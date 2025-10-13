Navy SEAL recommends this mindfulness trick for parents to keep their cool

Navy SEALS are some of the most highly trained military professionals on the planet. Very few people make it through the training to become special operations ready. It takes more than just elite physical capabilities; it takes focus and a disciplined mindset.

In a 2025 article for National Geographic, Errol Doebler, a former Navy SEAL, expressed that the robust skill set he gained through his military training had incredible value when put to good use in his daily life as a father and husband. He unknowingly used his breathwork to navigate some of the more stressful moments that would arise in any given day.

Take a deep breath. Image from Canva (Dusan Ilic)

"Box Breathing" is a powerful mindfulness trick parents can use to keep their cool

The practice of consciously breathing was a survival tactic Doebler had learned during his SEAL training. In an exercise in which he was bound and submerged in water, he had to control his instinctive panic and remain calm. Deobler described the experience saying, “When they throw you in the water you just had to start recognizing." Deobler continued, "... apparently, when I breathe in deep through my nose and blow out hard, I settle down. So let me just keep doing that."

The technique helped him to stay focused and energized during the different scenarios with which the training would challenge him. This conscious breathing had real value when it came to dealing with the role of father, too. “Family life stress is as real as it gets,” says Doebler, “whether we’re talking about paying the bills, putting food on the table, dealing with our children’s pain, or just getting through a tough day and still being there in the best way for your family. Breathwork gives us a fighting chance of getting through those tough moments.”

During moments of stress, Doebler takes a moment to breathe, relax, and refocus his mind to tackle the task at hand.

What is Box Breathing?

A animated version of box breathing. media4.giphy.com

Also known as square breathing, this simple practice helps reduce stress, calm the mind, and improve general focus. It's a repeating cycle of breathing that a person can use for a quick recentering. The technique is straightforward:

Inhale slowly through the nose for four seconds Hold your breath for four seconds Exhale slowly through the mouth for four seconds Hold your breath for four seconds

You can repeat this breathing cycle for three or more rounds.

Other fantastic tools the Navy SEALs use that can work for regular people

Navy SEALs strain under the weight of their boat. Rennett Stowe Wikemedia Commons

The 40% Rule — When you think you're done, you're only 40% done. A 2024 study in Sage Journals found that strenuous exercise led people to perceive the work as harder over time, but their actual thinking skills remained the same. The more times they did something tough, the harder it would feel, but their brains could still handle the load. Perception can be improved through repetition and mindset.

— When you think you're done, you're only 40% done. A 2024 study in Sage Journals found that strenuous exercise led people to perceive the work as harder over time, but their actual thinking skills remained the same. The more times they did something tough, the harder it would feel, but their brains could still handle the load. Perception can be improved through repetition and mindset. Visualization — Creating a mental image of successfully performing a task is a tried-and-true Navy SEAL practice. A 2025 study in MDPI found that mentally visualizing performance during 10-minute sessions, practiced three times a week, improved agility, strength, and overall skills.

— Creating a mental image of successfully performing a task is a tried-and-true Navy SEAL practice. A 2025 study in MDPI found that mentally visualizing performance during 10-minute sessions, practiced three times a week, improved agility, strength, and overall skills. Setting micro-goals — To better survive situations of extreme stress and stay focused under pressure, SEALs often set short-term objectives. Building momentum through small wins helps avoid burnout and keep morale high even when in pain or under extreme exhaustion. A 2024 study in Neuroscience News showed micro-goals help even people not in high-stress or elite situations perform better.

— To better survive situations of extreme stress and stay focused under pressure, SEALs often set short-term objectives. Building momentum through small wins helps avoid burnout and keep morale high even when in pain or under extreme exhaustion. A 2024 study in Neuroscience News showed micro-goals help even people not in high-stress or elite situations perform better. Using positive self-talk — Instructors teach Navy recruits to use powerful phrases to help them stay mission-focused. A 2024 study at Brandeis University found that patients could identify unhelpful thoughts and focus on more positive attitudes. The results showed minimal physical decline and increased mental health for patients later in life. It also showed potential in lowering chronic inflammation.

Family laughing and playing together. Image from Canva (Mladen Zivkovic)

The tools that work for Navy SEALs can work for everyday people learning to navigate the challenging situations life throws their way. These techniques may feel unnatural at first, but with time and practice, they can work for anyone.

Doebler explains that breathwork for tackling a military job works just as well when approaching a family conflict. He says, "When you’re just upset because your daughter was rude to you, that matters. That’s just as important.” Using a breathing practice to help regulate those emotions is essential. His favorite practice involves cold water. He elaborates, saying, "... the cold water will take your breath away and make it hard to control your breathing, which is exactly what happens when you have a panic attack or experience heavy stress.”

If a highly trained Navy SEAL uses tools to be a better father, we can use the same tools to navigate the rigors of life, too.