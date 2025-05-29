Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Convincing video makes wild claim that the Earth has a literal heartbeat. So, does it?

"Earth's pulse tracked by satellite."

space, solar system, heartbeat, energy, global patterns, life energy, satellite footage

Earth, space, a beating Heart in the solar system.

Image from Canva - Photos by Olivier Verriest and titoOnz
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesMay 29, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Earth. Home. The big blue marble circling the Sun at 67,000 miles per hour as our solar system traverses the galaxy at a mere 447,000 mph. It reminds us that there’s a lot going on in and around our little planet to which we don’t pay much attention.

How about what's happening specifically in this planet itself? Maybe there’s something secretly amazing going on here also. With so much life and energy, the Earth is often described as a living and breathing planet and not just a flying rock. What if it actually is?

Self-proclaimed "history nerd and magician" Heritage Matters posted a video on X that visually suggests the Earth has a pulse and movement just like a heartbeat. The video claims that global plant photosynthesis patterns were tracked by satellite and compiled to make up the video. By adding the sounds of wind and a rhythmic heartbeat, the video quickly becomes a profoundly emotional experience.

Watch:

People in the comments were mesmerized:

"Incredible. It's Mother Earth."

"She is Alive."

Others were skeptical:

"The heart deceives."

"I love this visual but it isn't real!"

"And it is connected to the magneto sphere of the sun."

animation, earth day, environment, spiritual experience, artist, scientific researchA loving earth.

Giphy

Some people clearly don't believe it as a true representation of an earthly beat. Maybe it's hard to find the magic in the video when balanced against what is known by science. What might be surprising is there's other pulse-like events happening on this planet, and they're backed by real scientific facts.


it's alive, movies, celebrities, funny quotes, famous actors, entertainmentJim Carey in the movie The Pet Detective.

Giphy

The first is called the Schumann Resonance. As thunderstorms pass over the Earth, they produce lightening. These lightening strikes create electromagnetic waves that circle the Earth's surface. Some of the waves bounce off each other and the resonance, or reverberated sound, repeats over and over...like a pulse.

environment, weather patterns, lightening, thunderstorms, clouds, natureLightening in a thunderstorm.

Giphy

The second event is earthquakes from our planet's continuously shifting tectonic plates. A famous example would be the San Andreas Fault in California. Earth's plates are always moving and earthquakes are always happening—we just don't feel every single one that happens in a day in our area. One particular plate that lies in an area called the Bight of Bonny on part of the Gulf of New Guinea rings out a pulse every 26 seconds that can be measured.

And, because the sun heats the equator more than the poles, it generates storms and winds which, in turn, create currents and waves. Waves hit the shoreline and that energy travels like a beat across the planet. An example could be like the vibrations created from pounding on a table. Someone at the other end could feel the ripples of that pounding and even measure them. Yet, some scientists argue the seismic activity of this 26 second pulse is actually something else.

volcanic activity, natural disasters, lava, radiation, volcano, earthquakesThe Popocatepetl Volcano FumaroleImage from Canva - Phot by RobertoVaca.

As for what that "something else" is, scientists are still unsure. They note that the pulse is not waves, thunder, or tectonic plate movement under volcanoes. Whatever it is, one thing is for certain: the earth is alive and we must treat with the respect all living things deserve.

energygalaxyheartbeatlifeliving planetpulsesatellitesolar systemsunwild claimearth

The Latest

space, solar system, heartbeat, energy, global patterns, life energy, satellite footage
Science

Convincing video makes wild claim that the Earth has a literal heartbeat. So, does it?

pride, queer, west virginia, south, parade, shepherdstown
Culture

How Shepherdstown, West Virginia got its first Pride parade this year

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning
Past Events

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

fish, teeth, ocean, swimming, science, history, nature, evolution, paleontology
Science

Got tooth pain? It's probably because you're related to this 465-million-year-old fish.

More For You

wood, drinking water, climate change, scientific breakthrough, water crisis

A wooden compound could be a new source of drinking water.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists' incredible breakthrough could solve worldwide water crisis with balsa wood

As worldwide water scarcity concerns grow, scientists have taken up the task to come up with ways to help accumulate fresh water to drink. This latest innovation could allow you to quench your thirst by obtaining water from a wooden cube that collects moisture from thin air. No infrastructure, pipes, or electricity required.

Scientists at The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia and China’s Zhejiang A&F University, Yancheng Institute of Technology, and the Hangzhou Vocational & Technical College teamed up to develop a wood compound that naturally absorbs and retains moisture from the atmosphere. The material then releases the moisture in the form of clean drinkable water when it is exposed to sunlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
reality, brain, colors, optical illusions, teachers, truth

Images that distort your reality.

