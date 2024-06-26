Did Mayans really predict the end of the world? Experts debunk the myth.

Ancient Mayans strongly believed in the influence of the cosmos on daily life. They were fascinated by the cycles of time and astronomical objects. They predicted solar eclipses and designed the most precise calendars in human history, per HISTORY. Their texts are poetic codices that have perplexed archaeologists for decades. Amid all this, tittle-tattle circulated on social media that said that ancient Mayans had predicted the coming of the world’s doomsday on December 21, 2012. The Armageddon didn’t arrive, and over all these years, experts have debunked this myth. They say that the Mayans never predicted the end of the world. It was all just hearsay.

Image Source: 12th-century Dresden Codex, one of four historic Mayan manuscripts that still exist in the world and that together suggest modern civilization will come to an end on December 21. (Photo by Joern Haufe/Getty Images)

The calendars designed by the ancient Mesoamerican civilization were mainly based on two timekeeping systems; the Haab and the Tzolkin, per IFL Science. While the Haab consisted of 365 days, the Tzolkin comprised of 260-day period. The Mayans observed both systems simultaneously until they aligned every 52 years. In addition to Haab and Tzolkin, they also crafted a Long Count calendar. Each Long Count consisted of 5,126 years and was split into 13 equal segments of roughly 394 years, known as Bak’tuns. The Maya began counting the previous Long Count on August 11, 3114 BCE, which implies that December 21, 2012, was going to be the 13th Bak’tun of that cycle.

Image Source: The step pyramid Castillo temple of Chichen Itza, Maya civilization. Image date circa 1962. (Photo by Erich Andres/United Archives via Getty Images)

It is said that, in 1987, author Jose Arguelles published a book in which he interpreted this Mayan calendar incorrectly, thinking the end of the Long Count calendar was the end of time. His inaccurate revelation sparked scuttlebutts and pieces of gossip that ultimately caused to people believe in the myth that an apocalypse was coming.

According to BBC News, as the date approached, people around the world became so anxious that the officials had to step in to calm down the masses. In Russia, the Minister of Emergency Situations issued a statement telling everyone to keep calm. Some French people hoarded themselves on a local mountain believing that an alien spaceship would rescue them.

In May 2012, archaeologists in Xultun, Guatemala, unearthed the oldest and most complete Mayan astronomical tables ever discovered. These calendars mentioned a period at least 7,000 years long into the future, indicating that the Maya didn’t stop the counting of days in 2012. "There's no real prophecy that says this is going to be the end of the world," said Christopher Powell, an archeologist who studies Mayan culture, per ABC News, "not from the Mayan ruins, anyway."

Image Source: Travel to Mexico - Maya calendar - ancient astronomy and astrology, Preclassic Maya. Image date circa 1962. (Photo by Erich Andres/United Archives via Getty Images)

"This text talks about ancient political history rather than prophecy," Marcello Canuto, the director of Tulane University Middle America Research Institute, told Live Science. "This new evidence suggests that the 13 bak'tun date was an important calendrical event that would have been celebrated by the ancient Maya; however, they make no apocalyptic prophecies whatsoever regarding the date,” he clarified the myth.

Added to this, scholar David Stuart wrote in the preface to his 2011 book, “The Order of Days: the Maya and the Truth about 2012,” that "it's all complete nonsense," referring to the false prophecy, as per CBC News. In another book on the Maya, “The Code of Kings,” Linda Schele and Peter Mathews mentioned, "The world-ending myth is a modern 'prophecy' that has no basis in the ancient Maya texts.”

Image Source: Page from the Dresden Codex, Maya manuscript. It contains tables predicting astronomical occurrences with great accuracy. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Like these experts, several others have provided their own explanations and clarifications of the fact that there really is no evidence that suggests that Mayans made the doomsday prophecy. This, according to them, is a result of social media conspiracies and rumors.

University of Florida anthropologist Susan Gillespie told USA Today that the 2012 prediction partly stemmed "from media and from other people making use of the Maya past to fulfill agendas that are really their own." But the truth remains that these people didn’t make any such prediction. "We have no record or knowledge that they would think the world would come to an end at that point," said Susan Milbrath, a Maya archaeoastronomer and a curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History.