamics, gratitude, emotional labor, farm life, parenting challenges, small town stories, everyday heroes, relationship insight, family sacrifices, motherhood perspective, southern life, working dad
Past Events

A wife’s frustration turned to tears when she saw why her husband stayed late

More For You

acts of kindness, good neighbor, parenting, viral story, Facebook, toddler accident, car damage, compassion, community, feel-good story

Toddler sits on the hood of a car

Canva

Their toddler damaged a neighbor's car. The 'invoice' they got was a total shock.

It’s a moment every parent of a young child dreads: the accidental, and potentially expensive, damaging of someone else’s property. For one family, that moment came when their three-year-old opened a car door a little too enthusiastically, dinging the neighbor’s vehicle parked nearby.

As reported by Metro, the parents immediately did the right thing. Feeling terrible about the accident, they found their neighbor, explained what had happened, and offered to pay for all the repairs out of pocket to avoid involving insurance companies. They braced themselves for a hefty bill.

Keep ReadingShow less
lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off

A woman reacts with joy to something on her computer

Canva

Her manager at Walmart forced her to work on her day off. It made her a millionaire.

For Rebeca Gonzalez, a Walmart employee in Los Angeles, this past Labor Day was supposed to be a relaxing holiday spent barbecuing with her family. But a last-minute call from her manager demanding she come in for a three-hour shift turned her day of rest into a day of work—and ultimately, the luckiest day of her life.

“It was Labor Day, and they only needed me for three hours. I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue,” Gonzalez recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adhara Pérez Sánchez, child prodigy, high IQ, autism, genius, bullying, Mexico, University of Arizona, STEM, inspirational story

A young child tinkers with a circuit board

Canva

9-year-old with autism shocks the world with an IQ higher than Einstein

At just nine years old, Adhara Pérez Sánchez of Mexico City has an IQ of 162—a score higher than the estimated IQs of both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. But her journey to becoming a celebrated child prodigy was paved with cruelty and misunderstanding.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, Pérez struggled to fit in at school. Her unique way of interacting with the world made her a target for bullies. Her mother, Nallely Sanchez, recalled a particularly devastating incident in an interview with the Yucatan Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroic teens, house fire, good news, everyday heroes, Island Echo, Hampshire, fire safety, community, elderly rescue, lifesaving

An elderly woman listens to music with headphones

Canva

A 97-year-old was relaxing when 5 teens suddenly appeared in her home. Then they saved her life.

A group of five teenagers on vacation in Hampshire, England, are being hailed as heroes after their quick thinking saved a 97-year-old woman from a potentially fatal house fire, as reported by Island Echo.

The teens—Sacha Hewson, Mark Meyer, Izzy Meade, Matt Pritchard, and Elliott Brown—were walking back from the beach when they noticed something alarming. “We were walking back from the beach and walked past the lady’s house and we noticed there was smoke filtering from the front door,” Hewson recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kantaro Inagaki, Shiba Inu, walking across Japan, San-Chan, travel vlog, viral video, TikTok, Japan travel, wholesome story, dog adoption

(L) Man walking down empty road; (R) A Shibu Inu in the woods

Canva

A man was walking across Japan alone for 256 days. Then he met a tiny Shiba Inu.

For 256 days, Kantaro Inagaki walked across Japan alone, documenting his incredible journey for a growing online audience. But on day 257, his solo adventure took a heartwarming turn that would make him and his new companion internet famous.

Inagaki’s journey, which he calls the “Walking Tour of Japan,” began from a simple desire to better understand his own country. “I’ve spent a lot of time exploring the world, but at some point, I realized that I didn’t know my own country, Japan, as well as I should,” he explained in an exclusive interview with Upworthy. “The idea of walking across Japan started as a simple thought, but when it came to me, I felt an overwhelming excitement deep in my heart.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Japanese aquarium, Kaikyokan Aquarium, sunfish, animal enrichment, lonely fish, good news, viral story, animal welfare, creative solutions, Shimonoseki

A young girl watches fish in an aquarium

Canva

A Japanese aquarium's sunfish got lonely. Their low-tech solution was brilliantly adorable.

When the Kaikyokan Aquarium in Shimonoseki, Japan, temporarily closed for renovations late last year, the staff noticed one of their most popular residents was not doing well. A beloved ocean sunfish had stopped eating and started exhibiting strange behaviors, and no one could figure out why. After exhausting the usual medical explanations, a staff member floated a wild theory.

“Maybe it’s lonely because it misses the visitors?” they suggested, according to a post on the aquarium's X account.

Keep ReadingShow less
McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift

Woman at work looks at her laptop

Canva

A McDonald's employee shared their yearly 'bonus' and people couldn't believe it

At the end of a long year, a gesture of appreciation from an employer can go a long way. But for one McDonald's worker, the company's attempt at a "bonus" was so underwhelming it went viral, sparking a wave of online outrage and commiseration.

In a post on Reddit, user u/MMS37 shared a photo of the gift they received from the fast-food giant. "I work for one of the biggest companies in the world. This was my bonus," they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeff Bridges, Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebrity, The Dude, The Big Lebowski, Oscar-winning actor, ICE, Trump

Jeff Bridges performs 'The Dude' on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Image via YouTube from Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jeff Bridges revives classic 'The Dude' Lebowski character to tell Americans to 'calm down'

There's a lot of political strife happening in America these days, and many people can't stand how aggressive and partisan things have become in our country.

Bringing a little levity to the situation was Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges. During his guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 7, promoting his new movie, Tron: Ares, he embraced his iconic character, "The Dude," from the classic Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski, Bridges. The Dude's message to the American people: "Calm down."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025