Images from Canva - Photos by Ezumelmages and Markovic.

The teacher said purple exists only in their heads and blew the classes' mind

What I think and what I feel is my reality; so we tell ourselves. Our mind constantly interprets limited information, even though it may seem like we get lots of information, and then creates our own perceived truth. Here is a perfect example.

The color, more exactly the wavelength of purple does not exist, yet our brains construct an image that shows it does. But it doesn’t. Confused?

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
twins, biracial twins, mixed race, viral twins, miracle babies, family love, genetic surprise, parenting, diversity, racial identity, internet famous, heartwarming story

Whitney Meyer and her twin daughters Kalani and Jarani.

Whitney Meyer

Rare twins with different skin tones show beauty in diversity

When Whitney Meyer gave birth to her twin daughters, she was stunned. One of her girls, Kalani, had very light skin. Her sister, Jarani, was visibly darker. For Whitney, who is white, and her partner Tomas Dean, who is Black, it was something they never imagined. “Kalani was as white as can be,” Whitney told TODAY. “I was just in denial because you know the odds of this? I would never think I would have a black and white twin.”

"I would never think I would have a black and white twin."

— Whitney Meyer

The rare occurrence has made Kalani and Jarani internet-famous, and their story has become a heartwarming reminder that beauty, love, and family come in many forms.

Keep ReadingShow less
siamese, physics, author, cat, science, pawprints

Chester, a Siamese cat like the one pictured above, became the author of several respected physics papers.

Photo by Dimitry Kooijmans on Unsplash

How a Siamese cat became a lauded physicist and author of  scientific papers.

It was 1975 and Michigan State University professor and physicist Jack Hetherington finished a scientific paper only to have a colleague realize he had used the “royal we” throughout. Hoping to submit the work to a scientific journal, he knew the paper would get rejected if he kept it like this. Revising would not have been as easy as pressing a few buttons, like it would be today–if he wanted to fix it, he’d instead have to go back and rewrite the entire paper. Instead, however, he made a decision that also created one of the most beloved scientists of the last 50 years. He stated that the co-author of his paper was one F.D.C. Willard, a pseudonym he created for his Siamese cat, Chester.

"Concerned that colleagues would recognise Chester’s name, he concocted a pen name," the Times Higher Educationshared, “F.D. for Felis domesticus; C for Chester; and Willard after the cat that sired him.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Equatorial Water, water mass, thermocline, ocean mixing, Argo program, oceanography, climate science, equatorial ocean, Atlantic discovery

Representative Image: You'd think finding water in the ocean would be easy, you might be mistaken.

Earano

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing "blob" of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

deep ocean currents, salinity data, NOAA ocean, Shirshov Institute, Viktor Zhurbas, ocean circulationThe Atlantic Ocean still holds secrets that scientists are hunting down. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Carl Sagan, space, science, relationships, loneliness

Carl Sagan's words and philosophy behind space travel could help you make deep relationships.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

1985 Carl Sagan interview on finding alien life is a perfect metaphor for friendship on Earth

Carl Sagan is widely considered the top expert when it comes to space exploration and study. Among several other accolades and accomplishments, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his bookThe Dragons of Eden, Emmy and Peabody Awards for his television series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, and NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal twice. Yet while his specialty was outer space, his thoughts can apply to people and their relationships.

In a 1985 interview with BBC broadcaster Terry Wogan, Sagan touched on a variety of topics, but the conversation shifted focus primarily on space exploration and making contact with life outside of Earth. Much of what he said about finding and looking for life on other planets can be applied to finding other people on our own planet. Advice and advocacy for investing in outer space are also words to live by for those who feel alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog ownership, scientific study, relationship study, complex relationships, healthy relationships

Your relationship with your dog might be the most satisfying one in your life.

Photo credit: Canva

Study explains why you might love your dog more than your spouse

When you’re down and troubled, stressed and burnt-out, or wanting to share joy with someone, it’s always nice to have a companion you can share it all with. A friend who can boost you, console you without judgment, or share in your happiness without jealousy or expectation of benefiting from it. You may be thinking that this friend could be your old high school bestie, a close family member, or your spouse. But more than likely, your more favored and satisfying relationship is with your dog.

A study from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary is showing that dog owners found their relationships with their pet as satisfying or more satisfying than their relationships with their friends, family, romantic partners, and even their children.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025